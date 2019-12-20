Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/19/19

Includes: BQH, EPD, FEIM, GSAT, IMH, MNE, OPK, PPR, SWZ, TORC
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)
  • Globalstar (GSAT)
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM)
  • Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Opko Health (OPK)
  • Impac Mortgage (IMH)
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
  • resTORbio (TORC)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Sirius XM (SIRI)
  • Purple Innovation (PRPL)
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
  • Continental Resources (CLR)
  • BeiGene (BGNE)
  • Alector (ALEC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER)
  • Majesco (MJCO)
  • Eli Lilly (LLY)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Healthcare Merger (HCCOU)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hcmc Sponsor

BO

Healthcare Merger

HCCOU

JB*

$7,000,000

2

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$2,316,123

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,861,552

4

Monroe James Iii

DIR, BO

Globalstar

GSAT

B

$1,041,800

5

Pickup Richard H

BO

Impac Mortgage

IMH

JB*

$472,150

6

Goldstein Phillip

DIR

Swiss Helvetia Fund

SWZ

B

$331,004

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BQH

B

$290,121

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund

MNE

B

$271,061

9

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$224,750

10

Edenbrook Capital

DIR, BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$214,442

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hamm Harold

CEO, CB, BO

Continental Resources

CLR

S

$60,278,172

2

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$28,443,848

3

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

JS*

$17,669,932

4

Mastek Uk

BO

Majesco

MJCO

JS*

$15,940,000

5

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$15,251,091

6

Innohold

BO

Purple Innovation

PRPL

JS*

$10,500,000

7

Oyler John

CEO, DIR

BeiGene

BGNE

AS

$10,000,100

8

Puretech Health

BO

resTORbio

TORC

S

$7,393,837

9

Meyer James E

CEO, DIR

Sirius XM

SIRI

S

$5,023,510

10

Jones Mark Evan

CEO, BO, DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$4,361,457

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.