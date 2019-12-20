Defensive Sectors Shine, Indexes Still Strong (Technically Speaking For 12/16-12/20)

Key International Economic Data

China/Japan/Australia

China

Australia

Unemployment: -0.1% to 5.2%

Asia conclusion: While still positive, Chinese data continues to grind lower as the country transitions from developing to developed economy.

UK/EU

UK

Euro

CPI: 1%

Trade surplus at 28 billion euros

UK/EU news: the EU/UK area is still dealing with trade and Brexit-related headwinds. Lack of capacity utilization is partially responsible for weak CPI data. UK news was especially concerning, although the recent clarity regarding Brexit should help.

Key Central Bank Actions

The Bank of Japan maintained its negative interest rate policy for deposits and the 10-year government bond. Here's how the bank described the current state of the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

With regard to the outlook, Japan's economy is likely to continue on a moderate expanding trend, as the impact of the slowdown in overseas economies on domestic demand is expected to be limited, although the economy is likely to continue to be affected by the slowdown for the time being. Domestic demand is expected to follow an uptrend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending being maintained in both the corporate and household sectors, mainly against the background of highly accommodative financial conditions and active government spending, despite being affected by such factors as the consumption tax hike. Although exports are projected to continue showing some weakness for the time being, they are expected to be on a moderate increasing trend on the back of overseas economies growing moderately on the whole. The year-on-year rate of change in the CPI is likely to increase gradually toward 2 percent, mainly on the back of the output gap remaining positive and medium-to long-term inflation expectations rising, despite such effects as of the decline in crude oil prices for the time being.

After withstanding a technical recession in the 2H18, GDP has grown at an annual rate of 0.8%, 0.9%, and 1.7% in the first, second, and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The unemployment rate has been between 2.2% and 2.5% over the last 12 months. Retail sales have been spotty; a tax increase pulled sales forward two months ago when they increased 9.2% Y/Y. They fell at a 7.1% rate the next month. Manufacturing is where the problems are: the manufacturing PMI has been below 50 in 10 of the last 12 months, which explains why industrial production has contracted in 8 of the last 12 months (data from tradingeconomics.com).

The Bank of England also maintained rates at their current 0.75% level. Here is their description of the UK economy (emphasis added):

UK GDP increased by 0.3% in 2019 Q3 and is expected to rise only marginally in Q4. Household consumption has continued to grow steadily, but business investment and export orders have remained weak. ... UK GDP growth was projected to pick up from current below-potential rates, supported by the reduction of Brexit-related uncertainties, an easing of fiscal policy and a modest recovery in global growth. With demand growth outstripping the subdued pace of supply growth, excess demand and domestic inflationary pressures were expected to build gradually.

Despite the uncertainty created by Brexit and the US-China trade war, the UK economy is in pretty good shape. GDP has grown at an annual pace of 1.1%-1.4% over the last four quarters. A low unemployment rate (3.8%-4% since last November) has supported solid Y/Y retail sales growth (1%-6.6% during the last 12 months). Manufacturing has been weak: the Markit PMI has been below 50 in three of the last four months while industrial production has contracted Y/Y in 11 of the last 12 months. Services are starting to hurt as well; the service PMI has been below 50 in three of the last four months (data from tradingeconomics.com).

Key US Data

The BEA released the last estimate of 3Q GDP, which said the US grew at a 2.1% annual rate in 3Q19. Here's a chart of the Y/Y percentage change in key sub-categories of growth: A few trends stand out. First, residential investment (in green) has contracted the last five quarters. Private nonresidential fixed investment (in light blue) has consistently decreased the last five quarters. Personal consumption expenditures have been consistent (red). Exports (in purple) have been weak in the last three quarters. Finally, government spending (in gold) has been consistent. Overall, the data shows that consumer and government spending are the primary drivers of growth over the last three quarters.

The Census released the latest housing permit data, which continued to show a rebound in the sector. For our purposes, the 1-unit data is key. This sector increased 0.8% M/M. The chart shows the rebound: The left chart shows the absolute number while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change. The total number is now at a cycle high; the Y/Y number has returned to a more standard range.

Finally, the Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production report, which reported a 1.1% increase. Some of this was due to the rebound in manufacturing caused by the return of striking GM workers. Here's a chart of the data: Overall, this metric has moved sideways for most of this year.

US Data Conclusion: US data was positive. The third and final reading of 3Q GDP showed a good but not spectacular growth rate with a strong consumer component. Recent trade news should help to open business purse strings on investment. The best news was the continued improvement in building permits, which are now at a cycle high. While industrial production improved, this week's news from Boeing could prevent that metric from expanding in the next few months.

US Markets Overview

Let's start where we always do with the performance tables for the week: Overall, this is another bullish table, with equities leading the market higher and the Treasury market selling off a bit. Just as important is that the small-cap indexes led the way higher: the IWM topped the list with a 2.36% gain and the IWM was third, rising 1.96%. The larger-cap indexes also had modest gains: the SPY and OEF rose 1.64% and 1.63%, respectively. The sector performance table, however, is a bit less than bullish. On the plus side, 8/10 sectors advanced. But the top five slots are mostly defensive, with real estate, utilities, and healthcare in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position, respectively. Not all is bad, however, as tech and consumer discretionary advanced 1.64% and 1.11%, respectively.

Let's turn to this week's charts: The SPY consolidated gains Monday through Wednesday. There was an uptick on Thursday which took the index through resistance. This morning, prices gapped higher and trended higher for most of the trading session. The IWM chart is stronger. This index started to rally on Tuesday and continued higher for the rest of the week.

Now, let's turn to some of the key 5-day sector charts: The VNQ rallied from Wednesday through Friday, advancing strongly. Utilities rallied strongly on Monday, then consolidated gains for the rest of the week. Prices broke through resistance briefly today but fell back within a few hours.

Rounding out the charts for the defensive sectors is the healthcare ETF, which formed two rounding bottoms -- one that lasted most of the week and a second shorter one today.

There are a few goods charts in the more aggressive sectors. Communication services advanced solidly starting on Wednesday. Tech broke through resistance on Thursday, posting a modest two-day rally at the end of the week. Prices closed near a 5-day high.

There is one chart of concern for the bulls: Financials closed near weekly lows on Friday.

This week's sector rotation isn't nearly enough to be worried about. It could just as easily be end-of-the-year movement than anything else. If it continues through the end of December, we'll have something to talk about. Until then the bulls are running the show.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.