Grain Prices Should Continue To Edge Higher In The Days Ahead With Export And Inspection Data Supporting

Solid export sales and inspection numbers should continue to keep the upward price momentum going.

Grain futures mixed on Friday with corn and soybeans trading higher

On Friday, the U.S. March corn futures were seen up 0.55% to $3.8812, with the U.S. January soybean futures seen up 0.45% to $9.2812 and the U.S. March wheat futures seen lower 0.25% to $5.4262. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen lower on Friday, unchanged 0.47% ($0.07) to $14.82, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.06% ($0.01) to $15.57, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.18% ($0.01) to $5.70. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past week.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past wheat.

On Friday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 2.4 cents to $5.426, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 2 cents to $4.624. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) March contract was down $0.044 to $5.366. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Wheat and soybeans post strong net export sales; 67% of corn shipped to Mexico

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending December 12, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending December 12, 2019, came in at 868,600 metric tons. This came in more than traders' expected range of 200,000-600,000 metric tons. The 868,600 metric tons were a marketing year high, up 73% from the prior week and up 95% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week were from the Philippines (126k), Mexico (125k), unknown destinations (124k), Indonesia (95k), and Thailand (94k).

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending December 12, 2019, of 1,709,400 metric tons exported came in within traders' expectation range of 1,200,000-2,000,000 metric tons. The 1,709,400 metric tons were a marketing year high, up 96% from the prior week and noticeably higher than the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 corn crop last week were from Mexico (1,153k).

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending December 12, 2019, of 1,430,600 metric tons exported came in higher than traders' expected range of 950,000-1,400,000 metric tons. The 1,430,600 metric tons were up 36% from the prior week, but down 18% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week were from China (690k).

Very mild and dry weather pattern to take shape over much of the country over the next 10 days; weather pattern shows sign of turning colder early January

Looking at the near-term outlook, the main story will be the exceptionally mild/bearish and dry weather pattern. Upper level troughing will dominate western North America including Alaska. This weather feature will cut off Arctic sourced air from flowing into the Lower 48 (thus keeping the Lower 48 risk-free from cold air outbreaks) and instead allow for mild Pacific sourced air to flow into the nation. Additionally, this large-scale setup will support impressive downstream ridging/higher geo-potential heights over the central and eastern U.S. with broad anti-cyclonic flow situated over the south-central and southeastern U.S. Furthermore, this will support winds out of the southwest further enhancing the warmth/mild air mass. The next 10 days or so will feature a very mild weather pattern for December standards across much of the nation with temperature anomalies running well above normal (15-25+ degrees above normal). The epicenter or focus of the mildest temperatures will stretch from the Central Plains to Midwest late this weekend into early next week. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (December 20-25) temperature pattern.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (December 26-31) temperature pattern.

Once into the 10-15 day or the week ending January 3, the pattern starts off mild across the eastern half of the country, but turns colder (from west to east) as the week progresses (cooling trend commences). More upper level ridging support across the northeast Pacific/Gulf of Alaska and weakening troughing over the Arctic Ocean into Alaska supports troughing and thus colder changes across the lower 48. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 30-January 4) temperature pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

Grain prices should continue to edge higher in the days ahead with positive export sales and inspection data.

