Advance Auto Parts: The Also-Ran Of The Sector

Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) has, for some time, been the underperformer of the group of three big, pure players in the space. The other two, O'Reilly (ORLY) and AutoZone (AZO), have outperformed over time in a variety of ways, not the least of which has been share price performance. Indeed, this five-year chart shows the extent to which Advance has been left in the proverbial dust by its main rivals over the years.

For its part, Advance rebounded hard from the bottom made in the spring of 2018, but today, it trades for the same price it did back in August of 2018, marking 16 months of sideways action. To my eye, the stock looks fully valued, even after this long period of underperformance and sideways trading, and that there are better auto parts stocks to buy. I see Advance as an avoid at this point until the valuation and/or the growth outlook improve.

Years of stagnation

Advance has had a difficult time growing revenue in the past several years, as we can see below, with the company's top line performances shown in millions of dollars, along with the year-over-year change.

Revenue growth was actually negative from 2015 to 2017, with last year bucking the trend, but only growing 2%. Even so, revenue last year was lower than that of 2015. It highlights, however, the very difficult time Advance has had with comparable sales.

The company's store base has been largely stagnant for years at just over 5,000 units, so that hasn't been a source of top line growth that many retailers enjoy. That just leaves comparable sales, and that metric hasn't exactly wowed either, leading to the negative revenue performances we've seen in the past few years.

Analysts are slightly more bullish looking forward, with low-single-digit revenue growth expected for this year, as well as the next two years, but these growth numbers are very small. So far this year, Advance has produced a 1.6% gain in the top line on a 1.4% increase in comparable sales. These numbers are better than what we've seen in recent years, but remember that Advance is simply regaining ground it previously lost. The point being that revenue growth isn't going to be any sort of meaningful growth catalyst moving forward, so the company must look elsewhere.

Revenue growth is one way to boost earnings per share, and a second way is via margin expansion. However, the story there really isn't much better than revenue, as we can see below with the company's gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins charted for the last few years.

Gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins haven't really moved in the past few years, apart from deteriorating slightly. Advance's SG&A costs are very high at 36% of revenue, with O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY), for example, at just 31% of revenue. Given the companies run virtually identical businesses, that gulf between the two is very large and is crimping Advance's profitability. It has become clear, over the years, there aren't any gains to be had from increasing margins, because, presumably, if those gains were available, management would have done something about it by now.

Gross margins are down fractionally to 43.8% of revenue so far this year, off from 44% of revenue in the same period last year. SG&A costs have come in at 36.5% of revenue, which is an improvement from 37% of revenue in the year-ago period. That means operating margins have risen slightly, with SG&A leverage outpacing gross margin deterioration, but the point stands that for Advance, margin expansion is also very unlikely to be a meaningful source of earnings growth.

The third and final way a company can grow earnings is via reducing the float through share repurchases. Below, we have Advance's repurchases in millions of dollars for the past four years.

Advance, up until last year, only repurchased to help offset dilution from stock awards to employees. There was no attempt to reduce the float to boost EPS, but in 2018, the company spent just under $300 million in an effort to do just that.

Advance spent $140 million on repurchases in Q3 alone, and year over year, its share count has declined nearly 5%. The board also authorized a further $700 million of repurchases on top of the $201 million that was still outstanding at the end of Q3, for a total authorization of $901 million. That's good for about 8% of the current float, so it is significant, but there is no time frame for when those repurchases will be complete. At the current run rate, it will take about six quarters to complete the repurchases, so something around 5% of the float annually, which is similar to repurchases made in the trailing twelve months.

Growth is a problem, especially for the valuation

I've tried to establish that Advance is not a growth stock in any way. The company's revenue hasn't moved for years and has no prospects for doing so. Margins have only moved down over time, albeit in small magnitudes, but they have deteriorated nonetheless. Finally, share repurchases have recently helped with EPS by reducing the float, but we've seen the ceiling on that is about 5% per year barring some massive shift in capital allocation policy. Putting all three of these levers together paints a fairly modest picture of EPS growth both historically, and looking forward.

EPS is up 10% so far this year thanks to slightly improved operating margins, fractionally higher revenue, and a reduced share count, as mentioned above. Advance has also been working to reduce its net interest expense, which has saved the company about $11 million so far this year, and helped boost EPS.

Analysts have 12% projected growth this year, indicating a meaningful acceleration in Q4 growth, given that the first three quarters of the year have been 10% combined, which I don't get. I've outlined above why I think Advance will struggle somewhat with growth outside of share repurchases, but the analyst community has the company pulling a profitability lever that I don't see.

The same story is true for the next two years, as Advance is currently expected to grow in the low-double-digits annually. I'm not that bullish because Advance has proven over time that it is unable to produce meaningful revenue growth, and its margins have ticked lower over time. It will take more than the incremental gains we've seen this year to produce this level of growth, and I don't see it.

As a result, the valuation is a bit steep in my view at ~18 times next year's earnings. Keep in mind that I don't think Advance will be able to grow earnings at 13% next year, so I also believe the estimate of $9 of EPS needs to come down to ~$8.60, which would represent 8% EPS growth. I do believe that is achievable with slightly higher revenue, flat margins, and mid-single-digit float reduction via share repurchases.

Given this, I think the stock is fully valued under the rosiest of scenarios but is probably overpriced today. Advance has proven it is the weaker of the three auto parts retailers, and I don't see any reason why that viewpoint should change. As such, I think Advance should be avoided until the valuation improves, and those that own it should consider taking profits and buying O'Reilly instead.

