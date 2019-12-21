Reece: Watch The 10-Year For Clues To Recession Outlook

To gauge whether the steepening that's taking place is actually a positive sign for the economy, it's going to be important to watch what happens with the US 10-year yield.

The odds of going into a recession are between 30% and 45% over the next six months, says Nick Reece, senior financial analyst and portfolio manager at Merk Investments.

Mixed data creating an extremely challenging environment in which to analyze the business cycle, but it's safe to say that recession risk is elevated, Nick Reece of Merk Investments told Real Vision's The Expert View.

Reece said there's between 30% and 45% chance of going into recession over the next six months.

"I'd say the recession risk is as high as it's been, certainly in the last couple of years, I'd say even for this entire expansion and one of the key reasons for that is that we've finally gotten yield curve inversion," he said.

We have steepness taking place, the un-inversion, and some people are interpreting that as a positive. However, historically see the un-inversion happening leading up to recessions.

"To me, gauging whether this un-inversion, the steepening that's taking place right now is actually a positive sign for the economy, it's going to be really important to watch what happens with the US 10-year yield," he said.

"That keeps moving higher, if it moves above two and we see that not just in the US, but in Germany as well, I think that is a positive sign that growth prospects are genuinely improving. Something to really keep an eye on here, I think, is the US 10-year yield with respect to that inversion being a genuine indicator."

In the full interview, Reece names his other top recession indicators and explains where data for the business cycle and equities diverge. Then he details his thesis that, despite heightened odds of recession, equity markets might still soar higher from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

