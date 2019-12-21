DocuSign: Don't Sign Up Yet

The ideal time to buy is in the likely January selloff, following the market's 30% rally in 2019.

The stock isn't cheap at nearly 11x forward EV/S estimates, but investors aren't likely to see a substantial selloff in the stock.

When a stock soars from the mid-$40s to the mid-$70s in a matter of months, investors shouldn't be looking to build a position. Investors find DocuSign (DOCU) in such a scenario while the stock doesn't necessarily trade at a stretched valuation. The best possible outcome for new investors is to look for some tax loss selling in the new year.

Image Source: DocuSign website

Beyond Great Results

Plenty of tech companies will IPO with growth rates in excess of 30%, but not all of these companies have long-term staying power. For Q3, DocuSign was able to maintain revenue growth near 40% while actually generating adjusted profits.

The key is that the company is not only a well operated cloud software player, but also a place that employees like working. According to Glassdoor, DocuSign is the 3rd best place to work in 2020. Notably, the company beat out all of the tech giants and is only behind 1st place HubSpot (HUBS) in the tech sector.

Source: Glassdoor

For this reason, the eSignature company will obtain the best and brightest engineers in the world to join the San Francisco company. As well, these engineers and top talent in other areas like sales, marketing and finance may not require premium salaries and benefits to remain with the firm.

The company already has an adjusted operating margin of 7% with the quarterly revenue base of only $250 million. DocuSign isn't bleeding cash while a lot of hot new IPOs have major questions on their future profit pictures. The company even has a net cash position of $912 million.

Source: DocuSign Q3'19 earnings release

The only hiccup with the financials is the excessive stock-based compensation expenses, which leads to substantial share dilution. For the quarter, DocuSign had a $47 million loss while SBC hit $53 million in the quarter providing for the adjusted profits.

A lot of companies come public with excessive SBC, so this issue isn't alarming at this point. Due to all of these stock options, investors need to understand the actual diluted share count far above the listed 178 million shares at between 190 million and 195 million shares. The market valuation is actually $14 billion.

Muted Value

A leading subscription software company with up to 80% gross margins and adjusted operating expenses already targeted at below 75% will always trade at premium valuations. The company has a $1 billion revenue stream with an initial total addressable market of $25 billion surging with the Agreement Cloud product. Investors can quickly do the math of operating margins reaching ultimate targets of 20% to 25%.

Analysts have DocuSign hitting 2020 sales of $1.2 billion for ~25% growth. The company tends to beat analyst estimates, so investors might consider revenues reaching close to 30% growth next year.

At an EV of close to $13.1 billion, the stock trades at near 11x forward sales estimates. One can't blame investors for paying a premium price for the stock, but investors should watch the valuations of where DocuSign might end up in the future. Both Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) trade at lower forward EV/S multiples. Salesforce recently had the higher multiple and pulled back over the year as sales continue to grow, and the stock has traded flat since early this year.

Data by YCharts

The stock offers muted value as forward EV/S multiples will compress over time. The ideal time to buy was back in the summer months when DocuSign was closer to $40. One just can't invest in this stock or other premium cloud software plays based on the fear of missing out.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock market is up 30% in 2019, so investors need to consider the market in general is due for a selloff in early 2020, if for nothing other than tax reasons. Investors should place DocuSign on a wish list to buy on the next decent market selloff, knowing the promises of automated contractual agreements have immense opportunities, so the stock isn't likely to trade off very far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.