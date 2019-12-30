ETF Spotlight: Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

The fund is very tax efficient and can be used as a replacement for the EV covered calls or some of the other tech CEF funds.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

This is a new and interesting ETF strategy that's focused on yield and not just some passive investment pool. They use a buy-write or covered call strategy where they purchase the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and then sell call options on the same index. The goal is to produce investment results that correspond to the price and yield of the CBOE Nasdaq 100 BuyWrite V2 Index. We will analyze that index shortly.

The fund uses a "replication strategy" whereby they purchase the actual stocks in the index at the same weight and then sell the calls on the index at one-month intervals.

There's also a second ETF based on the S&P 500, under the ticker HSPX, which may be more suitable to lower-risk investors. However, it does have far less yield since the volatility of the underlying index (S&P 500 vs. the Nasdaq 100) is much less. That means the premium produced by the selling of the call options is less which equates to less yield. The yield differential is about 5%. (10.43% vs. 11.73%).

Fund Characteristics

Ticker: QYLD

Sponsor: GlobalXETFs

Net assets: $820M

Holdings: 103

Total Expense Ratio: 0.60%

12-Month Dividend Yield: 11.60%

Distribution Yield: 18.91%

Distribution Frequency: Monthly

What is a covered call strategy?

A covered call strategy (also called buy-write) is an investment strategy designed to produce income. You purchase (go long) the stock (or index) and then immediately sell a call option against. For QYLD, they are selling an at-the-month call option.

A call option gives the holder the right (but not the obligation) to buy a certain amount of shares at a pre-specified price (strike price). The fund is selling that option or right and receiving a premium for it. And unlike a single stock option, index options cannot be exercised early.

Here's the covered call writing process:

QYLD buys all the equities in the Nasdaq 100 Index QYLD then sells Nasdaq 100 Index options (NDX) to a counterparty that will expire in one month A premium is received in exchange for the sale of the index options At the end of the month, QYLD seeks to distribute a portion of the income from writing/selling the NDX index option to the ETF shareholders At the beginning of each new month this process is repeated

Covered calls are often touted as means of protecting on the down side. I think this is often overstated given there's no put option that benefits from the down move. The strategy does provide some level of protection as evidenced by the following table but at the expense of almost all the upside capture. Since the strategy sells calls "at the money" meaning basically where the index is trading today, if the index heads higher the fund does not see any benefit.

The risk characteristics detail that out. The standard deviation of the ETF is about 30% less (i.e. 30% less risk by that measure). The beta is similar to that at 0.65, meaning it moves with about 65% of the index, which in this case is the Nasdaq 100. Most importantly, in my opinion, the Sharpe Ratio is about 25% higher.

The Portfolio

Here is what's in the index:

Given that it is the Nasdaq 100, you are clearly going to have a significant overweight to the technology sector. In fact, 46% of the fund is exposed to tech, with the communication services (tech lite) being the second largest at 21.5%. There's almost no exposure to financials, utilities and very little to industrials consumer staples, and healthcare.

Here's the sector breakdown and 12-month distribution history. If you are looking for a stable/consistent income stream you will not get it here. The fund pays, on average, about $0.20 per share per month.

What does the track record look like?

Through the third quarter, the fund is up nearly 15% at NAV. The one-year return is slightly positive but over the last five years you have averaged about 8% per year.

I compared it to other covered call funds, mainly in the CEF space. For instance, we used the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite (QQQX) fund and the Columbia Seligman Premier Tech Fund (STK).

Data by YCharts

You can see that STK has greatly outperformed the other two. However, you had to be willing to accept much more volatility in the process. The table below illustrates that out. Annualized volatility is nearly 10 points higher the QYLD and the beta is the only fund below 1.0 at 0.75. It has almost half the daily VaR (value at risk) of STK.

(Source: Investspy)

Concluding Thoughts

QYLD is a fairly decent choice for covered call type yield. It will be a consideration for the Taxable Core Income Portfolio given that most of the distribution is classified as return of capital. Here is the most recent 19a notice from Global X. It shows that 97.5% of the distribution is your own capital coming back. Just 2.5% is ordinary income. So it is fairly tax efficient.

(Source: Global X ETFs)

When all of the covered call CEFs are expensive (like today) this may be place to hide out until they get cheap again. I'll be doing an update on all of the covered call CEFs in the next couple of weeks so this will compare nicely to that report.

