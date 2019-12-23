AllianceBernstein Continuing To Out-Execute Its Peers, But Not Fully Rewarded For It

This year AB is seeing expenses tracking a little higher, but the company still looks to be on track for 30%+ adjusted operating margins when the HQ move is done.

Cost containment remains important, but cutting/controlling the right costs is also important, as it is important to be as efficient as possible without negatively impacting performance.

Asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has always required an above-average level of patience, and it doesn’t help that the company’s legal structure limits institutional ownership and can create headaches for individual investors. That said, for investors who can be bothered to deal with the higher level of complexity (which, depending upon your specific circumstances may not be that significant), I continue to believe that AB is worth a look, as management has established what I believe to be a differentiated strategy that can continue to drive above-average inflows, revenues, profits, and distributions.

Market risk is always a concern – whatever can undermine assets under management can undermine revenue, profits, and distributions. Likewise, execution and performance remain risks, as money continues to flow from active to passive, there’s an even greater need to generate strong results from actively-managed funds. AB is doing this, and I think the shares remain undervalued below the mid-$30’s.

Follow The Stars

It’s convenient when something you’ve noticed in your own research experience is backed up by more rigorous independent research. I’ve noticed for a while now that one of the biggest drivers in active flows (and active equity in particular) isn’t so much the relative performance benchmarks, but rather whether an asset manager has a lot funds rated 5 stars by Morningstar (and to a much lesser extent, 4 stars). It’s not exactly a winner-take-all situation, but money flows disproportionately into those funds. And when you think about it, it makes sense – a lot of people (particularly retail investors) don’t have the time or inclination to pore over piles and piles of data; looking up which funds have 5 stars and starting from there is much simpler. As it turns out, Morgan Stanley’s research team applied machine learning to the problem and found that there was indeed a strong relationship between fund star ratings and AUM flows. Companies with significant AUM in four and five-star funds, like T. Rowe Price (TROW), Victory (VCTR), and AB are seeing meaningfully better-than-average organic inflows. Those with less leverage to top-rated funds, like Franklin Resources (BEN) and Waddell & Reed (WDR) are having a harder time of it when it comes to flows.

What’s more, performance gives you pricing power. Investors seem to be much less sensitive to fees when performance (and ratings) are at either end of the curve – investors will tolerate higher fees from top-performers and you can’t really cut fees enough to entice investors into the dogs, though it does seem like fee cuts can keep investors hanging around a little longer (they won’t put in new money, but they won’t leave).

What does this mean for AB? Well, obviously, find and keep as many market-beating managers as they can. Also, it likely pays to have a flexible approach to performance fees (maximize fees on the winners and be more willing to cut fees on losers). AB is trying to do this with its FlexSeries (which charges a variable fee based upon performance), but progress in building this has been slow, due in part to difficulties in figuring out how to pay brokers.

All of this does highlight a risk as well – AB has been doing well largely with its lineup of growth-oriented funds. When the market turns, the lack of strong value offerings could be problematic, though saying AB doesn’t have strong value offerings may be unfair now, as this isn’t really a market in which value would shine anyway.

Still Room To Build And Improve

Performance is one of those “is what it is” things; for its part, AB management has said that they’re a price-taker when it comes to management talent, and it would seem that AB is willing to pay up for performance. In terms of where management can be more actively involved, continuing to build out the product line-up remains a priority. Management has said that building out its private equity and overseas offerings remain two of its largest priorities, and I would expect ongoing spending here.

As far as operating spending goes, operating expenses have been growing at a low single-digit rate over the last couple of quarters, exceeding net revenue growth, but I’m not too concerned about this on an ongoing basis, as some of the elevated spending is due to the move of the headquarters, a move that should ultimately reduce expenses and help the company move from the mid-to-high 20%’s for adjusted operating margins and up above 30%.

Rigorous cost control is harder to achieve in this business than it might sound. If you try to underpay good analysts and managers, they walk. If you try to cut spending on research, IT, and other tools, you undermine the performance. If you cut too deeply into distribution and marketing, you pay for it with your inflows. To that end, I think AB management deserves credit for this ongoing upward trend in adjusted operating margins (from 24% in 2014 to 29% last year and likely around 27% this year) in the context of not compromising the inflows – as management mentioned at a recent sell-side conference, they had their trial by fire a little sooner than other managers and learned from it.

The Outlook

One of the bigger risks I see to AB, apart from a significant market decline, is an ongoing shift away from active management to passive management; a move that would benefit the likes of Vanguard and BlackRock (BLK) and hurt AB. I think AB is doing its part to keep active management inflows coming, and I also think demographics help – there are too many people too close to retirement and with too little saved for retirement.

Based on recent strength in inflows, I’m more confident in AB’s fee-generating capacity, and the resulting changes to my model bump my long-term revenue growth rate from 3% to 4% to 4% to 4.5%. I haven’t changed my margin assumptions all that much, but I do think there is room for AB to beat my numbers. The end result is a distributable cash flow stream that I expect will grow at a healthy mid-single-digit rate over the long term.

The Bottom Line

Discounting that distributable income back, I believe fair value for AB is in the mid-$30’s today. This investment idea won’t suit everybody, and those hoping for an eventual conversion to a C-corp shouldn’t hang around expecting that, as management has repeatedly said that they don’t believe it is in the best interests of the company, it’s controlling partner AXA Equitable (EQH), nor the unitholders. Even so, given the attractive combination of income and price appreciation potential, this is still a name I like in the asset management space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.