Data Center Market Share Drives Intel And Nvidia's Stock Prices

By K C Ma and Trung Minh Huynh

Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) are the two largest players in data center (DC) server chips. Given DC is the only overlapping product space between Intel and Nvidia, and it is the most "growthy" segment today, the relative valuation between Intel and Nvidia's shares has to be sensitive to the DC market share change. In this post, we aim to examine the DC market share impact on the relative valuation of Intel and Nvidia shares.

Intel Data Center Group Growth

Intel's Data Center Group (DCG) sales increased 4% (Q3) with Cloud SP up more than 3%, E&G (enterprise and government) up 1%, and Comms SP up 11%. It appears that cloud customers still digest channel inventories. E&G has been especially weaker due to China's spending curb on U.S. chips, as there are not viable alternative high-end server chips. On the AI front, Intel will partner with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) on the Nervana NNP-T ASICs for training, and the NNP-I ASIC for inference for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) should launch soon. Although Intel's AI accelerator endeavor is still in its early stage, the potential is worth noting in response to Nvidia's respective training and inference GPUs.

Intel differentiates itself through the continued execution of Moore's law through higher-than-average R&D and capital expenditure budget. While the firm continues to have problems on its 10nm processor, it is expected that Intel will return to 7nm processor by 2021 with the help of EUV lithography. It is expected that as cloud computing continues to attract larger investment, DCG will be an obvious beneficiary. As a result, Intel has built a broad accelerator portfolio through the acquisition of Altera for FPGAs and Mobileye for computer vision chips used in cars. While the secular PC-derived revenue growth may drop to a single digit, the DCG is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR through 2023. In 2019, due to weaker cloud spending and greater competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the DCG segment will grow around 5% with a 10% CAGR from then on (Bloomberg).

Nvidia Data Center Growth

Similar to its gaming segment, Nvidia's data center approach is to develop a platform of software, tools, hardware and GPUs for workloads to deliver significant performance enhancement and cost reduction. This "go-to-market" strategy, highly sensitive to individual needs, expands predominantly in AI training to inference, where image, video, speech and search are 75% of the use cases today.

GPUs have an added benefit over other accelerators in that they can serve multiple markets. Beyond AI Training and Inferencing, GPUs can run workloads in HPC, gaming or GaaS (graphics as a service, like professional video editing for example).

GPUs for servers remain a market with low unit shipments but high average selling prices. While Nvidia monopolizes AI workloads, GPU engines that offload workloads from CPUs have been run by high-end Tesla-based chips. Though the long-term challenge is the custom chips developed by cloud and high-performance computing providers. Custom solutions may continue to rise, including those developed in conjunction with a merchant chipmaker, such as the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) TPU solution with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Intel's FPGAs with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). While ASIC and FPGA chips may be small elements of the AI market, GPUs for AI in servers were a $2.2 billion market in 2018 compared with $700 million for FPGAs and $200 million for ASICs and ASSP chips (IDC).

In terms of relative size and growth potential of the DC market between Intel and Nvidia, SA veteran tech poster, grxbstrd, said it better:

"I think the more interesting aspect of DC is the 'AI' revenue. NVDA arguably is on a $3B run rate, whereas INTC said they did about $1B in AI rev in 2018…. Intel thought they would do about $3.5B in AI rev this year. That's really saying something, 3.5X growth?… There is going to be a lot of opportunity over the next 10 years in AI hardware, massive growth by most accounts. So who is going to stake out what? Certainly NVDA and INTC will be two of the larger players with maybe 50-80% between them in say 5 or 10 years. Right now, the AI HW market is NVDA's to lose. There are going to be a lot of alternatives and Intel is doing their best to hold on to what they've got…….. My sense is analysts are valuing NVDA's DC growth better than Intel in the coming years."

Data Center Market Share and Share Prices

For Intel's and Nvidia's investors, they are more concerned with the (DC) revenue impact on the stock valuation. As DC revenue growth is the dominant growth for both companies, it is not surprising to see that both companies' share prices are related to their DC revenue (Figure 1A and Figure 1B).

Also similar to the competing case between Intel and AMD, each stock is more affected by different attributes. Intel being the largest in either CPU and GPU or DC spaces, the respective market share changes are not as important as the total size changes. On the other hand, AMD and Nvidia are small counterparts such that a small market share gain will produce a large share price impact. This is why Intel's share price is not as related to its DC market share than Nvidia's share price is (Figure 1C and Figure 1D).

In terms of relative valuation between Intel and Nvidia, it seems clear that "it (relative valuation) is all about DC in my opinion. If you look at NVDA's business segments, DC is the only place there is any overlap between these two companies today. Automotive perhaps in the future assuming everyone stays in their lane, and certainly GPU in the future. But I think folks feel NVDA's DC business grows at the expense of business that really no one but Intel can really satisfy otherwise. So yes, NVDA's DC growth is coming at Intel's expense." (grxbstrd). It is in this line of thinking that the relative stock price ratio (Intel/NVDA) is closely related to the relative DC revenue or the DC market share (Figure 2). Further, because Intel's DC revenue is 3 times of Nvidia's DC revenue, the relative valuation is less related to the total revenue market share (Figure 2). Based on analysts' DC revenue forecasts, the DC market share will move to Nvidia's favor in the next few quarters (Figure 3). If you use the historical relationship between relative stock price ratio and DC market share, it can be estimated that Intel's shares will trade at a 10%-15% discount relative to Nvidia's shares (the dotted line in Figure 3). Though, since Intel share price is not sensitive to DC market share changes, it is more likely that Nvidia share price will rise 10%-15%.

Takeaways

The data center segment is probably the only overlapping product space between Intel and Nvidia. It stands to the reason that the relative valuation of Intel vs. Nvidia shares is highly sensitive to the DC market share change between the two companies. In this post, we do see that Nvidia's share price is more sensitive to both the DC revenue change and the DC market share change than Intel's share price. In the upcoming quarters, Intel will have to face a weaker cloud demand, stiff competition from AMD's EPYC 2, and China's spending cut on U.S. chips. The proliferation of custom chips also potentially poses a long-term threat on Intel's DC revenue growth. In the meantime, Nvidia is theoretically facing the same type of challenges, but thanks to its non-Intel size, the estimated impact may be mitigated. The net result is that Intel may stand to lose some DC market share to Nvidia. While the change of DC market share says nothing about if Intel's share price will fall, it does predict that Intel may trade at a discount, around 10%-15%, to Nvidia in the next four quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.