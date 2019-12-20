Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/19/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/19/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)

Globalstar (GSAT)

Frequency Electronics (FEIM)

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Opko Health (OPK)

Impac Mortgage (IMH)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

resTORbio (TORC)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Sirius XM (SIRI)

Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Continental Resources (CLR)

BeiGene (BGNE)

Alector (ALEC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Majesco (MJCO)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Healthcare Merger (HCCOU)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hcmc Sponsor BO Healthcare Merger HCCOU JB* $7,000,000 2 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $2,316,123 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,861,552 4 Monroe James Iii DIR, BO Globalstar GSAT B $1,041,800 5 Pickup Richard H BO Impac Mortgage IMH JB* $472,150 6 Goldstein Phillip DIR Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ B $331,004 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust BQH B $290,121 8 Saba Capital Mgt BO Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund MNE B $271,061 9 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO Opko Health OPK B $224,750 10 Edenbrook Capital DIR, BO Frequency Electronics FEIM B $214,442

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hamm Harold CEO, CB, BO Continental Resources CLR S $60,278,172 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $28,443,848 3 Orbimed Advisors BO Alector ALEC JS* $17,669,932 4 Mastek Uk BO Majesco MJCO JS* $15,940,000 5 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $15,251,091 6 Innohold BO Purple Innovation PRPL JS* $10,500,000 7 Oyler John CEO, DIR BeiGene BGNE AS $10,000,100 8 Puretech Health BO resTORbio TORC S $7,393,837 9 Meyer James E CEO, DIR Sirius XM SIRI S $5,023,510 10 Jones Mark Evan CEO, BO, DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $4,361,457

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

