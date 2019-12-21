eBay Will Acquire Cox Automotive Media For Australian Auto Marketplace Push

However, EBAY to stock appears fully valued at its current level; given its relatively low revenue growth profile, my bias is NEUTRAL.

EBay is acquiring the firm as part of a deeper 'verticalization strategy' within the automotive segment.

EBay said it has agreed to acquire Cox Automotive Media Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

eBay (EBAY) has announced the proposed acquisition of Cox Automotive Media Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Cox Automotive has developed two car-oriented websites for the Australia automotive information and purchase marketplace.

With the deal, EBAY seeks to continue its ‘verticalization strategy’ within the automotive vertical.

Based on generous DCF terms, the stock appears fully valued at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Australia-based Cox Automotive was founded to create CarsGuide.com, which is a substantial automotive review and editorial website.In addition, the firm has more recently launched Autotrader.com.au, which is an online marketplace that provides services for car dealers and enables car buyers to shop for deals online.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Shaun Cornelius, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously CEO at Hey You App and a non-executive director at Skuvantage.

Below is an overview video of a sample car review:

Source: CarsGuide

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for the motor vehicle dealer industry is expected to reach $60 billion in 2019.

The industry actually contracted by an estimated 0.9% from 2014 to 2019.

Over the past five years, volatile fuel prices have encouraged Australian consumers to purchase smaller and more fuel efficient cars, which have also had lower price points.Also, dealers are having to sell a higher number of cheaper cars to hit their volume targets, resulting in higher per car processing costs.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

eBay didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 eBay had $3.1 billion in cash and short-term investments and $15.4 billion in total liabilities, of which $7.2 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $3.0 billion.

In the past 12 months, eBay’s stock price has risen 30% vs. the U.S. Online Retail industry’s rise of 33.2% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 29.8%, as the EBAY chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, with the size of the beats increasing in the last four quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls rebounded from a drop Q1 2019, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $29,320,000,000 Enterprise Value $34,650,000,000 Price / Sales 2.93 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.19 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 11.13 Earnings Per Share $2.20 Total Debt To Equity 257.25% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $2,420,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 2.65%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $32 versus the current price of $36, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

EBAY is acquiring Cox Automotive to expand its offerings for the automotive information and purchase market in Australia.

As Richard Dicello, Head of Motors at Gumtree Australia stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition will strengthen our position in the automotive market by providing consumers with access to thousands of additional listings, automotive research, reviews and content, as well as a strong dealer tool and car buying destination. Together with Gumtree Australia, these brands create a robust customer experience in auto buying — from research to purchase.

eBay Classifieds is pursuing a ‘verticalization strategy’ in the automotive segment by seeking to expand its reach and selection of offerings to consumers.

By owning the entire stack from first inquiry to purchase, eBay/Gumtree believe they can capture a larger part of the transaction value by providing buyers with the services they need throughout the car purchase process.

Dealers win by selling cars more efficiently, an imperative as consumers buy smaller, cheaper cars.

The deal makes strategic sense for eBay as it continues to build out its English-speaking country automotive vertical.

However, EBAY the stock appears potentially fully valued at its current level, at least according to the DCF analysis above.

With top-line revenue growth rates in the lower single digits, management will need to find ways to grow the business at a higher rate to produce a meaningful price catalyst.

My current bias on EBAY at its current level is NEUTRAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.