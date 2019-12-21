Silver Sits At $17 After A Year Of Gains

At the end of last week, silver continued to trade at around $17 per ounce on the nearby March COMEX futures contract. Since November 8, March silver traded in a range from $16.565 to $17.415, and the $17 level has been a midpoint for the precious metal.

New Year’s Eve on December 31 will not only mark the end of 2019 but the end of a decade. At the end of the last decade, silver was around the same price as it was on December 20. Nearby COMEX silver futures closed on the final day of 2009 at $16.91 per ounce. After a move down to $14.65 in February 2010, silver took off like a rocket ship with the price reaching a peak at $49.82 per ounce in April 2011, the highest price since 1980 when silver traded to $50.36.

Silver can be one of the most volatile commodities at times, and at others, it can take on a coma-like state. As we head into 2020, the prospects for the silver market are looking bullish, and any price dips could be a golden buying opportunity for the coming years. Silver mining shares tend to outperform the price of the precious metal during bull markets. One of my favorite silver mining ETFs these days is the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ).

Silver had a good year

Barring any crazy market moves over the final trading sessions of the year, the price of silver will be higher at the end of 2019 than it was on the last trading day of 2018.

As the weekly chart highlights, the nearby COMEX silver futures contract closed at $15.56 on the final trading day of 2018. At the $17.18 level on Friday, December 20, the price was 10.4% higher. Price momentum was in oversold territory and crossing higher at the end of last week, and the relative strength indicator displayed a neutral condition. Weekly historical volatility increased from just over 6% in May when silver was approaching the low for the year at $14.245 to 21.13% on December 20. Silver posted a respectable gain in 2019, and time will tell if it will work its way into double-digit percentage territory over the final trading sessions of this year.

Silver’s performance lagged the other exchange-traded precious metals on a percentage basis

While silver had a reasonable year, it has been a laggard when compared with the other three precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX exchanges.

The monthly COMEX gold chart illustrates the move from $1284.70 at the end of 2018 to $1478.10 at the end of last week, a rise of 15.1%.

NYMEX platinum climbed from $788.50 at the end of last year to $914.80 on December 20, as the price climbed by 16%.

NYMEX palladium futures were once again the star performer, jumping from $1197.50 at the end of 2018 to $1900.90 at the end of last week, a move of 58.7%.

Silver did well in 2019, but the price action in the other precious metals overshadowed the move in silver.

Open interest provides support going into 2020

The open interest metric measures the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market.

The monthly silver chart shows that the open interest rose from 176,159 contracts in December 2018 to 208,956 contracts as of December 19. The rise of 32,797 contracts or 18.6% is a bullish sign for the silver market as we head into 2020. Increasing open interest together with a higher price, is a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

The long-term quarterly chart is bullish

The long-term quarterly silver chart also displays a positive trend as we head into 2020.

As the chart illustrates, price momentum crossed higher in 2019 but remained below a neutral reading while relative strength stands at a neutral level. The cross to the upside in the price momentum metric leaves plenty of room for gains in the coming year now that the trend turned bullish. Silver made a significant low in December 2015 at $13.635, and in 2018 it fell to a higher bottom at $13.86. In 2019, the bottom at $14.245 was at a higher level. Moreover, after reaching the low for this year, the price of silver rallied to its highest level since 2016 when it traded to $19.54 per ounce in early September. Higher lows and higher highs have established a bullish trend in the silver market.

At the same time, silver remains a bargain when compared to gold.

The quarterly chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver shows that at 86.04 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value, the ratio remains at a high historical level. The long-term average for the relationship between the two precious metals is around 55:1.

Silver will go into 2020 at a price level that is inexpensive on a historical basis compared to gold, which leaves plenty of room for the volatile metal to play catch up during the start of the new decade.

Silver mining shares going into 2020

If silver is going to follow through on its 2019 gains in 2020, shares of the companies that extract silver from the crust of the earth are likely to outperform the price action in the silver futures market on a percentage basis. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ) holds shares in some of the top junior silver mining companies including:

SILJ is a liquid ETF product with net assets of $111.57 million, and an average of 329,159 shares changing hands each day. SILJ charges holders an expense ratio of 0.69%.

The price of nearby silver futures rose from $14.245 in late May to a high of $19.54 in early September or 37.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ climbed from $6.77 to $11.57 per share or 70.9% as the ETF outperformed the price action in silver on a percentage basis. Moreover, at $11.13 at the end of last week, the ETF remains close to the 2019 high, even though the price of silver corrected to around $17 per ounce. The price action in the junior mining stocks could be a harbinger of gains in silver in the coming decade.

