Natural Gas: Fingers Crossed, We Just Went 100% Long

Now, the risk is that, if these two ridges connect for some strange reason, it would shut the cold flow down south and delay the bullish outlook. This is the risk we see. As a result, we don't see a risk of Lower 48 turning bearish but rather a delay in cold.

Depending on which weather model is correct, GFS-ENS is predicting much colder conditions earlier than ECMWF-EPS.

For the first time in a long time, GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS actually have identical outlooks going forward.

Natural gas trading during wintertime is inherently unpredictable because we are at the whims of weather models, but seldom have we seen a setup so favorable in risk-reward than today.

This is going to be a rather stressful weekend, that's one thing we know for certain. We went long 100% UGAZ today at $8.81 for the remaining 50% tranche.

Welcome to the fingers crossed edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This is going to be a rather stressful weekend, that's one thing we know for certain.

We went long 100% UGAZ today at $8.81 for the remaining 50% tranche.

Natural gas trading during wintertime is inherently unpredictable because we are at the whims of weather models, but seldom have we seen a setup so favorable in risk-reward than today.

We know, based on the CFTC positioning, money managers are very short natural gas at the moment, with the highest net short position in the last 5 years heading into the heart of winter.

This makes positioning very skewed already and lends the bulls the firepower needed for prices to spike.

In addition, we know based on our supply-demand fundamental balance that the natural gas market is actually back into a small deficit following the recent production declines we've observed combined with record-high LNG exports.

Now, as we've repeatedly said, the only remaining ingredient is the weather outlook, which we finally got some supportive signs yesterday and today.

ECMWF-EPS 15-day

Source: WeatherModels.com

GFS-ENS 15-day

Source: WeatherModels.com

For the first time in a long time, GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS actually have identical outlooks going forward. GFS-ENS is only diverging with how much displacement of the polar vortex we see. You can see in the above 15-day chart comparisons that GFS-ENS has the ridge in Greenland, while ECMWF-EPS is showing a more scattered polar vortex.

As a result, depending on which weather model is correct, GFS-ENS is predicting much colder conditions earlier than ECMWF-EPS.

In our view, the biggest risk this weekend lies in this outlook:

Source: WeatherModels.com

Notice that, as we get into the 10-15 day outlook, the ridging in the Northeast and ridging right below Alaska open up a gap from the North Pole down to the Lower 48?

Now, the risk is that if these two ridges connect for some strange reason, it would shut the cold flow down south and delay the bullish outlook. This is the risk we see. As a result, we don't see a risk of Lower 48 turning bearish, but rather a delay in cold.

As a result, we think this continues to be a timing issue rather than an IF issue. If this is the outlook then, we think the risk/reward is heavily favored towards being long.

Finally, the last puzzle piece is the technical setup which we find highly encouraging. TSI has crossed and bottomed with natural gas breaking a downtrend since early November.

Overall, this is going to be a rather stressful weekend. We will follow all the weather updates, so stay tuned.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We provide the following to subscribers: Come and see for yourself why we are the largest natural gas community on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.