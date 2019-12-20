Let Toro Grow Into Its Valuation

Following the post-earnings pullback, Toro is trading around 22 times the FY 2020 earnings estimate. This is still expensive for a company growing EPS at around 12%.

Charles Machine Works Adds Sales But Also Costs

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) reported 4Q and FY 2019 results on 12/18/2019. This marks the second full quarter following the acquisition of Charles Machine Works (CMW) on April 1st. I analyzed the impact of CMW in my August article on the company, Toro: Priced For The Bull Case. Since I initiated my rating of Neutral, the stock traded up over 10%, but after the large drop following the 4Q earnings release, it is now up only slightly since the prior article.

Toro delivered at the high end of the company's forecast, earning $3.00 per share non-GAAP for FY 2019. The non-GAAP adjustments were larger than normal in 2019 due to acquisition-related costs from the CMW purchase and restructuring costs from closure of overlapping legacy Toro product lines. Non-GAAP EPS grew 12.4% in 2019 vs. 2018. Revenue grew nearly 20%, mostly due to CMW. Legacy Toro Professional segment sales grew mid-single digits, and Residential grew about 1%.

Source: Toro 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation

Gross margins declined for the full year, from 35.9% to 33.4%. The company cited both inventory write-down costs from the CMW purchase and raw material and tariff pressures. The good news is, in the fourth quarter, gross margins began to improve vs. the prior year, at 33.4% vs. 33.2%. The inventory write-down was a one-time event, and the company sees no increasing tariff pressures with potential upside if further tariff rollbacks occur. Additionally, Toro was able to recover some of the higher costs via price increases.

In addition to the CMW purchase, organic growth returned to the Residential segment after a stretch of stagnant results. Following high snowfall the prior winter, snow thrower demand for this winter was strong. 4Q sales were up 1.9% compared to the prior year. Residential segment earnings doubled in the quarter vs. 4Q 2018 thanks to price increases and lower costs. Looking forward, Toro expects above-GDP growth for the residential segment in 2020. This will be driven by growing demand for lithium-ion battery powered snow throwers and lawnmowers, as well as channel expansion into Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stores.

Despite the improving top line, SG&A expense was over 27% higher in 2019 vs. 2018. Net of acquisition-related and restructuring costs, SG&A increased about 8%. Looking at the fourth quarter alone indicates the cost increases are slowing, with SG&A up 2.3% over 4Q 2018. Long-term debt is about double what it was in 2019 prior to the CMW purchase and interest expense in 4Q was up 70% over 4Q 2018. Nevertheless, interest expense remains well-covered at over 10x operating income, and the company intends to continue paying down debt in 2020.

On Track But Still Expensive

With the CMW integration going well, Toro is in line for another year of 12% EPS growth, with the company forecasting a range of $3.33 to $3.40 per share for FY 2020. This is in line with analysts' consensus expectations and just under the forecast of $3.43 I made in my last article. This forecast seems reasonable with a full year of CMW as opposed to 7 months in 2019, the Residential segment growth noted above, and some encouraging trends in the Professional segment, including an upswing in golf rounds played.

With Toro trading around $74.60, P/E on the 2020 earnings estimate midpoint is 22.1. Given the 12% growth rate, the PEG ratio is 1.8, approaching the 2.0 level that I consider a sell signal. With the lower likelihood of big acquisitions in the next couple years as Toro digests CMW, growth could slow and inflate the PEG ratio even higher.

Toro's profitability metrics as measured by Return on Invested Capital and Return on Equity are also now running at the low end of the range they have been in since 2011. I would like to see these recover before raising my price target.

Source: Toro 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation

While Toro remains a well-run company, it is fairly valued, given current growth prospects, and I would wait to buy until it reached a P/E of 19-20 implying a PEG ratio of around 1.6 and a share price of around $65, near the top end of the range I mentioned in August.

Capital Management

I remain satisfied with Toro's capital return policy even with the added debt from the CMW acquisition. Toro recently announced a dividend increase of $0.025 per quarter or $0.10 per year, in line with the past several years. This takes Toro's dividend to $0.25 per quarter or $1.00 per year for 2020. While this has been a decent dividend growth rate, the absolute payout is relatively low at a yield of 1.3% and a payout ratio of around 30%.

Management indicated that they expected free cash flow to be about 100% of earnings in 2020, up from 89% in 2019. While capex is increasing to $100 million, the company does not expect the working capital build that it had in 2019 with inventory growth from the CMW purchase. Assuming current share count, FCF should be around $360 million in FY 2020. This is an improvement from my prior forecast, as I did not assume the cash release from working capital now forecasted by the company.

Dividends will take up $107 million of free cash flow, leaving $253 million available to pay down debt. This would easily cover the $80 million current portion of long-term debt with $173 million left for early debt payoff or share buybacks.

Long-term debt now stands at $621 million, and I suggested in August that Toro target a level of $468 million to achieve a similar debt/capital ratio that existed before the CMW purchase. This would require $153 million, leaving $20 million for buybacks. While management did not indicate a target level for debt reduction or buybacks on this quarter's earnings call, they did mention an intent to resume buybacks by the end of FY 2020. Buybacks of $20 million would be consistent with FY 2019, and the lower debt level would set the stage to return to longer-term average buyback levels of $100-150 million in 2021 and beyond. At those levels, the share count reduction would contribute about 2 percentage points per year to EPS growth.

Source: Toro 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks

While acquisitions like CMW have helped Toro's sales become less seasonal, the company is still subject to abnormal weather conditions. A cold, wet spring puts a damper on lawn care products while a mild winter can impact both snow throwers and the BOSS line of plowing equipment. The recent turnaround in golf rounds played is encouraging, but investors should watch these numbers to see if it is an ongoing trend or just a short-term reversal.

Toro also remains sensitive to general macro concerns. A slowdown in housing growth would hit both the Residential segment and golf course equipment lines in the Professional segment. Finally, a resumption of trade tensions and imposition of new tariffs (not in my base case) would impact Toro indirectly through higher raw material costs at its suppliers.

Toro's management has proven capable of weathering economic downturns as we saw in the last recession when the stock price was cut in half from 2007 to early 2009 but rebounded to previous levels by the end of 2010. Investors should be aware of the sensitivity of the share price to general economic conditions, but I would view such pullbacks as a buying opportunity when they occur.

Conclusion

Toro is performing according to plan following the acquisition of Charles Machine Works. With its history of good management, the market has awarded Toro a consistently high P/E ratio for many years. Valuation is currently still high at about 22 P/E based on the FY 2020 EPS forecast. This is a fair valuation, given the propensity for lower growth in the next few years as the company integrates CMW. I do expect the company to maintain its dividend growth policy and return to historical debt levels in 2020. This will allow share buybacks to resume a significant contribution to EPS growth as we enter 2021. Toro remains a well-managed company, and I am continuing to hold my shares. I maintain my view that the company is fairly valued at current levels and would look for a lower entry point before adding shares. I would be more bullish at a price of $65, which would represent a P/E of 19-20 times FY 2020 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.