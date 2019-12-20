Instead Of Buying Tech, Take A Look At Some Of The Med Techs

I think med tech should be considered for a longer-term investment even though they don't offer dividends. Perhaps this is the exception that proves the rule.

This isn't to say that I'm looking beyond the "usual suspects" of technology like the semis and the cloud names. I still like this area.

A few should be bought now, if you like this area. Others should be monitored going into January.

Med-tech names at interesting levels

I noticed some med tech names that I like selling off today. So I thought it would make sense to review some names that I think are undervalued. Medical equipment and devices are an area that the benefits are well understood. I have surfaced two names below that look like a buy even now and the others are a wait and hope as the names retreat a bit before going long.

Danaher (DHR) won approval for its acquisition of GE’s Biotech business. To do the deal DHR is divesting itself of five businesses in various European countries to get approval. The U.S. medical equipment company won EU approval on Wednesday for its $21.4 billion bid. In addition, DHR will soon dispose of its remaining 80.6% stake in Envista through an exchange offer. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies with a differentiated portfolio including dental implants, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies. It was spun out just several months ago this year. Once the acquisition comes through, I think DHR will be revalued higher. Let’s look at the charts.

Here.

Holy cow, the news is already out on DHR. I can’t in good conscience tell people to go out and buy this name at this point. It offers a tiny dividend, so I can’t see that offering any protection on the downside. DHR has a lot of moves to accomplish for this $21 billion acquisition. In this process maybe DHR gets sold. We will come back to this name and try to identify an entry point at that time.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) surfaced on my radar screen this week when I found that Morgan Stanley gave IRTC a $110 PT, which at the time was 77% higher than the current price. I was doubly intrigued because I was actually a user of their arrhythmia heart monitor (ZIO). It was so unobtrusive and easy to use that I wanted to find out the company and see if it was a standalone public company. I didn’t try hard enough apparently. I looked for the Zio company and nothing came up, so I assumed it was some humongous company. The chart is not that encouraging…

Here

No way to state it any other way, this chart is terrible. This is a sustained downtrend for most of 2019. That said, IRTC is only has a $1.9 billion market cap. It could be an easy tuck-in acquisition. It seems that there's a fear that the Apple Watch (NASDAQ:AAPL) would threaten the business. I would assume that Morgan Stanley has studied the situation and upgraded the PT for it to reach its previous high of about $100. That said, I would advise waiting for this name to show some life if you are looking for alpha. IRTC does not offer a dividend so this is not a long-term investment generally.

DEXCOM (DXCM) is a very interesting company addressing a huge market. It provides a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system without physically taking blood. The results are monitored in real time and can be viewed by smartphone and by health professionals. They have an integration with Verily technologies (a Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) company), and recently signed an agreement with Eli Lilly. Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, Lilly will use Dexcom's continuous glucose monitoring devices in both the pen- and pump-based insulin delivery platforms of the system being designed to help improve diabetes management. This agreement was publicized less than a week ago. I think the full benefit of this non-exclusive agreement hasn’t been fully represented in the share price. Let’s look at the chart.

Here

This is a very interesting chart. The vertical line is there only to point out that this was December 16, the day the news regarding LLY was publicized. I would think that kind of news would power the name back to old highs. Instead, we have a bit of a “head and shoulders” formation. I think we have a very interesting trading situation unfolding. The gap up is still beneath the level DXCM is trading at. However, if DXCM continues to fall it will find the price movement to be pulled back into that gap. This a general rule about technical analysis gaps tending to be filled. That may sound like voodoo but just think about it for a minute. That gap up signifies a lot of people that woke up one morning with huge gains, once (and if) DXCM starts falling into this level a lot of investors who already counted this as gains would want to sell to preserve their gains. I suspect this won’t happen until January when people with taxable accounts may be more amenable to pulling the cord. In any case, DXCM has been going down when it should be going up on this LLY news. That tells me there's probably some more downside. That said, DXCM will not stay at this lower level for long. This is a disruptive, best-in-class technology. If you agree with me, you may consider buying a tiny bit now and add to the name more aggressively as it falls lower.

Exact Sciences (EXAS): Its first product is advertised widely for colon cancer called Cologaurd. It's a genetic test that does not require a medical procedure. It uses a fecal sample and they perform a genetic test. Very convenient and accurate. Just last month the FDA awarded EXAS a liver cancer test a Breakthrough Device. The status, akin to Breakthrough Therapy for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and priority review of the marketing application. The point is EXAS is not a one-trick pony. It’s a genetic testing capability to screen for cancer on a platform from which other tests will come. This test just requires a blood test. Just a few days ago Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel stated that just on Cologuard, EXAS is undervalued by 50%, The note calls EXAS one of Cowen’s best ideas for 2020. On top of everything, the chart looks fantastic

Here

You have an excellent rounded bottom. This is an excellent indication that buyers are coming in and will support the name higher. I can easily see 25 points of upside going just to the previous high. If you are looking for an investment or speculation in med tech, EXAS is interesting and should be under consideration if you are interested in this area. Under those conditions, EXAS is a buy.

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM): TNDM is an insulin pump solution company. Sort of an artificial pancreas. TNDM recently announced (December 13) the FDA clearance for the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid-closed loop technology. I track TNDM and DXCM together. The t:slim product is integrated with the DXCM product. With this approval I see TNDM going higher as well. The stock is trading close to current highs, so I would keep an eye on this name and if we get some selling next month you should consider buying in

Acquisition speculation by the media being reported by The Information.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) held talks to buy Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) earlier this year. Facebook is "doubling down in hardware by building or acquiring many of the key ingredients necessary to run the devices it plans for the future," according to The Information's Alex Heath, who reports that earlier this year the social media giant held talks to acquire Cirrus Logic, citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.

My take: The Information is a highly esteemed media service. I don’t doubt that this discussion occurred, and I also have no doubt that many acquisition discussions are going on. This fits in with my assertion that this narrative will soon enter the overall “accepted wisdom.” The semiconductor space is prime for consolidation. Names that I mentioned that look like they might be ripe for acquisition are: Teradyne (TER), Lattice Semi (LSCC), Microchip Technology (MCHP), and obviously Cirrus Logic needs to be on the list if it wasn’t already. CRUS has been a perennial target for Apple.

Analyst Corner

Royal Bank of Canada Joseph Spak Upgrade ratings from Sector Perform to Outperform Brunswick (BC) Lear (LEA) Visteon (VC) Price Targets were raised for all these names as well.

My take: With Winnebago (WGO) doing so well today it makes sense to upgrade BC, LEA and VC as they are car parts suppliers, perhaps with the USMCA treaty being approved these names will be doing better.

Applied Materials (AMAT) Wells Fargo & Co analyst Aaron Rakers Boost Price Target from $67.00 to $70.00 for 15.4% upside.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Wedbush analyst M. Bryson Boost Price Target from $39.00 to $51.50 for 20.2% upside.

My take: I'm a fan of semiconductor stocks. I called AMD the winner against Intel (INTC) months ago. It does not surprise me at all that AMD continues to eat INTC's lunch. Until the INTC board wakes up and gets rid of a CFO masquerading as a CEO, INTC will be in big trouble. INTC needs an engineer in the top job like every previous CEO INTC has had in the past. INTC is still a sell. AMD is obviously a buy.

Goldman Sachs (GS) will have its first investor day in its 150 years of existence, on Jan. 23. I think they will tell the story of a fintech powerhouse inside this iBank. They have a lot of data science technology and software engineering expertise. If you are looking for a major bank that's undervalued because it's about to become a growth stock, take a look at GS.

Insider Corner

Globalstar (GSAT) James Monroe III (Director) Buys $322,500.00 of shares on 12/18/2019.

My take: There have been multiple buys in this super cheap name. $323K to splurge on a stock is significant, I don’t care who you are. The fact that its $0.40ish says something too. I wouldn’t say anything except there have been significant and multiple purchases of GSAT over the last few weeks.

Have a great weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will look to invest in EXAS, DXCM and TNDM over the next several weeks.