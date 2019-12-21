International ETFs - Investing In Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil And Russia

The performance of all country portfolios under a momentum strategy improved substantially over the buy-and-hold strategy. All are suitable to be used for individual retirement accounts.

A momentum strategy switching between the country ETF and VUSTX or TLT improved the performance for all the countries we analyzed.

The buy-and-hold strategy has not worked well for the broad indices of some countries. For example, the RSX ETF had an annualized return of -3.32%.

Introduction

In a previous article, we analyzed the performance of a portfolio made up of just two US mutual funds, VFINX and VUSTX. Here we build similar portfolios for any country by including only two funds, a stock and a bond fund. For simplicity, we select only the stock ETF from each country and use the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund (VUSTX) as the bond fund. To generate a protection signal in the absolute momentum strategy, we use the return of the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv (VBMFX) as the "risk-free" interest rate. VUSTX is also used as the "out-of-market" asset.

Here are the six country specific ETFs that we use in the portfolios we analyze:

The iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG), iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ), iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), Wisdom Tree India Earnings Fund (EPI), iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), Van Eck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX).

Although the portfolios are suitable for any investor, I will analyze them under the assumption that they are managed as retirement portfolios, i.e., that no additional money are invested. We will not make any withdrawals; instead we will report the safe withdrawal rates computed with the portfolio visualizer application at www.portfoliovisualizer.com.

Portfolio Visualizer Model

For all the examples shown below, we shall use a single model that can be accessed at this link. This model is managed with a dual momentum strategy. An absolute momentum based trend following filter is used to switch any selected assets that have a negative excess return over the risk-free rate to Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Inv (VUSTX). At the end of each month, the model determines the asset with the best gain over a window of three months and holds that asset for the next month. You can access the model of the portfolio at this link.

Germany

Portfolio assets: EWG, VUSTX

Market timing results from 1997 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the best-performing asset over the most recent three-month period. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month closing price based on end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) (May 1996-Nov 2019).

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $117,925 11.37% 14.88% -11.10% -24.99% 0.66 iShares MSCI Germany ETF $10,000 $34,547 5.56% 23.49% -43.48% -64.17% 0.26

Safe Withdrawal Rate 11.23% 6.90% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 8.62% 3.38%

Figure 1: Equity curves for Germany's EWG, VUSTX portfolio.

Analyzing the portfolio visualizer results we make the following observations:

A buy-and-hold strategy invested in EWG resulted in an annualized return of 5.56% with a maximum drawdown of -64.17%. The reported "safe" withdrawal rate was 6.90%. The dual momentum strategy resulted in an annualized return of 11.37% with a maximum drawdown of -24.99%. The reported "safe" withdrawal rate was 11.23%.

Germany has a highly developed market economy with the 4th largest nominal GDP in the world. Its government debt/GDP ratio is around 55%, which is moderate and sustainable. Germany is part of the eurozone, i.e. it uses the common European currency, euro. Since around 2014, the euro is undervalued versus the US$. That explains the returns of the Germany's stock market are much lower than those of the US market.

Since the start of the great recession of 2008, Germany was in a deflationary mode, with very low inflation, mostly below the target of 2% annually. Germany's monetary policy is expansionary, with negative interest rates and quantitative easing. The 10-year bonds return -0.5% annually. So far, the economic growth was weak, and the stock market returns were disappointing.

Overall, a buy-and-hold strategy performed marginally well. By applying a dual momentum strategy, the performance of the portfolio improved significantly. The average annual return doubled, while the maximum drawdown and the volatility of the returns decreased. The performance of the dual momentum strategy during the 2000-2002 and 2008-2009 bear markets was above average. During those periods, the momentum strategy was mostly invested in Treasury bonds. We expect that the momentum strategy will continue to adjust correctly to market regime changes.

The past results that support our belief in the success of the strategy comes from an analysis of its improvement in the three-year rolling returns. The lowest three-year rolling return of the buy-and-hold strategy is -24.89%. The three-year rolling return with the momentum strategy is 1.75%.

Similarly, an analysis of drawdowns reveals that the longest drawdown of the buy-and-hold strategy was over six years, from March 2000 to April 2006. In contrast, the longest drawdown with the momentum strategy lasted only two years, from August 1998 to July 2000.

Japan

Portfolio assets: EWJ, VUSTX

Market timing results from 1997 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the best-performing asset over the most recent three-month period. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) (May 1996-Nov 2019).

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $85,886 9.84% 11.80% -3.74% -14.15% 0.68 iShares MSCI Japan ETF $10,000 $15,311 1.88% 18.27% -30.31% -57.84% 0.08

Safe Withdrawal Rate 8.91% 3.38% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 7.30% 0.00%

Figure 2: Equity curves for Japan's EWJ, VUSTX portfolio.

Analyzing the portfolio visualizer results we make the following observations:

A buy-and-hold strategy invested in EWJ resulted in an annualized return of 1.88% with a maximum drawdown of -57.84%. The reported "safe" withdrawal rate was 3.38%. The dual momentum strategy resulted in an annualized return of 9.84% with a maximum drawdown of -14.15%. The reported "safe" withdrawal rate was 8.91%.

Japan has the highest government debt/GDP ratio of all developed countries. It has a market economy with the 3rd largest nominal GDP in the world.

Japan's monetary policy is expansionary. Most observations made about Germany apply to Japan as well. The Treasury bond rates are negative. Japan's central bank was, for the most part, unable to induce an increase in inflation.

The buy-and-hold strategy on EWJ performed poorly and was not suitable as a retirement account. Its perpetual withdrawal rate was 0.0%, i.e. it could not support any withdrawals without eating into the initial equity. By applying a dual momentum strategy, the perpetual withdrawal rate increased to 7.30%. All performance parameters improved spectacularly. We expect that the momentum strategy will continue to perform well.

The longest drawdown of the buy-and-hold strategy was over 17 years, from April 2000 to April 2017. In contrast, the longest drawdown with the momentum strategy lasted only 15 months, from February 2012 to April 2013.

China

Portfolio assets: FXI, VUSTX

Market timing results from 2006 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the best-performing asset over the most recent three-month period. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on the end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) (Nov 2004-Nov 2019).

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $84,613 16.58% 18.21% -5.24% -21.11% 0.87 iShares China Large-Cap ETF $10,000 $26,602 7.28% 26.60% -47.78% -65.56% 0.36

Safe Withdrawal Rate 22.00% 14.44% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 13.38% 5.32%

Figure 3: Equity curves for China's FXI, VUSTX portfolio.

Analyzing the portfolio visualizer results we make the following observations:

A buy-and-hold strategy invested in FXI resulted in an annualized return of 7.28% with a maximum drawdown of -65.56%. The reported "safe" withdrawal rate was 14.44%. The dual momentum strategy resulted in an annualized return of 16.58% with a maximum drawdown of -14.15%. The reported "safe" withdrawal rate was a spectacular 22.00%.

A word of caution is needed here: The safe withdrawal rates are not very meaningful for short-term simulations. This "safe" withdrawal rates were computed under the assumption that the retiree intended to use the account only for a period of 14 years. Since some retirees may need the account for somewhere between 25 and 30 years, it is more realistic to use the "perpetual" withdrawal rates.

China has had the fastest growing economy in the world over the last three decades. Its economy has the second largest nominal GDP in the world. China has a low government debt/GDP ratio.

The stock market returns in China has performed very unevenly. After some huge returns in 2006 and 2007, it had a severe loss in 2008, and has been in a drawdown ever since. Regardless, by following the momentum strategy, the results were quite good and would have supported high rates of withdrawals while increasing the balance of the portfolio. It has had only two years with small losses, 2010 and 2013.

India

Portfolio assets: EPI, VUSTX

Market timing results from 2009 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the best-performing asset over the most recent three-month period. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on the end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI) (Mar 2008-Nov 2019).

Safe Withdrawal Rate 24.82% 17.36% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 11.94% 6.50%

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $43,630 14.45% 19.94% -2.74% -17.54% 0.75 WisdomTree India Earnings ETF $10,000 $23,975 8.34% 26.90% -40.41% -47.82% 0.41

Figure 4: Equity curves for India's EPI, VUSTX portfolio.

Analyzing the portfolio visualizer results we make the following observations:

A buy-and-hold strategy invested in EPI resulted in an annualized return of 8.34% with a maximum drawdown of -47.82%. The reported "perpetual" withdrawal rate was 6.50%. The dual momentum strategy resulted in an annualized return of 14.45% with a maximum drawdown of -17.54%. The reported "perpetual" withdrawal rate was 11.94%.

A word of caution is warranted when we interpret the results of the momentum strategy. The data for EPI goes back only to 2009 and does not span any period of the stock market in a bear mode. Nevertheless, due to many similarities with China, we expect that the momentum strategy will continue to perform well for India's portfolio.

Brazil

Portfolio assets: EWZ, VUSTX

Market timing results from 2001 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the best-performing asset over the most recent three-month period. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on the end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) (Aug 2000-Nov 2019).

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $198,800 17.12% 21.49% -20.70% -25.44% 0.78 iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF $10,000 $43,165 8.04% 34.92% -54.30% -73.67% 0.36

Safe Withdrawal Rate 18.58% 9.96% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 13.44% 5.78%

Figure 5: Equity curves for Brazil's EWZ, VUSTX portfolio.

Analyzing the portfolio visualizer results we make the following observations:

A buy-and-hold strategy invested in EWZ resulted in an annualized return of 8.04% with a maximum drawdown of -73.67%. The reported "perpetual" withdrawal rate was 5.78%. The dual momentum strategy resulted in an annualized return of 17.12% with a maximum drawdown of -25.44%. The reported "perpetual" withdrawal rate was 13.44%.

The buy-and-hold strategy has worked fine, and a retirement account was able to sustain high withdrawal rates. But its evolution would have been not easy to accept. After an exceptionally strong bull market from 2003 to 2008, it went into a deep decline, and it has not reached back the 2008 peak until now. By contrast, with the momentum strategy, the longest drawdown period lasted two and a half years.

Although the Brazil portfolio with dual momentum strategy has achieved the highest average annual return among the portfolios under consideration, it has displayed a strong divergence between the two bull markets. While the 2003-2008 period it was the best, since 2011 on it underperformed significantly. Lately, it seems to start growing faster again.

Russia

Portfolio assets: RSX, VUSTX

Market timing results from 2008 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the best-performing asset over the most recent three-month period. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on the end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) (May 2007-Nov 2019).

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $32,218 10.32% 21.24% -11.01% -30.08% 0.54 VanEck Vectors Russia ETF $10,000 $6,369 -3.71% 33.90% -73.64% -80.97% 0.04

Safe Withdrawal Rate 18.58% 3.88% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 8.41% 0.00%

Analyzing the portfolio visualizer results we make the following observations:

A buy-and-hold strategy invested in RSX resulted in an annualized return of -3.31% with a maximum drawdown of -80.97%. The reported "perpetual" withdrawal rate was 0.0%. The dual-momentum strategy resulted in an annualized return of 10.32% with a maximum drawdown of -30.08%. The reported "perpetual" withdrawal rate was 8.41%.

A buy-and-hold strategy applied to RSX would have lost 36% of its nominal value between January 2008 and November 2019. In between, it was much worse; at the end of 2008 it would have lost 76% of the initial investment.

Russia is by far the largest country in the world by area. It has immense reserves of natural resources. Its economy has the 11th largest nominal GDP. It also has one of the lowest government debt/GDP ratio in the world.

Conclusions

We have shown that a two-fund strategy has worked quite well for all the countries, irrespective of the fact that the buy-and-hold failed for some. By applying a momentum strategy all portfolios were suitable to be used as retirement accounts, allowing for reasonable high withdrawal rates.

The strategy is very robust and it works well for all the countries with the same values of the parameters. It consistently improved the performance metrics, achieving higher returns with lower volatility and lower maximum drawdowns.

Although we have presented the results of the momentum strategy for six countries only, we experimented with many more. It works well for all the countries we tried.

Looking forward, we admit that we cannot predict how the strategy will work, especially short-term. Based on past performance, we infer that momentum will continue to work well for long time horizons. It has worked with the same parameters for a set of very diverse types of countries. In general, the longest drawdown period was around two to three years. The maximum drawdown was 30%. Those are the worst results that one should find acceptable when considering investing in this strategy.

On the average though, I may expect average annual returns in excess of 10% for time horizons longer than 10 years. From the six countries analyzed here, only Japan had an average annual return just slightly below 10%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The article was written for educational purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice.