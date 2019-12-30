250+ Exclusive Investment Ideas You May Have Missed In 2019

In 2019, our contributors and editors published more than 250+ investment ideas EXCLUSIVE to members of Seeking Alpha PRO+, our subscription service for professional and other serious investors.
PRO+ Growth & Tech Ideas
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): The Leader In AI, AV, Search, Online Video And Mobile OS Is Looking Cheap On Antitrust Fears
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT): Spotify - The Independent King Of Streaming
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): Roku's Very Interesting Market Position
PRO+ Income Ideas
- Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF): Increasing Dividends For A Going-Private Candidates
- Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) & NextEra (NYSE:NEP): Long/Short Opportunities In Renewable Energy YieldCos With Clearway Long And NextEra Energy Partners Short
- Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF): Potential Sale Of Its Specialty Chemical Business Should Result In Multiple Expansion
PRO+ Short Ideas
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE): Safehold's Dividend Is Unsustainable
- Terraform Power (NASDAQ:TERP): High Leverage At TerraForm Power Makes It A Sweet Short Amid M&A Talk
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY): Sell GoDaddy: Improving Earnings Mask Underlying Weakness
Special Situations
- Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD): Parker Drilling's Proposal To Go Dark Could Make Investors Some Bucks
Small & Micro-Cap
- Aumann AG (OTCPK:AUUMF): Aumann Is Flush With Cash, Making It A Safe Call Option On The Automotive Sector
- CrownCrafts (NASDAQ:CRWS): Underfollowed Debt-Free Micro Cap Company With 14% FCF Yield And 6% Dividend Yield
