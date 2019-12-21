A Banner Year For Real Estate ETFs

Innovation in the real estate ETF space has enabled investors to customize their portfolios more specifically to their needs, objectives, and existing exposures.

"Goldilocks" economic conditions of low interest rates and steady, domestic-led economic growth have been an ideal backdrop for commercial and residential real estate equities.

In 2018 I wrote an article titled “Why Not Just Buy VNQ and be Done With It” in which I explained that “I am not advocating that investors should steer clear of VNQ or any other REIT ETFs. It’s just important to recognize there's a difference between index underperformance and underperformance from asset allocation.

At iREIT on Alpha we pay close attention to REIT ETFs, recognizing that certain investors prefer simplified investment alternatives like ETFs to get broad exposure to the sector. For that reason, we provide members with ETF tracking analysis that also serves as benchmarks for our core investment portfolios.

While the real estate sector has taken its foot off the gas pedal a bit over the last few months, 2019 will likely still go down as banner year for the US real estate sector as the "Goldilocks" economic conditions of low interest rates and steady, domestic-led economic growth have been an ideal backdrop for commercial and residential real estate equities. More than $5 billion has poured in to the 11 core US real estate ETFs this year, the best year for inflows since 2016, coming after $2.6 billion in outflows last year.

Wwe track more than 70 real estate ETFs across eight categories, but the majority of sector’s assets reside in 11 “core” REIT ETFs. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was the winner this year with more than $2 billion in inflows, followed by the relatively new JPMorgan BetaBuilder REIT ETF (BBRE) which saw an impressive $1 billion in inflows, presumably from existing JPMorgan Asset Management clients that were reallocated to the in-house fund from other ETFs or mutual funds. The only core US REIT ETF seeing outflows this year was the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR).

Most of the Core US REIT ETFs set record highs earlier in 2019, but have given back a chunk of this year’s gains since peaking in October. Among these ETFs, performance this year ranges from 18-25% which is well above the trailing five-year average of 7.3% per year.

While these funds offer similar diversified exposure across the major REIT sectors, there are some notable differences that explain the variance in performance within the group. Most significantly, the ETFs that exclude some non-core sectors like cell towers were toward the bottom of the group in terms of performance.

The Rationale For Real Estate ETFs

Real estate ETFs are an excellent option for investors seeking low-cost, liquid, and diversified exposure to real estate, particularly for investors that have limited time to dedicate to active real estate research.

ETFs can complement and “anchor” an actively-managed strategy of picking individual REITs, providing a base level of diversification in what's commonly known as a "core-satellite" portfolio management approach.

Inefficiencies certainly do exist in the real estate sector, however, so it would be ill advised to go “all-in” on any single fund and thus forgo any opportunity for outperformance. According to research complied by Hoya Capital Real Estate, certain “factors” have seen persistent outperformance in the REIT sector over the past five- and 10-year periods.

REITs with higher quality properties (low cap rates) and lower leverage profiles (low debt levels) have outperformed while REITs in the highest quadrant of dividend yields have woefully underperformed. Below, we note the vast differences in growth and dividend yield among each of the 15 REIT sectors.

Just this month, we saw a prime example of this theme in action with the implosion of low-quality and highly-levered mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL), which was a favorite among some yield-chasing investors. In other words, the data suggests that “yield chasing” is a losing strategy in the REIT sector and instead investors should focus on long-term dividend growth and total return.

Broad-based funds like the core ETFs discussed above, of course, generally are indiscriminate regarding quality which again reinforces the need for some minimum degree of active management layered on top of an otherwise “passive” strategy.

Innovation in the Real Estate ETF Landscape

Thankfully, the real estate segment has seen significant innovation in the ETF lineup over the last several years with five launches last year and two more in 2019, which has enabled investors to more actively customize their portfolios toward their more specific needs, objectives, and existing exposures and to help avoid some of the persistently underperforming factors without needed to employ a full-on active strategy.

Last year saw the launch of the Pacer Benchmark SCTR series of funds including the Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR), the Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS), and the Retail Real Estate ETF (RTL). Additionally, we saw the launch of the JP Morgan BetaBuilder REIT ETF (BBRE) as well as the U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) from Vident Financial.

Last year’s vintage has not only performed well from a total return perspective, but has also accumulated an impressive haul of assets over the last twelve months led by BBRE and SRVR, highlighting the investor demand for differentiated exposure within the real estate sector. In fact, among all REIT ETFs including domestic and international funds, INDS, SRVR, and PPTY are three of four best top-performing real estate ETFs this year.

The innovation continued this year with the launch of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) in April and the Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) in March, both of which have significantly outperformed all of the Core US REIT ETFs noted above since their respective launches. Also launching this year was the Virtus Real Asset Income Fund (VRAI) in February which includes a 30-40% weighting toward REITs.

We covered NETL in a piece earlier this year: NETLease Is The Ultimate 'Sleep Well At Night' REIT ETF. NETL is the only REIT ETF focused on the triple-net lease property sector. Under the triple-net lease structure, tenants pay all expenses related to property management: Property taxes, insurance, and maintenance.

Like a ground lease, triple-net leases result in long-term, high-margin, relatively predictable income streams. With these more bond-like lease characteristics, naturally, comes a higher level of sensitivity to movements in interest rates. NETL includes 23 holdings under a modified cap-weighted system, led by Store Capital (STOR), Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), Vereit (VER), and WP Carey (WPC) as top-holdings.

We also discussed the Hoya Capital Housing ETF in HOMZ: This High-Growth Real Estate ETF Is A Home Run. Launched by Seeking Alpha contributor and iREIT partner Hoya Capital, the fund straddles the line between a real estate and homebuilder ETF.

The diversified fund of 100 companies is designed to be a one-stop-shop for residential real estate exposure and is built for investors seeking long-term growth and capital appreciation, a fairly unique objective in the generally yield-oriented real estate investment sector. The ETF invests in the companies expected to capture growth in new home construction, the realization of the deferred maintenance on existing homes, as well as the upward pressure on rents.

Similar to HOMZ, the Virtus Real Asset Income Fund (VRAI) is “anchored” by traditional REIT exposure, but also includes holdings in other non-REIT sectors. We slot VRAI into the “high-yield” real estate ETF category alongside favorites like the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) and the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY).

As we note, however, to achieve higher yields, high-yield ETFs typically assemble a collection of misfits, outcasts, small-caps, and recent underachievers. Analyzing exactly how and where each of these ETFs derives the extra yield is critical information for investors seeking to understand how each of these ETFs fits into a broader asset portfolio.

The Bottom Line

More than $5 billion has poured into US real estate ETFs this year. The defensive and yield-oriented sector is back in favor after a rough 2018 that saw $3 billion in outflows. "Goldilocks" economic conditions of low interest rates and steady, domestic-led economic growth have been an ideal backdrop for commercial and residential real estate equities.

The real estate sector has seen significant innovation in the ETF lineup over the last two years. Five ETFs launched in 2018 while another two launched in 2019 including NETL and HOMZ. The real estate ETF category, long dominated by giants like Vanguard and Blackrock, is beginning to be disrupted by new entrants with innovative indexes that cater more precisely to an investor’s needs and objectives.

The one-size-fits-all approach of the broad-based market-cap weighted indexes doesn’t make sense in these sectors where there are vast differences in quality and investment characteristics of the underlying companies. Certain “factors” have seen persistent outperformance in the REIT sector over the past five- and 10-year periods.

REITs with higher quality properties (low cap rates) and lower leverage profiles (low debt levels) have outperformed while REITs in the highest quadrant of dividend yields have woefully underperformed. The data suggests that “yield chasing” is a losing strategy in the REIT sector and instead investors should focus on long-term dividend growth and total return, which has always been our primary focus at iREIT.

Innovation in the real estate ETF space has enabled investors to customize their portfolios more specifically to their needs, objectives, and existing exposures. 2019 will likely end up being a banner year for the real estate ETF segment, but we think that the much-needed evolution of the real estate ETF category is just beginning.

