Bristol-Myers Squibb: 2020 Total Return Play With A 2.8% Dividend Yield

As we close out 2019, one of this year's surprises has been the resurgence of some big pharma names from yesteryear. Stocks like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) have filled Santa's sack in years past and are now stuffing it again in 2019. Unlike last year's pair of socks, these vintage pharmaceutical names should remain en vogue in 2020. If you have a variety of investment styles to shop for this holiday season and need a gift idea for 2020 (and beyond), BMY has something for both the income and growth investor on your list.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's current investment metrics place it in the unique position of appealing to a number of different investment styles. An investment thesis for adding BMY to an income or growth focused portfolio can be made for 2020 and beyond.

Sitting at 2,612 just six months ago, Bristol Myers-Squibb Company has risen quickly to the top of my Best Stocks Now! App Rankings, currently sitting 40th out of the 5,433 securities tracked. BMY's successful move up our rankings can be directly attributed to the "A" grades received on our "Valuation" and "Momentum" scorecards.

Our rankings blend fundamental and technical analysis. We assign a weighting to factors across both disciplines, and those stocks scoring the highest make up the upper echelon of my rankings. Historically, as an industry, financial analysts have looked at fundamental and technical characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. I have found that incorporating both into my models allows me to better avoid "value traps" with stagnant earnings growth and "high fliers" with great charts, but no visible earnings to back them up.

For the dividend investor, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's press release earlier this December was an early Christmas gift. BMY announced their first dividend increase in over a year, raising the quarterly dividend by 9.75% from $0.41 to $0.45. The revised dividend policy will commence in 1Q 2020, resulting in a 2.80% dividend yield (as of 12/13/2019). Bristol-Myers Squibb has a history of raising their dividend at a very measured pace, making one cent increases with each announcement since 2008. When you put the company's dividend policy history in context, the $0.04 increase is a very positive sign for investors looking to generate income.

A prerequisite for any dividend investor must be analyzing the "safety" of the current dividend and the potential likelihood of future dividend increases. Ideally, dividend payouts should be funded via cash flows from ongoing "operating" activities (versus financing activities). Doing so allows us to increase our confidence interval in relation to the sustainability of a company's dividend.

When evaluating the sustainability of a company's dividend policy, I always focus first on the current dividend payout ratio. The payout ratio gives us a starting point on how much of a company's earnings are being paid out in the form of dividends to investors and if the company has existing capacity for future dividend increases. I then determine the "sustainability" of EPS (Earnings Per Share) and corresponding EPS growth rates on a go forward basis.

When applying this analysis to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY's dividend payout ratio was approximately 41% (based on TTM of earnings). However, with the Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) deal now closed, BMY's next 12-months consensus earnings estimates have been raised to $6.07/share. So, BMY's earnings estimates are implying a forward 12-month dividend payout ratio of approximately 30%. BMY would have to increase their quarterly dividend by $0.17 (or +37%) to match the current payout ratio.

The goal here is not to formulate what the exact dividend amount will be in the future, but simply to determine how much capacity exists for the possibility of future increases. From this exercise, we can infer that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's future earnings estimates (if realized) are sufficient to maintain their newly enacted dividend policy and ample capacity exists for the possibility of future increases on a go forward basis. As our confidence level in earnings estimates rises, so does the probability of a bullish outcome for BMY's income investors.

Coincidentally, one of the primary inputs for a growth investor's price target is Earnings Per Share (EPS), specifically EPS growth. When placing a five-year price target on a company's common shares, we put a high emphasis on "visible sustainable growth". Growth, accompanied by "high visibility", increases the probability that lofty growth rates will be "sustainable", allowing my rankings to place a higher confidence level on our five-year price targets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company received clearance from the United States FTC for the Celgene Corp. acquisition in mid-November, finalizing the transaction on November 20th, 2019. As part of the deal, BMY acquired five "late-stage" assets that are approaching or will be approaching a regulatory filing period. While the acquisition of Celgene also includes some therapies facing "patent cliffs", the timing of these "patent cliffs" is a good complement to Bristol-Myers Squibb's existing pipeline. Celgene's portfolio improves BMY's ability to absorb the potential loss of exclusivity for Eliquis and Opdivo in the second half of the coming decade (2020s). Combining complementary pipelines will help insulate the shares from downside earnings surprises and provide better revenue visibility for the broader market.

With the revamped pipeline construct now in place, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's execution will lead the narrative going forward. Investors should be prepared for hiccups along the way. The BMY-Celgene transaction raises the probability of "execution risk", and our five-year EPS growth estimate of 15.05% is reflective of this. Our five-year growth target is roughly 25% below the current three-year CAGR of 19.93% experienced by the shares. As BMY's executive team proves their ability to capture a majority of the outlined synergies in the deal, our five-year growth estimate will be revised upward.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's move up my Best Stock Now! rankings can be most attributed to their "Value" grade. Given the litigation, political, regulatory, and "patent cliff" risks faced by the big pharma subsector over the last few years, lagging performance of the group as a whole was warranted. That being said, the market seems to be discounting BMY significantly more than their peers and the 10.51 Forward P/E Ratio and 0.70 PEG Ratio for the shares are reflective of that.

When comparing BMY to the current valuations experienced by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), the bias is evident. JNJ and PFE both have sub 6.0% estimated growth rates accompanied by +14 Forward P/E Ratios, resulting in respective PEG Ratios of 2.64 and 3.34. This disconnect represents an attractive opportunity for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's shares. Assuming a conservative Forward P/E multiple of 14 for BMY would imply a +33% increase in the stock price.

In my opinion, AstraZeneca is a much better comparable for BMY (AZN is ranked #33). Both companies are paying a dividend yield in the 2.8% range, and their five-year growth estimates are similar. However, AstraZeneca is currently trading at+60 times TTM earnings and a Forward P/E of 23. Any forward multiple expansion above 10.51 would be a tailwind to my five-year price target of $117.

"Momentum" also plays heavily into my Best Stocks Now! rankings. The big pharma sub-sector has been plagued with several years of lagging performance, and BMY was no exception. However, if performance holds through the end of the year, 2019 will mark the first time since 2015 that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has outperformed the market.

The second half of the year has been very good to BMY. On July 16th, the stock closed at $42.77. Since closing on July 16th, shares have risen +49%, closing at a 52-week high of $64.11 on December 17th. To put this performance in perspective, the S&P 500 was up +6.50% during this same time period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's shares outperformed the broader market by +42.50%, doing so with a Beta measure below 0.70 and generating +37% of "alpha". BMY's "momentum" grade has risen in lock-step to an "A" in our rankings, making it one of the few "all A students" in our screening algorithm.

Lastly, let's take a look at the chart for BMY. I tend to rely heavily on technical analysis/charting when determining my entry or exit point for an equity position that has successfully completed our stock selection process. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company took a double-digit hit to the downside on the 2nd trading day 2019. After the initial "false start", the shares recovered through early March. March marked the beginning of a breakdown in BMY's technical indicators, which continued until July 16th. Mid-July marked the beginning of the constructive chart we see today, receiving confirmation via the "golden cross" in late October. As 2019 winds down, Bristol-Myers Squibb is looking for a new resistance level, as the most recent mark of $59 was hurdled in early December. Support remains around the $55 level (not tested since 10/28/19), just below the 50-day moving average. Overall, this is a very positive chart, and I am looking for this to continue in 2020.

As implied by my five-year price target of $117, I am very bullish on Bristol-Meyers Squibb Company. BMY currently sits in the unique position of appealing to both dividend/income and growth investor camps. An attractive investment thesis can be formulated by each discipline. With the completion of the Celgene transaction, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has repositioned their product pipeline for the decade ahead. By combining their current and future offerings, BMY is rewarding investors by reducing the impact of future "patent cliffs" on the business and increasing the probability of "sustainable" dividend and earnings growth in 2020 and beyond.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all images show data from the Best Stocks Now! database.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, AZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.