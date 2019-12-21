Assessing If AmerisourceBergen Is The Most Attractive Company In Its Industry

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) is one of the big three when it comes to the distribution of drugs in the United States. Our portfolio has been long McKesson (MCK) for quite some time now. The above two distributors mentioned, along with Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), probably control up to 90% of this industry. This really gives them significant protection against incumbents due to the heavy front-loading (in terms of capital investment) any potential competitor would have to undergo. Furthermore, the three mainstays of this industry are more or less the same size, which again brings stability to this industry as any type of acquisition (among the big 3) seems a long way off at this stage. If one of the distributors, for example, was much smaller than the other two, drug pricing would definitely have the potential to become a more sensitive matter.

AmerisourceBergen last announced its quarterly numbers on the 7th of November (Q4) last, which also coincided with its annual numbers. The firm reported an EPS of $1.61, which was actually a beat by $0.03 per share. On the revenue side, ABC reported top line sales of $45.64 billion, which also was a beat over consensus by just under $484 million.

We hold McKesson at present because the firm

Is cheap compared to its historic averages

Continues to generate strong cash flows

Returns cash to us aggressively through its dividend as well as its buyback program

Let's see how AmerisourceBergen shapes up in these areas (in terms of its trends) post its recent annual numbers.

With respect to valuation, AmerisourceBergen and the other two players in this industry operate on extremely low margins. Therefore, it is no surprise to see all three with very low sales multiples at present. Where there is a difference, however, is in the book multiples. AmerisourceBergen does not have as much equity on its balance sheet as McKesson, for example. At the end of ABC's latest fiscal year, the firm reported $2.88 billion of shareholder equity. With a present market cap of $18 billion, the book multiple comes in at around 6.25. So, straight off the bat, AmerisourceBergen’s assets are not as cheap as one of its main peers despite being well below its 5-year average of 10.2.

On the income statement, we can see the number of shares outstanding came in at 210 million at the end of ABC's latest fiscal year. This number since the end of September has dropped to just under 206 million. This means that, over the past 5 years, for example, management has reduced the number of shares outstanding by about 12 million shares, which equates to a 5.5% decrease. Although the dividend over at McKesson comes in lower at about 1.2%, there has been a much more aggressive push to bring down the number of shares outstanding over the past 5 years. Remember, aggressive share buybacks are another potent way shareholders get paid.

This all ties into AmerisourceBergen’s cash flows. ABC generated just over $2 billion of free cash flow last year, which was almost double the amount from the preceding year. Now, with these funds, ABC can decide to keep increasing the dividend (now 15 years running of dividend increases), issue more share buybacks, buy other smaller companies or pay down debt. This is really where the rubber meets the road on why we see McKesson with its $3+ billion most likely growing faster going forward. Why? Because it has a stronger balance sheet and pays out a smaller amount of its cash flows on its dividend. This leaves more cash available to use wisely in order to build the business.

To sum up, many investors may be attracted to AmerisourceBergen right here due to its 1.91% dividend and below-average historic valuation. The firm grew its top line by almost 7% last year and operating profit grew by 19%+. From a standalone point of view, ABC does not look like a bad investment at present. We just believe one of its principal peers has the potential to grow faster in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.