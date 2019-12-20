There’s been a meaningful “will they or won’t they” discount with Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares since the announcement of Nvidia’s (NVDA) offer for the company. While discounts to bid prices are normal, Mellanox had until recently been pretty much stuck in a band between $106 and $115 (below the $125 bid price) as investors wondered and worried if the deal would get all of the necessarily regulatory approvals.

Whether China approves the deal is the big remaining unknown, as Nvidia and Mellanox together will have a significant influence over China’s data centers and AI developments. Likewise, the Chinese government may view the deal approval as a point of leverage in ongoing, often contentious, discussions with the U.S. regarding trade policy (including restrictions on Huawei and on technology sales more broadly. While Mellanox shares would certainly fall if the deal were to collapse, I think support isn’t all that far away and Mellanox could well attract another buyer.

Waiting On China

With the U.S. approval already well in hand and the EU approving the deal without conditions yesterday (Dec 19), that’s “two down, one to go”, but that one is a big one – approval of the Chinese government.

There is negative precedent here, with China basically killing the proposed deal between Qualcomm (QCOM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) in 2018. Moreover, given relationships with Chinese players like Alibaba and Tencent and the significant share that Nvidia has in data center processors and that Mellanox has in RDMA (including ROCE), this deal will certainly have an impact on the data center and AI markets within China – an area where the Chinese government is keenly focused on boosting Chinese self-sufficiency.

While I think China will approve the deal (I can imagine the tweets if they don’t…), it is entirely possible that they won’t. I’m not entirely sure how rejecting the deal would help China that much, as Nvidia will still be a powerful player in processors and Mellanox in RDMA, but perhaps they fear that two together will be so effective in designing complementary products that they will have an insurmountable edge.

What If The Deal Is Canceled?

The risk of the deal falling apart is real, but it won’t be catastrophic for Mellanox. First, they’d walk away with $350 million from Nvidia (the agreed-upon termination fee) and at around $6/share, that’s not a bad going away present.

Second, Mellanox is in fine shape. Although there have been a few quarterly wobbles due to weaker sequential spending among the major data center players and some inventory “digestion” with Microsoft (MSFT), Mellanox reported 20% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter growth in the third quarter (after 16%/2% growth in the second quarter and 22%/5% growth in the first quarter), and is on track for almost 20% growth this year – while Mellanox isn’t really a semiconductor company, that’s what it is often grouped with, and almost nobody is producing that kind of growth at this point in the cycle.

Margins are also very strong, with Mellanox closing in on 30% non-GAAP operating margins.

While InfiniBand has been stronger this year, up more than 30% yoy in each of the three quarters of 2019, Ethernet hasn’t been bad, with yoy growth rates of 13%, 7%, and more than 17% in the last three quarters. Competitive pressure from Broadcom (AVGO) seems less intense in 25G, suggesting market shares have more or less stabilized, and the company has seen a return to more normal ordering patterns in 40G, though it’ll likely still be down for the year. 50G is ramping nicely with Microsoft and Facebook (FB) and 50G and 40G will probably switch places next year with 50G becoming the bigger revenue contributor. Lastly, while Mellanox hasn’t really seen Intel (INTC) gain all that much ground in 100G, it remains pretty much a niche business today.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner published an analysis of cloud capex trends suggesting that after weak first and second quarters, the third quarter came back strongly with 8% qoq growth from the biggest players (Google, Microsoft, and Amazon (AMZN) ) and 13% growth when including Alibaba and Tencent. That’s good news for Mellanox, and I have few worries about data center spending in 2020, particularly among the high-end customers where Mellanox really shines, though there has been some talk of Amazon and Facebook delaying some spending plans a bit.

The Outlook

I’ll publish a more thorough review of Mellanox’s standalone prospects if the deal falls apart, but I think the company is in good shape either way. With Mellanox doing better than I expected this year, my long-term revenue estimate has risen from around 8% to closer to 9% and my FCF growth estimate has likewise risen from around 10% to 11%. Discounted back and adding in the termination fee, I believe Mellanox’s cash flows support a fair value without Nvidia around $110 to $115. A margin-driven EV/revenue approach gives me a similar fair value closer to $120.

The Bottom Line

While I still think that the Mellanox – Nvidia deal will happen, investors need to consider the risk that it won’t. Given that I believe fair value is around today’s price, I see relatively low risk to a deal collapse, but I likewise note that the shares will probably sell off in the immediate aftermath and take some time to climb back to what I believe is fair value. Whether or not that risk/reward opportunity works for you is up to each reader to decide.