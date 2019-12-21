Telephone & Data Systems: Just Doesn't Belong With The Big Boys

The valuation is much too steep at 25X earnings and is a clue as to why the stock continually underperforms both the market and its industry peers.

The dividend is very well funded, but lacks the yield to match up with AT&T and Verizon - both of which offer much higher yields.

The telecommunications industry is one that is known for its stability and long-term steady growth as the modern world becomes increasingly connected. Although most consumers are familiar with the handful of titans that dominate the industry, Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) flies a bit under the radar. Most investors probably fail to realize that Telephone & Data Systems is a "Dividend Champion" with a dividend growth streak of 38 years. The company has been able to achieve steady success through conservative management. However, despite the stock trading near 52-week lows, the company's smaller stature works against it as an investment. With inferior performance in various key areas, it's difficult to recommend it over familiar names such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). We illustrate key reasons below.

Source: YCharts

Bigger Is Better In Telecom

In many industries, it can be a positive to have a smaller position. Often times a smaller company can play the role of "disruptor" and take market share from larger, more bloated industry players. We find that this doesn't quite apply to the telecom industry. For starters, the industry is one of the most price competitive areas of consumer spending. Because there is constant price pressure, companies need to utilize whatever they can for pricing power. AT&T for instance is bundling DirecTV perks for wireless customers to offer value. Sometimes it simply comes down to brand power/reputation. Verizon consistently advertises itself as having the leading wireless network in the US.

Source: YCharts

The business is also a numbers game. Both AT&T and Verizon have well over 100 million wireless customers in the US. By comparison, Telephone & Data Systems has approximately 5-6 million. The telecom business requires consistent spending to build out and upgrade infrastructure as newer technologies become available (fiber optics, 5G). These expenditures are necessary to remain competitive. While AT&T and Verizon are certainly spending more on CAPEX than Telephone & Data, they also have more customers to help absorb those expenditures. When you combine these scale issues with the lack of pricing power, you see that Telephone & Data operates at a much lower margin level than both AT&T and Verizon.

Source: YCharts

When you lack profitability in a sector that is known for slow and steady growth, that carries through to bottom-line performance. Over the past decade, the company's revenue and EBITDA has grown a total of just over 3%.

Dividend Is Safe, But Doesn't Do Enough

Long-term total returns are comprised of more than just a company's ability to grow. Long-term investors typically seek dividends because those dividends can either be pooled as returns in cash form or reinvested to further aid compounding. Telephone & Data Systems deserves credit as it's no small feat for any company to raise its dividend payout for 38 consecutive years. With a dividend that yields 2.65%, it does exceed what investors can currently get from 10-year US Treasuries (1.93%).

However, when you compare it to AT&T or Verizon, we see that even the dividend fails to stack up. AT&T and Verizon both offer dividends that have consistently yielded much more for investors. Over time, this means additional income yield for investors, and more effective compounding for those reinvesting.

Source: YCharts

It should be noted that while Telephone & Data has fallen short on yield, the payout has grown at a faster rate than both AT&T and Verizon. Over the past decade, Telephone & Data has grown its payout at a CAGR of 4.6% versus 2.3% (AT&T) and 3.1% (Verizon).

Source: YCharts

Additionally, Telephone & Data is able to fund its dividend competitively. Its payout is roughly 60% on both a cash and earnings basis. Our take-home here is that the dividend is extremely stable. The company's operating cash flow is very stable (typical of telecom), and the dividend is nowhere near being a financial burden for the company. But at the end of the day, that is a large yield gap to overcome, and the company's long-term stagnant growth trajectory doesn't imply a lot of long-term upside.

Valuation Is Unattractive Despite Recent Slide

The third major contributor to an investor's return on a stock is valuation. Telephone & Data Systems has had a rough year, the stock sliding almost 25% on its way to near 52-week lows of just under $25.

Source: YCharts

Despite this retreat in the stock price, we don't see a good valuation base to work from. Consider the current earnings multiple of the stock based on analyst estimates projecting $0.97 EPS for the full year. The resulting multiple of 25.77X is inexplicably high considering the company's operational performance. The company actually trades at a premium to both AT&T (11.01X) and Verizon (12.76X).

The same trend follows when we move to a FCF perspective on valuation. The company's FCF yield of 4.10% is well below what Verizon and AT&T are currently yielding.

Source: YCharts

Wrapping Up

What we see is essentially an inferior company trading at a premium to superior alternatives. We don't typically look to the past for an indication of future results, but the stock's drastic underperformance is likely to continue if investors are buying into this stock at more than 25X earnings. There is simply nowhere near enough operational performance to justify the valuation. The company is more deserving of a PE ratio in the 10X earnings range. This puts a potential target of just under $10 quite a bit out of reach, and thus Telephone & Data Systems remains a stock that we will keep our distance from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.