The Big Cap Stocks To Buy Now
The best ranked large cap sector is industrial goods.
The top industry is trucking.
The highest-rated big-cap stocks include Polaris, Biogen, and Centene Corp.
Stock market euphoria may not be over yet, despite worrisome signals of a reckoning, including bullish sentiment and an extreme number of stocks trading at least 5% above their 200-day moving average.
According to the latest AAII Sentiment Survey, 44.1% of respondents think stock prices will climb over the next six months, the highest reading since October 2018. That's ominous, given how the stock market performed in Q4 2018. The worry that stocks are over-heating is reinforced by the fact that 46.09% of the 1,400 stocks in our research are trading 5% or more above their 200 dma, a level last seen in the fall of 2018 too.
These signals don't offer bullish investors reassurance, but we could be poised for one more run higher before suffering a 5% to 10% retreat. Why? Because end of year bonuses, retirement contributions, and institutional window dressing typically prop stocks up into early January - a tendency referred to as the "Santa Claus rally". Momentum into the New Year could also benefit from the "January Effect", another historical tendency for small-cap and mid-cap stocks to outperform from mid-December through early April. Couple those seasonal tailwinds with easing trade tensions and you might be better off buying down days rather than betting on a free fall.
Top sectors to buy
Every week, we run just about every widely-traded stock in the country through our gauntlet, a scoring system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector to spot baskets worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.
This week, the best-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), Snap-on Inc. (NYSE:SNA), Raytheon (RTN), Illinois Tool Works (ITW)), financials (T. Rowe Price (TROW), Northern Trust (NTRS), Lazard (LAZ)), consumer goods (Polaris (PII), Carlisle (CSL)), and services Trinity Industries (TRN), Old Dominion (ODFL), Vail Resorts (MTN), Interpublic Group (IPG), FleetCor (FLT), Domino's Pizza (DPZ)).
Meanwhile, healthcare ranks neutral and technology, basic materials, utilities, and REITs score below average. In neutral and weak sectors, you're best off staying industry- and stock-specific (see below).
Best and worst rated stocks to buy
Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring large cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.
This week, the following big cap companies rank best and worst in our universe. The stocks making the biggest jump up in score to join our best list this week include Vail Resorts, Snap-on, Anthem (ANTM), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Genuine Parts (GPC), Mattel (MAT), MarketAxess (MKTX), Mettler-Toledo (MTD), People's Bank (PBCT), Union Pacific (UNP), United Parcel (UPS), and Visa (V).
|LG CAP
|12/19/2019
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BEST
|Polaris Industries Partners
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|115
|107.5
|Biogen
|(BIIB)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|110
|107.5
|Centene Corp.
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH CARE PLANS
|110
|110
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|110
|96.25
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
|(ODFL)
|SERVICES
|TRUCKING
|110
|105
|Trinity Industries Inc.
|(TRN)
|SERVICES
|RAILROADS
|110
|107.5
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|105
|101.25
|Accenture Plc Bermuda
|(ACN)
|SERVICES
|MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|105
|92.5
|Alaska Air Group
|(ALK)
|SERVICES
|REGIONAL AIRLINES
|105
|100
|Salesforce.com
|(CRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|105
|87.5
|Carlisle Companies
|(CSL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RUBBER & PLASTICS
|105
|101.25
|Domino's Pizza Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|FOOD WHOLESALE
|105
|101.25
|FleetCor Tech
|(FLT)
|SERVICES
|BUSINESS SERVICES
|105
|102.5
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
|(IPG)
|SERVICES
|ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|105
|83.75
|Illinois Tool Works
|(ITW)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|105
|101.25
|Lazard Ltd.
|(LAZ)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|105
|101.25
|Vail Resorts Inc.
|(MTN)
|SERVICES
|RESORTS AND CASINOS
|105
|81.25
|Northern Trust
|(NTRS)
|FINANCIALS
|REGIONAL BANKS
|105
|98.75
|PPG Industries
|(PPG)
|CONGLOMERATES
|CONGLOMERATES
|105
|98.75
|Raytheon
|(RTN)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|105
|97.5
|Snap-on Inc.
|(SNA)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|105
|82.5
|T. Rowe Price Group
|(TROW)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|105
|103.75
|Valero Energy Corp
|(VLO)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|105
|100
|Weyerhaeuser Co.
|(WY)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION
|105
|101.25
|Agilent Tech
|(A)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|100
|98.75
|Adobe Systems
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|100
|97.5
|Autodesk Inc.
|(ADSK)
|TECHNOLOGY
|TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE
|100
|98.75
|Align Technology
|(ALGN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|100
|97.5
|Ametek
|(AME)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|100
|97.5
|Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|(AMP)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|100
|98.75
|Anthem
|(ANTM)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH CARE PLANS
|100
|88.75
|Broadcom
|(AVGO)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|100
|97.5
|Avery Dennison
|(AVY)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS
|100
|96.25
|Bank of America
|(BAC)
|FINANCIALS
|MONEY CENTER BANKS
|100
|98.75
|Brunswick Corp.
|(BC)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|100
|97.5
|Becton, Dickinson
|(BDX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|80
|Bank of NY Mellon
|(BK)
|FINANCIALS
|MONEY CENTER BANKS
|100
|97.5
|Citigroup
|(C)
|FINANCIALS
|REGIONAL BANKS
|100
|97.5
|Cognex
|(CGNX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|100
|97.5
|Capital One Financial
|(COF)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|98.75
|Campbell Soup
|(CPB)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|100
|98.75
|Crane
|(CR)
|CONGLOMERATES
|CONGLOMERATES
|100
|85
|Curtiss-Wright Corp.
|(CW)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|100
|96.25
|Danaher
|(DHR)
|CONGLOMERATES
|CONGLOMERATES
|100
|82.5
|Dover Corp.
|(DOV)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|100
|93.75
|Estee Lauder
|(EL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|86.25
|Eastman Chemical Co.
|(EMN)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|100
|96.25
|Eaton Corp.
|(ETN)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|100
|98.75
|Eaton Vance
|(EV)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|100
|97.5
|Fiserv
|(FISV)
|TECHNOLOGY
|BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|100
|98.75
|TechnipFMC
|(NYSE:FTI)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|100
|97.5
|Gentex Corp.
|(GNTX)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|100
|96.25
|Genuine Parts
|(GPC)
|SERVICES
|AUTO PARTS WHOLESALE
|100
|85
|Global Payments
|(GPN)
|SERVICES
|BUSINESS SERVICES
|100
|96.25
|Halliburton
|(HAL)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|100
|83.75
|Hologic Inc.
|(HOLX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|100
|98.75
|Hormel Foods
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|MEAT PRODUCTS
|100
|96.25
|Intel
|(INTC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE
|100
|96.25
|J.B. Hunt
|(JBHT)
|SERVICES
|TRUCKING
|100
|100
|Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
|(JLL)
|FINANCIALS
|PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
|100
|98.75
|JPMorgan
|(JPM)
|FINANCIALS
|MONEY CENTER BANKS
|100
|98.75
|Kellogg Company
|(NYSE:K)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|100
|101.25
|Kroger
|(KR)
|SERVICES
|GROCERY STORES
|100
|98.75
|Littelfuse
|(LFUS)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|100
|83.75
|LogMeIn
|(LOGM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|100
|90
|Lowe's Corp.
|(LOW)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES
|100
|97.5
|Mastercard
|(MA)
|SERVICES
|BUSINESS SERVICES
|100
|97.5
|Mattel Inc.
|(MAT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|TOYS & GAMES
|100
|80
|Microchip Tech
|(MCHP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED
|100
|87.5
|Medtronic
|(MDT)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|100
|96.25
|Magna Int'l Inc.
|(MGA)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|100
|96.25
|MarketAxess Hldgs Inc.
|(MKTX)
|FINANCIALS
|INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|100
|91.25
|Marsh & McLennan
|(MMC)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|100
|97.5
|Morgan Stanley
|(MS)
|FINANCIALS
|DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
|100
|97.5
|Mettler-Toledo Inc.
|(MTD)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|100
|82.5
|Nike
|(NKE)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|TEXTILES
|100
|97.5
|People's Bank
|(PBCT)
|FINANCIALS
|SAVINGS & LOANS
|100
|80
|Procter & Gamble
|(PG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|85
|Parker-Hannifin
|(NYSE:PH)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|100
|97.5
|Royal Caribbean Cruises
|(RCL)
|SERVICES
|GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|97.5
|Raymond James
|(RJF)
|FINANCIALS
|INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|100
|97.5
|Rockwell Automation
|(ROK)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|100
|96.25
|Ross Stores
|(ROST)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL STORES
|100
|97.5
|Sysco Corp.
|(SYY)
|SERVICES
|FOOD WHOLESALE
|100
|97.5
|TransDigm Group Inc.
|(TDG)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|100
|97.5
|Thor Industries
|(THO)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|100
|97.5
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|(TMO)
|CONGLOMERATES
|CONGLOMERATES
|100
|98.75
|UnitedHealth Group
|(UNH)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH CARE PLANS
|100
|96.25
|Union Pacific Corp.
|(UNP)
|SERVICES
|RAILROADS
|100
|83.75
|United Parcel Service
|(UPS)
|SERVICES
|AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES
|100
|88.75
|U.S. Bancorp
|(USB)
|FINANCIALS
|REGIONAL BANKS
|100
|97.5
|United Tech.
|(UTX)
|CONGLOMERATES
|CONGLOMERATES
|100
|95
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|SERVICES
|BUSINESS SERVICES
|100
|80
|WellCare Health
|(WCG)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH CARE PLANS
|100
|96.25
|WORST
|Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|(CEQP)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|15
|17.5
|Canopy Growth
|(CGC)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|20
|26.25
|China Unicom
|(CHU)
|TECHNOLOGY
|WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|20
|16.25
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|(CIG)
|UTILITIES
|FOREIGN UTILITIES
|20
|17.5
|GrubHub
|(GRUB)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER
|20
|16.25
|Sprint
|(S)
|TECHNOLOGY
|WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|20
|20
|Zoom Video Communications
|(ZM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|20
|20
Best industries to buy now
Similar to our sector ranking, we also aggregate scores by industry to further help investors spot new ideas. This week, the top scoring large cap industries include trucking (Old Dominion, JB Hunt (JBHT), Knight Transportation (KNX)), industrial electrical (Rockwell Automation (ROK), Littelfuse (LFUS), Eaton Corp. (ETN), Ametek (AME)), healthcare plans (Centene (CNC), WellCare Health (WCG), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Anthem)), semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT)), and major chemicals (FMC Corp. (FMC), Eastman Chemical (EMN)).
If we take this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.
- The best large cap basic materials basket is major chemicals.
- Auto parts (Magna Int'l (MGA), Gentex (GNTX)), personal products (Procter & Gamble (PG), Estee Lauder (EL)), and trucks (Oshkosh (OSK)) are top-rated in consumer goods.
- Concentrate on insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan (MMC), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)), regional banks (Northern Trust, U.S. Bancorp (USB), Citigroup (C)), and money center banks (JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of NY (BK), Bank of America (BAC)) in financials.
- Focus on healthcare plans, generic drugs, and medical instruments (Becton, Dickinson, West Pharmaceutical (WST), Teleflex (TFX), PerkinElmer (PKI)) in healthcare.
- The best-rated industrial groups are industrial electrical (Rockwell Automation, Littelfuse, Eaton), industrial equipment (Parker-Hannifin (PH), Pentair (PNR)), and general building materials (MDU Resources (MDU), Fastenal (FAST)).
- The strongest-scoring services industries are trucking, staffing (Robert Half (RHI), Manpower (MAN)), and railroads (Trinity Industries (TRN), Union Pacific (UNP)).
- Semi equipment, scientific & technical instruments (Mettler-Toledo, Cognex (CGNX), Agilent (A)), and data storage (Seagate (STX), Western Digital (WDC)) are top ranked in technology.
