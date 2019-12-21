The Big Cap Stocks To Buy Now

Stock market euphoria may not be over yet, despite worrisome signals of a reckoning, including bullish sentiment and an extreme number of stocks trading at least 5% above their 200-day moving average.

According to the latest AAII Sentiment Survey, 44.1% of respondents think stock prices will climb over the next six months, the highest reading since October 2018. That's ominous, given how the stock market performed in Q4 2018. The worry that stocks are over-heating is reinforced by the fact that 46.09% of the 1,400 stocks in our research are trading 5% or more above their 200 dma, a level last seen in the fall of 2018 too.

Source: Limelight Alpha.

These signals don't offer bullish investors reassurance, but we could be poised for one more run higher before suffering a 5% to 10% retreat. Why? Because end of year bonuses, retirement contributions, and institutional window dressing typically prop stocks up into early January - a tendency referred to as the "Santa Claus rally". Momentum into the New Year could also benefit from the "January Effect", another historical tendency for small-cap and mid-cap stocks to outperform from mid-December through early April. Couple those seasonal tailwinds with easing trade tensions and you might be better off buying down days rather than betting on a free fall.

Top sectors to buy

Every week, we run just about every widely-traded stock in the country through our gauntlet, a scoring system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector to spot baskets worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.

This week, the best-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), Snap-on Inc. (NYSE:SNA), Raytheon (RTN), Illinois Tool Works (ITW)), financials (T. Rowe Price (TROW), Northern Trust (NTRS), Lazard (LAZ)), consumer goods (Polaris (PII), Carlisle (CSL)), and services Trinity Industries (TRN), Old Dominion (ODFL), Vail Resorts (MTN), Interpublic Group (IPG), FleetCor (FLT), Domino's Pizza (DPZ)).

Meanwhile, healthcare ranks neutral and technology, basic materials, utilities, and REITs score below average. In neutral and weak sectors, you're best off staying industry- and stock-specific (see below).

Source: Limelight Alpha.

Best and worst rated stocks to buy

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring large cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.

This week, the following big cap companies rank best and worst in our universe. The stocks making the biggest jump up in score to join our best list this week include Vail Resorts, Snap-on, Anthem (ANTM), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Genuine Parts (GPC), Mattel (MAT), MarketAxess (MKTX), Mettler-Toledo (MTD), People's Bank (PBCT), Union Pacific (UNP), United Parcel (UPS), and Visa (V).

LG CAP 12/19/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Polaris Industries Partners (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 115 107.5 Biogen (BIIB) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 110 107.5 Centene Corp. (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 110 110 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 96.25 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) SERVICES TRUCKING 110 105 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) SERVICES RAILROADS 110 107.5 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 105 101.25 Accenture Plc Bermuda (ACN) SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 105 92.5 Alaska Air Group (ALK) SERVICES REGIONAL AIRLINES 105 100 Salesforce.com (CRM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 87.5 Carlisle Companies (CSL) CONSUMER GOODS RUBBER & PLASTICS 105 101.25 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES FOOD WHOLESALE 105 101.25 FleetCor Tech (FLT) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 105 102.5 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 105 83.75 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 105 101.25 Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 101.25 Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) SERVICES RESORTS AND CASINOS 105 81.25 Northern Trust (NTRS) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 105 98.75 PPG Industries (PPG) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 105 98.75 Raytheon (RTN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 105 97.5 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) INDUSTRIAL GOODS SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 105 82.5 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 103.75 Valero Energy Corp (VLO) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 105 100 Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) INDUSTRIAL GOODS LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION 105 101.25 Agilent Tech (A) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 98.75 Adobe Systems (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 97.5 Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 100 98.75 Align Technology (ALGN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 97.5 Ametek (AME) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 97.5 Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 98.75 Anthem (ANTM) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 100 88.75 Broadcom (AVGO) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 100 97.5 Avery Dennison (AVY) CONSUMER GOODS PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS 100 96.25 Bank of America (BAC) FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 98.75 Brunswick Corp. (BC) INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 97.5 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 80 Bank of NY Mellon (BK) FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 97.5 Citigroup (C) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 97.5 Cognex (CGNX) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 97.5 Capital One Financial (COF) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 98.75 Campbell Soup (CPB) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 98.75 Crane (CR) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 85 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 100 96.25 Danaher (DHR) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 82.5 Dover Corp. (DOV) INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 93.75 Estee Lauder (EL) CONSUMER GOODS PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 86.25 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 100 96.25 Eaton Corp. (ETN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Eaton Vance (EV) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 97.5 Fiserv (FISV) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 98.75 TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 100 97.5 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 96.25 Genuine Parts (GPC) SERVICES AUTO PARTS WHOLESALE 100 85 Global Payments (GPN) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 96.25 Halliburton (HAL) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 100 83.75 Hologic Inc. (HOLX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Hormel Foods (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS MEAT PRODUCTS 100 96.25 Intel (INTC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE 100 96.25 J.B. Hunt (JBHT) SERVICES TRUCKING 100 100 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) FINANCIALS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 100 98.75 JPMorgan (JPM) FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 98.75 Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 101.25 Kroger (KR) SERVICES GROCERY STORES 100 98.75 Littelfuse (LFUS) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 83.75 LogMeIn (LOGM) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 90 Lowe's Corp. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES 100 97.5 Mastercard (MA) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 97.5 Mattel Inc. (MAT) CONSUMER GOODS TOYS & GAMES 100 80 Microchip Tech (MCHP) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED 100 87.5 Medtronic (MDT) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 96.25 Magna Int'l Inc. (MGA) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 96.25 MarketAxess Hldgs Inc. (MKTX) FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 100 91.25 Marsh & McLennan (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 97.5 Morgan Stanley (MS) FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS 100 97.5 Mettler-Toledo Inc. (MTD) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 82.5 Nike (NKE) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 97.5 People's Bank (PBCT) FINANCIALS SAVINGS & LOANS 100 80 Procter & Gamble (PG) CONSUMER GOODS PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 85 Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 97.5 Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) SERVICES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT 100 97.5 Raymond James (RJF) FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 100 97.5 Rockwell Automation (ROK) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 96.25 Ross Stores (ROST) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 100 97.5 Sysco Corp. (SYY) SERVICES FOOD WHOLESALE 100 97.5 TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 100 97.5 Thor Industries (THO) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 100 97.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 98.75 UnitedHealth Group (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 100 96.25 Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) SERVICES RAILROADS 100 83.75 United Parcel Service (UPS) SERVICES AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES 100 88.75 U.S. Bancorp (USB) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 97.5 United Tech. (UTX) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 95 Visa Inc. (V) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 80 WellCare Health (WCG) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 100 96.25 WORST Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 15 17.5 Canopy Growth (CGC) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 20 26.25 China Unicom (CHU) TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 20 16.25 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) UTILITIES FOREIGN UTILITIES 20 17.5 GrubHub (GRUB) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER 20 16.25 Sprint (S) TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 20 20 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 20 20

Best industries to buy now

Similar to our sector ranking, we also aggregate scores by industry to further help investors spot new ideas. This week, the top scoring large cap industries include trucking (Old Dominion, JB Hunt (JBHT), Knight Transportation (KNX)), industrial electrical (Rockwell Automation (ROK), Littelfuse (LFUS), Eaton Corp. (ETN), Ametek (AME)), healthcare plans (Centene (CNC), WellCare Health (WCG), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Anthem)), semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT)), and major chemicals (FMC Corp. (FMC), Eastman Chemical (EMN)).

If we take this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

The best large cap basic materials basket is major chemicals.

Auto parts (Magna Int'l (MGA), Gentex (GNTX)), personal products (Procter & Gamble (PG), Estee Lauder (EL)), and trucks (Oshkosh (OSK)) are top-rated in consumer goods.

Concentrate on insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan (MMC), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)), regional banks (Northern Trust, U.S. Bancorp (USB), Citigroup (C)), and money center banks (JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of NY (BK), Bank of America (BAC)) in financials.

Focus on healthcare plans, generic drugs, and medical instruments (Becton, Dickinson, West Pharmaceutical (WST), Teleflex (TFX), PerkinElmer (PKI)) in healthcare.

The best-rated industrial groups are industrial electrical (Rockwell Automation, Littelfuse, Eaton), industrial equipment (Parker-Hannifin (PH), Pentair (PNR)), and general building materials (MDU Resources (MDU), Fastenal (FAST)).

The strongest-scoring services industries are trucking, staffing (Robert Half (RHI), Manpower (MAN)), and railroads (Trinity Industries (TRN), Union Pacific (UNP)).

Semi equipment, scientific & technical instruments (Mettler-Toledo, Cognex (CGNX), Agilent (A)), and data storage (Seagate (STX), Western Digital (WDC)) are top ranked in technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGN, NKE, STX, CRM, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.