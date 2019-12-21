Beyond Meat: High-Risk, High-Reward
About: Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
by: Taylor Dart
Summary
Beyond Meat is down nearly 70% from its highs and continues to try to form a new base near the $70.00 level.
While sentiment is overly negative on the stock short-term, it doesn't help that insiders aren't that optimistic either, with continued insider selling near current prices.
I continue to see the stock as a high-risk, high-reward investment and continue to stay on the sidelines for the time being.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has seen a definite fall from grace since July, with the stock down 70% from its highs despite a record quarter in October. While Beyond Meat is trading at a