Medallion Financial: An 8.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO

Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating preferred stocks does the new IPO stand?

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the company's pricing of the Initial Public Offering of the Preferred Stock.

For a total of 1.6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $40M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Medallion Financial Corp 8.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NASDAQ:MBNKP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 04/01/2025 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month term SOFR plus a spread of 6.46%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 04/01/2025. Currently, the new IPO is trading close to its par value at a price of $24.97 that translates into an 8.01% Current Yield and a YTC of 8.03%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Medallion Financial Corp is a bank holding company of Medallion Bank. It provides loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses, through its subsidiaries, in four segments. It offers loans for recreational, home improvements, taxicab medallions, and commercial businesses. It originates and services medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. Its subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, trailers, and to finance small-scale home improvements. The Company also conducts business through its asset-based lending division. The Company's subsidiaries include Medallion Funding LLC, the Company's primary taxicab medallion lending company; Medallion Capital, Inc., which conducts a mezzanine financing business; and Freshstart Venture Capital Corp., which originates and services taxicab medallion and commercial loans.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, MFIN:

The dividend the company pays for the common stock is constant from 2016 till the present 2019 and is a $2.25 yearly dividend. With a market price of $7.15, the current yield of MFIN is at 31%. As an absolute value, this means it pays out $55.26M in yearly dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series F preferred stock is around $3.2M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $174M, MFIN is one of the smallest companies in the 'Credit Services' sector (according to FinViz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Medallion Financial Corp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q3 2019, MFIN had a total debt of $1.20B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series F preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, MBNKP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of MFIN but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 174/(1,200 + 40) = 0.14 , indicating the company is very highly leveraged and there is a significant risk from a bondholder's and preferred stockholder's point of view.

. This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 174/(1,200 + 40) = , indicating the company is very highly leveraged and there is a significant risk from a bondholder's and preferred stockholder's point of view. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 7.88/(12.40 + 3.20) = 0.50, which is also not the best record we can hope for, as the company's earnings are insufficient to cover the payments to its creditors. Also, for the 2018 accounting year, the company reports a loss for $25.05M and for the previous 2017 is flat. Still, 2016, 2015, and 2014 are profitable years with a total profit of around $81.60M. The company's net result for the last 5 consecutive years sits at a profit of $56.84M.

The Medallion Financial Corp Family

Currently, there is one outstanding baby bond, issued by MFIN: Medallion Financial Corp 9.00% Notes due 2021 (MFINL):

MFINL also doesn't carry any Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 04/15/2020, maturing on 04/15/2021. Currently, it is trading at a price of $26.29 and has a 4.93% Yield-to-Maturity and a -6.83% Yield-to-Call, meaning it carries significant call risk. With a negative YTW and the best you can get is below 5% YTM, the Medallion's baby bond doesn't look very attractive. Even with the naked eye, the newly issued preferred stock is far better as returns from the bond, but there are some drawbacks. MBNKP stands below the baby bond in the company's capital structure, its dividend may be an object of a suspension, and it is perpetual, while MFINL has less than a year and a half to maturity (if not redeemed earlier). A curious dilemma, to choose the call risk with MFINL or the higher credit risk with MBNKP.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between MFINL and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). As short-term security with a tiny issue, that is not part of the ETF's holdings, MFINL has almost no correlation with the benchmark.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a 'Credit Services' company (according to Finviz.com), with a par value of $25, regardless of their type of dividend rate. Except for the new IPO, there are a total of 10 preferred stocks: 9 fixed-rate, a fixed-to-floating one:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

The upper right stock is the one with the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it is the newly issued MBNKP. However, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the securities in the group.

Since all issues are trading close and above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So, let's see how the Yield curve looks like, excluding the callable ones:

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks by a Financial Company

In the charts below, there is a comparison between the new IPO and all other preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate, have a par value of $25, issued by a Financial.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Use of Proceeds

Medallion Bank intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, increasing Medallion Bank's capital levels, growing its consumer loan portfolios or redeeming some or all of its outstanding Senior Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, subject to the prior approval of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $40M, MBNKP cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, MBNKP is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is very highly leveraged, with also not the best creditor's payment coverage. Despite it currently paying $55M dividend on its common stock, MFIN's financial results are inconsistent and a Current Yield of 33% seems unrealistic to be supported. Though, if we want to be invested in the company's fixed-income issues, the only alternative is MFIN, the current outstanding baby bond. MFINL has 4 months to its call date and a year and four months to maturity. Its YTC is a negative value, meaning it carries a call risk. And if not called, the best we can get is 4.84% YTM. From the sector comparison, MBNKP has the best YTW and also from all other financial fixed-to-floating preferreds. However, it is very far from the quality and the security of the rest. Only TECTP has a close return, but it is issued by a private company with very little information about it. Overall, the company still holds its 9% baby bond which cannot be described as a good sign, and I recommend being cautious with this one and frequent monitoring of the common stock.

