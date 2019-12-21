S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Run To Daylight As Stock Markets Break Out Across The Globe

"Confidence isn't optimism or pessimism, and it's not a character attribute. It's the expectation of a positive outcome." - Rosabeth Moss Kanter

Here we are, mid-December approaching the end of what has been a record-setting year for the S&P 500. The index is poised to set its second best year in 22 years. Investors can debate what has prompted this turnaround from the fourth quarter of last year. I'll refrain and choose to sit on the sidelines, not overly concerned for the "why", but simply pleased for being on the right side of the trade all year.

It's been the same theme here week after week. As long as the major U.S. indices remain in their long-term uptrend channels, and as long as U.S. economic data isn't foretelling recession, there's no reason to try and outthink the situation. Leave all of the psychoanalysis of the day-to-day, week-to-week market gyrations to the geniuses that seem to have a plan that changes weekly.

Soon it will be time for analysts to roll out the forecasts for a recession in 2020 or 2021, and what investors should be doing about that now. It may be better to learn from the past, take the situation one day, one week at a time. Use the existing MACRO backdrop that is in place today as a template for success. Remember, while the recovery is getting old, the credit cycle isn't.

Some will argue that in 2019, stock prices outstripped corporate earnings by a wide margin and investors should be worried. I'm not about to debate that issue with someone that won't recognize the complete opposite occurred in 2018. Nor is it necessary to argue over the Fed intervention, and financial engineering arguments. The S&P is at 3,200, the stock market has made the counter arguments for me.

The "trade war that wasn't" still garners plenty of attention, and it will more than likely remain a prime topic as we transition into next year. Many analysts have already tipped their hand by including it as a primary issue in their outlook for 2020. The criticism of what transpired regarding the trade deal will be prominent, along with speculation and conjecture. However, the one issue that will matter to investors, "no escalation", is not found anywhere in the narrative.

As we get closer to year end, perhaps a new mindset is in order for anyone that has doubted what is occurring in the equity markets. After all, this latest rally has sent a strong message to investors. So if one believes the stock market is a forward-looking instrument they will heed that message and position themselves accordingly. Here again, another issue that doesn't seem worthy of debate with anyone that wants to tell me it isn't worth playing for the last 2%.

One thing I do know for sure about this bull market, it has turned the landscape into a scene from the Walking Dead. Each and every genius that chastised the Bulls told everyone to get out at each market high and didn't want to play for 2% roams around in a zombie state.

Please don't get the idea that I am falling into the trap of approaching the situation with a closed mind. A good dose of common sense and watching the issues that matter is the antidote.

Once common sense is employed, there is no need to fall into the same trap that so many succumbed to. Employing a strategy void of common sense, investors also have to understand any strategy has to be tempered with pure common sense.

The Volatility Index (VIX) was below 15 for 36 days and was nearing the lowest levels since 2017 until December 3rd when market overreacted to trade headlines. The index is still low from a historical perspective and especially compared to last December's level of 35.

Given that backdrop, many are expecting volatility to "ascend" from and not "descend" to those historically low levels. Bull markets thrive on long periods of low volatility, and guessing when we may see a spike might not be a good strategy.

The S&P was up in 9 out of the last 10 weeks as trading opened on Monday. At the end of the day, all three major averages - Dow 30, Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 - hit new all-time highs. The Russell 2000 pegged a 52-week high, as investors pondered the Phase One trade deal, and decided it was in fact "real". Or maybe it is finally sinking in. The boy (media) that cried wolf (trade war) simply can't be believed anymore.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the S&P had posted five straight days of gains, while tallying its 27th new high for the year. Similar to last week, trading was confined to a narrow range. Through Wednesday, the S&P drifted in a 15 point range. The old axiom of never short a dull market held true as the S&P ran to 3,222, up 30 points in the last two trading days of the week.

The Dow 30 and the Nasdaq also rallied to all-time highs, the Russell continued its run with another 52-week high. All of that confirmed the price action was once again very broad based.

The finish to the trading week saw the sixth record close in the last seven trading days for the S&P 500. That makes 32 for the year.

Looking back, since the S&P 500 first broke out in late October, we've seen record closes at a pace of once every other day. A nightmare scenario for anyone trying to "hedge".

I relayed the stock market's message on October 17th;

"The probability of stocks going higher, perhaps much higher, remains very elevated."

and it was met with skepticism by some who stubbornly remained with their views:

Insiders and funds are selling at the greatest pace since 2008/2009, a serious signal, and a reliable one. Deflation is soon coming. Values are pumped up very high now. America is only receiving funds because of global fund flows from Europe which is a disaster.

And articles in October focusing on the "Market Outlook" painted a bleak picture:

It appears some weren't paying attention to what really matters.

European equities powered to new high closing levels this past week that are significant from a technical perspective. The Euro STOXX, which tracks Eurozone equity markets, is trading at the highest levels since January 3rd of 2008; the index would need to gain another 9.07% to eclipse the highs from the mid-2000s' cycle and another 14.82% to hit all-time highs above the March 2000 peak.

Euro and Japan equity markets made new highs this week. Emerging markets are at eight-month highs. The synchronized global equity rally continues to signal the return of global growth next year.

Despite China's Shanghai Composite being stuck in a multi-month sideways range, the index is up 5.2% month-to-date.

Economy

The final read on Q3 GDP was unchanged from the earlier reported 2.1%. Personal consumption was bumped up to 3.2%, better than expected, versus 2.9% previously.

We all hear the statistic that household debt totaled a record $14 trillion in the third quarter, up $2.8 trillion since it bottomed during Q2 2013. That makes for juicy news headlines for anyone that wants to sound the alarm bells.

Allow me to take out the clapper in those bells. The household debt-service ratio (debt payments to disposable personal income) has fallen from the Q4 2007 peak of 13.2% to 9.7%, the lowest on record dating to 1980. That low point was right before the beginning of the last Secular Bull market.

Bespoke Investment Group keeps the Tariff situation in context:

"As far as tax receipts go, November data shows that the very rapid surge in customs duties has continued. The three month average of customs duty receipts has risen to 37 basis points of GDP or roughly 3.3% of goods imports on a value basis." "With all the noise around tariffs and trade, it's easy to lose context and forget just how small the tariffs are relative to either the total size of the economy or goods imports alone; most sales taxes at the state or city level run at least that high." "Keep in mind, though, the magnitude of customs duties is absolutely tiny relative to other forms of taxation. For instance, individual income taxes are 44x the size of customs duties, while social insurance taxes funding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are more than 17x as large as customs duties."

From day ONE, the negative spin being sold by the "experts" has been full of holes.

U.S. leading indicators were flat at 111.6 in November following a -0.2% October decline to that level (revised from 111.7). This breaks a string of three consecutive declines. The index was at 111.5 last November. The 112.2 from July was a record peak. Six of the 10 components increased.

Consumer sentiment rose to 99.3 in December's final read from the University of Michigan survey versus November's 96.8 print. The index was at 98.3 last December. This is the highest since the 100.0 reading in May of this year. The current conditions index led the strength, rising to 115.5 versus November's 111.6. The expectations component improved to 88.9 from last month's 87.3.

U.S. personal income rose 0.5% in November, and spending increased 0.4%. The unchanged income reading from October was revised higher to 0.1%. The 0.3% gain in October consumption was not revised. Compensation increased 0.4% last month, as it did in October. Wages and salaries were also up 0.4% versus the prior 0.5%.

Empire State manufacturing index rose 0.6 points to 3.5 in December, a little below forecast, after falling -1.1 ticks to 2.9 in November. The index was at 11.5 last December and was at a 33-month low of -8.6 in June (the only contraction reading since October 2016), and a reading that marked a 33-month low for the series. The components were mixed.

The IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 52.2 in December, up from 52.0 in November, to indicate the quickest rise in output since July. Nonetheless, the rate of growth was below the series trend and only moderate overall.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The surveys bring welcome signs of the economy continuing to regain growth momentum as 2019 draws to a close, with the outlook also brightening to fuel hopes of a strong start to 2020. Business activity, order book and jobs growth all accelerated to five-month highs in December, buoyed by rising domestic sales and further signs of renewed life in export orders" "December's expansion was led by an improved performance of the vast services sector, accompanied by another month of steady manufacturing growth. Encouragingly, expectations for business activity in the year ahead lifted higher in both sectors to reach the highest since June to suggest the expansion will continue to gain momentum as we head into the New Year. Optimism reflected reduced fears over trade wars and more favorable financial conditions." "The brighter news needs to be caveated, as the overall rate of economic expansion signaled by the surveys remains well below that seen this time last year, commensurate with GDP rising at an annualised rate of just over 1.5%. Importantly, however, the welcome signs of improvement help to ward off recession risks and should keep the Fed on hold in the coming months. The upward trajectory in the surveys supports our expectations that the US economy is on course to see another year of above potential GDP growth of approximately 2.2% in 2020."

U.S. industrial production beat estimates with a 1.1% November surge that more than reversed a -0.9% October drop, as hits from the UAW-GM strike, mild weather, and the California brown-outs and fires were reversed.

Philly Fed index fell 10.1 points to 0.3 in December, weaker than expected, following November's 4.8 point gain to 10.4 in November. The index was at 9.10 last December. The 21.8 in July was a one-year peak, while the -4.1 in February was a three-year low. The components were mixed.

JOLTS: job openings rose 235k to 7,267k in October following the -269k drop in September to 7,032. October's data saw a surge in openings totaling 235,000 jobs, the second-largest spike of the past 18 months.

This is the 19th straight month (since April 2018) that job openings have topped 7,000k. A record peak was reached in November 2018 at 7,626k. The rate improved to 4.6% from 4.4%, not far from the historic top of 4.8% from July 2018.

November housing starts rose 3.2% to a 1.36 M pace, much stronger than forecast, after bouncing 4.5% to 1.32 M in October. That was the second best result in 12 years. November building permits were up 1.4% to 1.48 M following October's 5.0% rebound to 1.46 M. Single family starts increased 2.4% after rising 1.6% previously (revised from 2.0%). Multi-family starts improved another 4.9% versus 11.8% gain previously (revised from 8.6%).

Anyone that uses the historical perspective that recessions do not start for 12-18 months after a cycle high, then there is a low probability that a recession will occur in 2020.

U.S. existing home sales undershot estimates with a -1.7% November drop to a 5.3 M pace after a small downward October bump to 5.44 M from 5.46 M, as sales oscillate below the 17-month high of 5.50 M in August. The median price rose 0.1% to $271,300 to leave a firm 5.4% y/y climb. Inventories fell -7.3% to the 1.64 M level that translated to a 3.7 month supply that was the lowest since February, leaving a fifth consecutive inventory decline.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"The decline in sales for November is not a cause for worry. Sales will be choppy when inventory levels are low, but the economy is otherwise performing very well with more than 2 million job gains in the past year." "The median existing-home price for all housing types in October was $271,300, up 5.4% from November 2018 ($257,400), as prices rose in all regions. November's price increase marks 93 straight months of year-over-year gains." "Total housing inventory at the end of November totaled 1.64 million units, down approximately 7.3% from October and 5.7% from one year ago (1.74 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.7 -month supply at the current sales pace, down from 3.9 months in October and from the 4.0-month figure recorded in November 2018. Unsold inventory totals have declined for five consecutive months, constraining home sales." "The new home construction seems to be coming to the market, but we are still not seeing the amount of construction needed to solve the housing shortage. It is time for builders to be innovative and creative, possibly incorporating more factory-made modules to make houses affordable rather than building homes all on-site."

NAHB housing index jumped five points to 76 in December, the highest point since June 1999. US homebuilders are the most confident they've been in two decades. Prospective buyer interest and current sales conditions also notched their best scores since the late 1990s.

Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson:

"The December leap further establishes the housing sector as "the hottest part of the whole economy."

Global Economy

The December "flash" IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI remained at 50.6 for a third successive month. The index has been running just above the 50.0 no-change level to indicate only very modest growth of output across the manufacturing and service sectors for a fourth consecutive month.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The Eurozone economy closes out 2019 mired in its worst spell since 2013, with businesses struggling against the headwinds of near stagnant demand and gloomy prospects for the year ahead. The economy has been stuck in crawler gear for fourth straight months, with the PMI indicative of GDP growing at a quarterly rate of just 0.1%." "There are scant signs of any imminent improvement. New order growth remains largely stalled and job creation has almost ground to a halt, down to its lowest for over five years as companies seek to reduce overheads in the weak trading environment and uncertain outlook." "While service sector growth remains encouragingly resilient in the face of the manufacturing downturn, any further softening of the labor market could cause weakness to spill over. Germany's steep manufacturing downturn has added to the chance of its economy contracting slightly in the fourth quarter, but France is enjoying a more resilient performance, providing a key area of support to help keep the eurozone growing."

China Announces it Will Suspend Additional Tariffs on US Goods as part of the Phase One deal that was negotiated earlier.

The stories that China was "dead" were premature. The slow improvement due to the added government stimulus continues. Chinese industrial production, up 6.2% year over year versus 4.7% YoY in October and 5.0% YoY expected.

Chinese Retail sales rose by 8 percent year over year in November 2019, following a 7.2 percent gain in the previous month and above market estimates of a 7.6 percent increase. This marked the biggest rise in retail trade since June.

With the Boris Johnson election victory, Britain's working class voters having soundly rejected the eerily similar siren calls for "attacking the rich" from Jeremy Corbyn. Perhaps many here will begin to believe that a Democratic socialist is similarly unelectable stateside in 2020.

Brexit clarity should also have a positive effect on the UK economy, where investment expenditures in particular have been weak due to muted business confidence levels.

On Friday we learned that Brexit is happening. UK parliament voted 358 to 234 in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to leave the EU on January 31.

Johnson's bill notably nixes an extension of the transition period past 2020, "transition period" meaning the U.K. would be out of the EU, but still subject to many of its rules.

Passage of the bill is news today, but was assured last week after the Tory election landslide.

At 48.5, down from 49.3 in November, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index, which is based on approximately 85% of usual monthly replies, pointed to a modest reduction in overall business activity. Moreover, the rate of decline was the fastest recorded since July 2016.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"December's PMI survey data sadly lacked festive cheer, indicating that the economy contracted for the third time in the past four months. The latest decline was the second largest recorded over the past decade, and increases the likelihood that the economy contracted slightly in the fourth quarter as Brexit-related uncertainty intensified in the lead up to the general election." "New orders fell for a fifth straight month, causing jobs to be cut for a fourth successive month as firms scaled back operating capacity in line with weakened demand. "The principal drag on order books was falling export sales, with overseas demand for UK-produced goods and services slumping in the past two months to an extent not seen since at least 2014." "Manufacturing production is falling at a rate exceeded only once since the height of the global financial crisis in early 2009, but the output of the vast service sector has now also fallen in each of the past two months, representing the first back to back declines since 2009."

Earnings Observations

Refinitive research:

Q4 '19 Earnings Growth Highlights

The estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 for Q4 '19 is -0.2%. If the energy sector is excluded, the growth rate improves to 2.0%. The S&P 500 expects to see share-weighted earnings of $335.4B in 19Q4, compared to share-weighted earnings of $336.2B in Q4 '18.

Seven of the 11 sectors in the index expect to see an improvement in earnings relative to Q4 '18. The utilities and financials sectors have the highest earnings growth rates for the quarter, while the energy sector has the weakest anticipated growth compared to Q4 '18.

Brian Gilmartin shares his outlook for earnings growth in 2020:

"Expected 2020 SP 500 earnings growth is projected to be 10%, and that's been constant the last 6 weeks, with some erosion down from 12% as late as late July '19. The inverted yield curve and slower economic growth in the middle of 2019 saw analysts curbing their estimates, however, it looks as if the forward SP 500 estimate has bottomed and finally started to turn up."

The Political Scene

The House Judiciary committee slashed impeachment charges from "quid pro quo", "bribery and extortion" to a charge of "abuse of power" and contempt of Congress for resisting a politically motivated impeachment charge. Judiciary Committee Democrats voted to impeach the President, and that recommendation was sent to the House for a vote in the entire House. No surprise, the House voted along party lines to impeach the President.

The articles of impeachment are likely Dead on Arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate. A two-thirds majority is required for a conviction, which would require 20 Republican senators to vote in favor of Trump's removal.

The S&P is up about 11% since Speaker Pelosi announced the impeachment proceedings. Since then, investors have witnessed the administration strike a Phase One China trade deal, fast-tracking USMCA, and reaching an agreement on a bipartisan FY20 government funding package that repeals Obama Care healthcare taxes and provides funding for the Border Wall.

It is easy to see the equity market is dismissing the former and responding to the latter.

In the last four months, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10 year then settled into a trading range, perhaps building a base for a run higher. On the flip side, those that live in fear of a global recession suggest this is a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again. Those who thought yields would run back to the highs are winning the interim battle, as the 10 year closed the week at 1.92%.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remained inverted until October 10th. The 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. I maintained from the first day 2/10 Treasuries inverted, ONLY a sustained inversion is a meaningful recession signal. History then tells us on average, a recession occurs 18 months after a sustained 2/10 yield curve inversion. None of these yield curves are inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 19 basis points today.

Sentiment

AAII's weekly survey now shows the Bulls at 44.1%. That is its highest level since October of 2018 and the first time in over four weeks that bullish sentiment is above its historical average of 38%. Perhaps a sign that an interim top may be close at hand.

While the angst over the "trade war" has lessened somewhat after the Phase One deal, money managers still regard that as their number one concern.

Crude Oil

The trade deficit for crude oil has continued to narrow this week as imports once again came in at a five-year low while exports were at their third highest level of 2019 at 3.63 million bbls/day.

The Weekly inventory report showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 446.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 2.5 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The price of WTI traded above the $60 level all week, the first time it has done that since last May. Friday's close was $60.34 up $0.58 for the week.

The Technical Picture

New highs for the major indices as the relentless rally continued. The "chase" for performance has taken over and we can probably expect this sort of price action into year end.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The Daily chart of the S&P shows the index about 2% above the very short-term 20-day moving average (green line - 3,150). Until we see that level broken, it is hard to make any case for a meaningful pullback. For sure there will be a time for "reversion to the mean", but I wouldn't try to time or play that eventuality. There has been a boatload of money flushed down the drain trying to hedge in the last two weeks.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Bespoke Investment Group:

"Bloomberg's weekly poll of consumer comfort allows us to see how sentiment breaks down along political party lines. Below is a chart showing sentiment for Republicans and Democrats using Bloomberg's Consumer Comfort reading going back to 1990." "In 2019, Republican confidence stood at some of the strongest levels since at least the 1990's. Given all of the polarization and butting heads in politics, you might expect the opposite to hold true for the confidence of Democrats."

Source: Bespoke

"But in 2019 confidence among Democrats actually reached its highest level since 2000, although the upward trajectory has not been nearly as strong as that of Republicans; as could be expected when the opposing party occupies the Oval Office. The reading for Democrats is much higher now than it was at this point in Bush II's Presidency."

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The breakout in the financial sector this week is worth noting. If this breakout can be sustained and is eventually deemed VALID, it sends a very important message. The SPDR Select Financial ETF (XLF) has traded sideways for 12 years before moving above the 2007 high. Something to be aware of and monitor as we head into 2020.

Semiconductors as tracked by the ETF (SMH), also added another new high. The entire market rally is very broad based and is on solid footing.

As we sit here with barely two full trading weeks left in the year, the bears' hope for a late Christmas gift of something going wrong hasn't occurred. Their insistence that this stock market was a house of cards ready to fall has been turned into a nightmare. Ironically, all of their " key issues" have come falling down around them.

The Fed is out of the equation.

Brexit has more clarity.

The USMCA deal is about to be signed.

Escalation in the China-U.S. trade negotiations is off the table.

While all are important, the USMCA trade deal is especially significant and is a huge positive. Year-to-date through September, Canada and Mexico were virtually tied for first place in trade with the U.S., with China coming in third. Yet investors hardly heard it mentioned all year. Instead we heard recession warnings ramped up when the majority believed we were entering a trade war with Mexico. More "jump to conclusion, "speak before you think" commentary.

Given the job market and a strong consumer, it is now a reality that recession isn't part of the scenario in the near term. Allow me one last time to call out anyone that told investors to be wary of recession in 2019.

Morgan Stanley says economy is on recession watch.

Ray Dalio says recession risk is rising.

I could go on and on, investors seem to be mesmerized by these types of forecasts. Fear sells. I do wonder when morality makes an appearance. More unbiased, non-agenda commentary would be refreshing.

But I digress. Just as we have seen countless times, corporate earnings will now become the focus. Rightfully so, they have propelled the indices during the Bull market. S&P 500 earnings have increased by 49% from 2016 through 2019. Meanwhile, for all those giant earnings gains, the S&P 500 has risen by 40%. The Bears cringe at that statistic. It simply doesn't fit their narrative.

The consensus view today raises the question "How long can this rally last?" A legitimate thought, and we all know it will end at some point, but the damage to anyone doubting the advance has been done. Debates will rage on, but in my view, the time for debate has come and gone, the stock market has settled that argument.

Unless there is a complete collapse in the last few trading days of 2019 (highly unlikely), Bullish investors will have enjoyed an excellent year. These gains didn't come easy as naysayers pounded their stories to abort this rally every step of the way. The skeptics need to regroup and come up with another wrong-footed story to sell. For those that are still with us, I wish them the very best of luck. For myself, I have a clear conscience, they were warned.

Merry Christmas, Happy and Healthy Holidays to all!!

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

