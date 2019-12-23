The Reincarnation Of ThermoGenesis With A Better Mousetrap For CAR-T Manufacturing

Introduction

Back in the 1990s, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) was one of the early public company pioneers seeking to bring stem cell and regenerative medicine therapies to the market when it traded under the symbol KOOL. Primarily a cell processing device company, it eventually initiated a program in Critical Limb Ischemia using its own proprietary autologous cell processing technology and, like all other companies running clinical trials, ThermoGenesis had high hopes of success. In one clinical study, an autologous bone marrow cell dose was delivered into the afflicted leg artery of 13 patients and in another a similarly produced cell dose was delivered into the afflicted limb muscles of 17 other patients. On June 12, 2015, based on these results, ThermoGenesis received FDA approval for an Investigational Device Exemption to run a pivotal clinical trial for treatment of patients with late-stage, no option, critical limb ischemia using its proprietary cell processing device. However, this approval marked the high point of the company’s clinical efforts as the trial was never completed and, as can be seen by this 10 year split adjusted chart, the stock has been an unqualified failure with shares having plummeted from beyond $700 per share, on a split adjusted basis, around $2.70 today:

A Strategic Investor Steps In

In February 2016, with the company on the verge of insolvency, a company called Boyalife Group, controlled by Dr. Chris Xu, stepped in with a $15,000,000 investment that was subsequently converted from a combination of high-yield convertible debt and common shares into all common shares. Through Boyalife, Dr. Xu had been a customer of ThermoGenesis and was attracted to the company’s cell processing technologies including its position as a leading supplier in cord blood banking technology.

This transaction began the transformation of the company to where it is today. Under Dr. Xu, ThermoGenesis has recently refocused its efforts away from the high cost / high risk endeavor of bringing regenerative therapies to the clinic and has transformed the company into a cutting-edge cell processing supplier and servicer attempting to ride a wave in the immunotherapy sector with a better mousetrap for CAR-T cell separation and processing technology that's positioned to bring down exorbitant manufacturing costs associated with the inefficient manual processes involved in personalized CAR-T therapies.

As Dr. Xu is the controlling shareholder of ThermoGenesis, his background is an important consideration related to the investment merits of ThermoGenesis. This excerpt comes from the company's website:

In 2009, Dr. Xu founded Boyalife Group, a China-based diversified life sciences holding company and is currently the principal shareholder of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. Prior to founding Boyalife, Dr. Xu served as a project leader at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), as a director of research at two publicly-traded companies and as a vice president at Founder Group, a Chinese technology conglomerate focused on information technology, pharmaceuticals, real estate, finance, and commodities trading. Dr. Xu’s expertise spans several diverse therapeutic areas, including arthritis & inflammation, cardiovascular disease, autoimmunity, oncology and diabetes. He has authored over forty publications and has been recognized by numerous professional societies for his contributions to biomedical research. Dr. Xu received his Ph.D. in immunology from Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis, USA) and an executive MBA from Emory University (Atlanta, USA).

Back to the Future – The Company Name Changes

ThermoGenesis has an unusual name change history that should be noted to avoid confusion. In February 2014 the company changed its name from ThermoGenesis Corp. to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. but kept the ticker symbol, KOOL. On October 31, 2019, the company announced that it would resurrect the ThermoGenesis name by changing its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. At the same time it changed its ticker symbol to THMO. This name change signifies the company’s reincarnation as a solution provider of automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field and the termination of its critical limb ischemia clinical programs.

The Cell Processing Business

The best way to describe the current business of ThermoGenesis is directly through this excerpt from the company’s most current 10-Q:

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes a range of automated technologies for cell-banking, cell-processing, and cell-based therapeutics. Since the 1990’s ThermoGenesis Holdings has been a pioneer in, and a leading provider of automated systems that isolate, purify and cryogenically store units of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells for the cord blood banking industry. In July 2017, ThermoGenesis Holdings’ subsidiary, ThermoGenesis Corp., completed a strategic acquisition of the business and substantially all of the assets of SynGen Inc. (SynGen), a research and development company for automated cellular processing. Following the acquisition of SynGen, we utilized the SynGen assets, together with our own proprietary technology, to develop a novel proprietary CAR-TXpress™ platform that addresses the critical unmet need for better efficiency and cost-effectiveness for the emerging immune-oncology field, in particular, the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell market. Since the first quarter of 2018, the Company developed and launched various X-Series® products, including: X-Lab®, X-Wash®, X-Mini® and X-BACS™.

The SynGen asset acquisition was a key component of the company's transformation. ThermoGenesis has a very well done presentation deck filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and excerpts from some of these slides are used for this article.

Product Lines:

The company has three product lines related to cell processing and storage.

Source: 8-K Filing

AutoXpress II Platform

The AutoXpress (AXP II) platform is the most mature business that provides equipment for the processing and storage of umbilical cord stem cells. The BioArchive device was first put in use in the 1990s and there are in excess of 300 devices in operation.

PXP system

The PXP system for point of care use in surgical centers and clinics was launched in July 2018. The PXP system is an automated, closed system that harvests a cell concentrate from a sample of bone marrow aspirate.

CAR-TXpress Platform

The CAR-TXpress Platform for Immuno-Oncology Applications is the most promising product line for future growth and the primary reason that I decided to take a position in THMO shares. The platform is a series of cell processing devices intended to substantially reduce the manufacturing costs involved in isolating autologous immune cells used in emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients. CAR-TXpress is a significant improvement over labor intensive existing older "open system" methods. These current methods called, magnetic bead T-Cell selection process and ficoll MNC purification process involve more manual processing that, thus are more labor intensive.

The CAR-TXpress platform includes the series of products below that are described in detail on the company website:

● X-Lab System for Cell Isolation

On November 13, 2018 the company announced that ThermoGenesis had filed a Device Master File with the FDA for the X-LAB. The file contains all the relevant information that the FDA will need to allow principal investigators to include ThermoGenesis systems in their investigational new drug applications.

● X-Wash System for Washing and Reformulation

● X-BACS System for Cell Purification

The X-BACS System for Cell Purification is the key proprietary technology and, seemingly, a potential catalyst for future growth as it provides much needed cost reductions over current methods of immune cell separation used in CAR-T therapies. The X-BACS technology was acquired in 2017 from SynGen Inc., a privately-held technology company in the cellular processing field.

Put simply, the proprietary technology entails the use of lipid microbubble that can bind to user-selected target cells, thus increasing their buoyancy. The target cells than float to the top and separate from non-target cells during centrifugation and allowing the harvest of a highly-purified population of target cells, with high recovery efficiency and cell viability. A better mousetrap.

The following company illustration visualizes the X-BACS System for Cell Purification:

Source: 8-K Filing

Independent Validation: Detailed and technical presentations of X-BACS were displayed at the 2019 International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy in Montreal, Quebec and 2018 CAR-TCR Summit Meeting Summit Meeting in Boston, respectively:

Novel Buoyancy Based Cell Selection: X-BACS™ Technology

DMSO Removal & CD3+ Cell Selection from Cryopreserved Apheresis Products Using Novel BACS Technology

The CAR-T Breakthrough in Cancer

The immune system has been viewed as both a therapeutic target and useful weapon in the clinic for decades. In the regenerative medicine stem cell space, an understanding has evolved that the immunomodulatory signaling capacity of adult stem cells is the primary therapeutic mechanism of action of these cells over any direct regeneration capacity as was the original belief. Examples of immunomodulation in clinical stem cell programs are Athersys (ATHX) MultiStem for Stroke and Acute Respiratory Stress Syndrome and Capricor Therapeutic's (CAPR) CAP-1002 as a treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The immune system, in highly significant and publicized breakthroughs, also has successfully been used as a weapon against cancer. In 2017, two breakthrough CAR T-cell therapies were approved by the Food and Drug Administration. In August 2017 the FDA approved the first CAR T-cell therapy called Kymriah for certain children and young adults with a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In October 2017, the FDA approved Yescarta for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

These breakthrough therapies have come with extremely high price tags and have also opened up the R&D floodgates, with both big pharma and academic research centers seeking further development opportunities in the CAR-T field.

CAR-TXpress Substantially Cuts Manufacturing and Research Costs

ThermoGenesis has developed a lower cost cell processing suite that's geared toward the CAR-T industry. The following slide from ThermoGenesis illustrate the breakdown of typical manufacturing costs:

A very recent relevant article illustrates how Novartis (NVS) is still struggling with manufacturing of it CAR-T therapy called, Kymriah and this excerpt crystallizes the problems:

CAR-T cell therapies are bespoke treatments. Patient T cells are extracted and then frozen to ship to a manufacturing facility, where the cells are genetically engineered to seek out cancers expressing certain proteins. The souped-up immune cells are then refrozen, shipped back to a medical facility and reinfused into the patient. It's a complicated, often manual process that takes Novartis 21 days on average to complete. Patients receiving CAR-T are also very sick, making product turnaround time critical.

According the ThermoGenesis, the CAR-TXpress system, primarily as a result of the X-BACS proprietary bubble cell separation technology system, can simplify the process and reduce manufacturing costs by 2/3. The following company slide illustrates the entire process and the potential savings:

Source: 8-K Filing

Recently Signed Distribution Agreement With Corning Provides Independent Validation

When researching small biotechnology companies, viewing company slides is not enough. It's necessary to see some sort of independent validation of a company’s claims. In a recent press release, ThermoGenesis shared testing and evaluations performed by the Marcus Center for Cellular Cures at Duke University School of Medicine and the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina of components of the CAR-TXpress platform. However, an even stronger validation has come from a new distribution partner with enough conviction to put up cold, hard cash.

On August 20, 2019, the company announced the signing of an exclusive, global distribution agreement in which ThermoGenesis would supply its X-Series cell processing products to a leading, major life sciences distributor that would market them globally. Interestingly, the company's press release did not identify the name of this “major life sciences distributor” that had signed the deal. However, the associated SEC filing reveals that the distributor is Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), through their Corning Life Sciences division. As per the agreement, ThermoGenesis is restricted from disclosing Corning’s name.

This is a significant validation for a small company and the $2,000,000 up front fee that ThermoGenesis received under the agreement is yet another independent testament to the company’s proprietary technology. Logically, Corning is certainly large enough to negotiate a distribution agreement without any upfront cash and the $2,000,000 that ThermoGenesis managed to negotiate should be seen as an independent measure of the value creation that has been achieved over the last two years in developing its product line.

As per the agreement:

Corning’s intention, as of the date of this Agreement, is to initially leverage its global network of sales operations, including its specialist sales team and applications scientists, to primarily sell the Products and to leverage select dealers for additional sales opportunities. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Corning shall be solely responsible for determining the appropriate method to sell products to end users.

In accordance with the agreement, products purchased by Corning will be co-branded under both the Corning and ThermoGenesis Corporation trademarks.

Immune Cell Banking

On November 26, 2019, ThermoGenesis announced that it had closed on a previously announced agreement with affiliate HealthBanks Biotech (NYSE:USA) Inc. to commercialize CAR-TXpress for use in immune cell banking as well as for cell-based contract development and manufacturing services (CMO/CDMO). The joint venture will be named ImmuneCyte Life Sciences Inc. and is expected to be operational by the end of this month.

Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, ImmuneCyte will initially be owned 80% by HealthBanks Biotech and 20% by ThermoGenesis. In addition to contributing to ImmuneCyte, exclusive rights to use ThermoGenesis' proprietary cell processing technology for the immune cell banking business and non-exclusive rights for other cell-based contract development and manufacturing services, ThermoGenesis has divested its clinical development program in critical limb ischemia to ImmuneCyte in order to focus exclusively on the device business. ImmuneCyte will be among the first immune cell banks in the U.S. and will offer customers the ability to preserve younger, healthier and uncontaminated immune cells for future potential used in CAR-T cell therapies.

The logic behind immune cell banking is that cancer patients, who are otherwise eligible for CAR-T trials, are often unable to receive the treatment because they no longer possess enough healthy immune cells to manufacture the autologous therapy. As people age, their immune system can lose biological function and can be negatively affected by other medical conditions. By banking immune cells before a diagnosis of cancer, a patient can preserve healthier immune cells for future use. Effectively, immune cell banking can be looked at as an insurance policy against cancer that assumes that autologous CAR-T therapies will continue to advance and succeed. I'm not necessarily sold on this idea as a widespread business, or personally as a potential customer, but an unrelated Silicon Valley start-up announced that it had raised $1,000,000 to launch a similar venture. However, for a patient who already has been diagnosed with cancer, banking immune cells prior to commencing chemotherapy would be a no-brainer since CAR-T therapies are currently only approved for patients after more conventional therapies have failed, and chemotherapy will likely do damage to the immune system.

The business of cell-based contract development and manufacturing services (CMO/CDMO) that also will be part of this venture seems like a more compelling proposition. With the manufacturing efficiencies that the company has developed, this business should see great interest given the difficulty and expense of manufacturing viable CAR-T doses. With the explosion in research occurring in CAR-T therapeutics, the idea of a CMO/CMDO business utilizing proprietary and more efficient CART-Xpress technology should find many takers:

Source: 8-K Filing

Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth and Other Financial Measures

Revenue, while lumpy, has been growing smartly over the last year. As shown in the table below, the revenue increase in CAR-TXpress (launched in May 2018) showed very impressive revenue growth in the most recent quarter, especially when considering that this growth comes before any benefit from the Corning distribution agreement:

Source: Author

Along with growing revenues, the company has actively been cutting operating expenses. Gross profit, as indicated in the chart below, has been rising dramatically over a number of quarters:

Source: 8-K Filing

Another important indication of progress by the company is the steady move toward breakeven EBITDA as it lessens the need for capital raises. As indicated in the company provided chart below, the company has achieved slightly positive EBITDA in the last two quarters, reaching an important goal it had set out achieve over a year ago:

Source: 8-K Filing

Balance Sheet Related Risks

A previously mentioned, in February 2016, with the company bleeding cash and on the verge of bankruptcy, an investment by Boyalife saved the company from likely liquidation through the issuance of a convertible debenture and common shares. In August 2016 that debt and related interest was converted into common shares with Boyalife-related entities owning approximately 70% of the outstanding shares. In March 2017, as the company continued to operate with negative cash flow, Boyalife provided the company with a revolving credit agreement. As of September 30, 2019, the company had drawn down $8,713,000 of the $10,000,000 available under the credit agreement. As disclosed in the latest 10-Q, future draw-downs "may be limited for various reasons by foreign government policies that restrict or prohibit transferring funds and the company is currently unable draw down on the remaining line of credit."

Another risk that should be considered is that Boyalife, a company controlled by CEO and controlling shareholder Dr. Chris Xu, also is a creditor of ThermoGenesis. As a result, Boyalife has permitted the company to defer interest payments. Effectively, Dr. Xu is both the controlling shareholder and largest debtor of ThermoGenesis through his control of Boyalife and this is certainly a risk investors also should evaluate. On the other hand, it also demonstrates the large personal financial commitment Dr. Xu has made to this business. He has more than $20,000,000 worth of skin in the game since he rescued the company and he has every incentive to see it succeed.

Unrestricted cash as of September 30, 2019 was $2,8000,000. In October, ThermoGenesis received the $2,000,000 payment from Corning in accordance with the recently signed distribution agreement, bringing pro forma cash to $4,800,000. With the company now posting positive EBITDA and the likelihood that Boyalife will continue to defer cash interest demands, if necessary, the risk of near term dilution has been reduced, although it has not been eliminated.

Share Liquidity Risk

A unique risk that investors in THMO should also be aware of is the current the limited liquidity in THMO shares. A big reason for this is the large controlling stake and limited float. In the last month, share volume has exceeded 50,000 shares only seven times. Establishing or liquidating a position without moving the shares price can be difficult and should only be done with limit orders. For any thinly traded stock, investors should be aware of a useful order type called a "Reserve Order." This type of order is a useful tool in that allows an investor to reveal only a small portion of an order to the market. On Fidelity's trading platform, this type of order can only be accessed as a directed trade on Nasdaq or ARCA. For other trading platforms, check with your broker.

Conclusion

Let me start by emphasizing that ThermoGenesis is a speculative investment. There's no getting around that fact. Yet it has a compelling story given its proprietary CART-Xpress platform combined with micro-cap valuation. The market cap and enterprise value of ThermoGenesis of $8.1 million and $11.5 million, respectively (at a price of about $2.88 per share) is lower than trailing 12 month revenues of $14,000,000. with revenues growing by 30% in the latest quarter, year over year. It was the compelling investor presentation regarding CART-Xpress that piqued my interest in the current transformation of ThermoGenesis along with the independent validation that comes from the execution of a distribution agreement with Corning Life Sciences. However, in order to have confidence that this is a compelling long-term play, an investor also must have confidence in Dr. Xu, given his control. Even though the company is public, in effect, this is more akin to a venture capital investment with controlling ownership by the founder(s).

As part of my due diligence for this article and I before took a position, I attempted to get in contact with Dr.Xu by email. I ended up having a long series of correspondence with him. I found him to be very responsive in answering my questions and concerns, straight forward and driven to make this succeed. The CART-Xpress platform is the key catalyst. In the September 2019 quarter, before the Corning agreement had begun, the company sold $914,000 to new customers.

Many things can go wrong here as the autologous immunotherapy field is rapidly evolving. However, there seems to be a window right now where the superior technology of ThermoGenesis can make rapid inroads with a “better mousetrap.” If ThermoGenesis does successfully make these inroads, the shares should perform very well over the next 12 months.

