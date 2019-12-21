Weyco Group: Moving In The Right Direction

The operational turnaround, strong dividend, and an attractive valuation give Weyco's stock appeal to investors. We still want to see Weyco continue to prove its long-term mettle.

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has been fighting to find its way in recent years after the emergence of digital channels disrupted the retail sector. When we last covered the footwear company, we were unsure of its potential moving forward and noted that more time was needed to get a feel for where operations were heading. Fast forward a year and the company has managed to post solid revenue growth for the most part (4%+ Y/Y growth in three of past four quarters). We are not (quite) yet ready to fully buy into Weyco Group as a long-term holding, but investors can currently get a great dividend and a solid valuation in what could eventually be called a turnaround story.

The Business Is Holding Its Ground

The company continues a long-term story of redemption that has seen sales growth turnaround from double-digit contraction to positive growth. Sales growth has been positive for much of the past two years. This has been driven by its North America Retail segment versus international sales that have been pressured in part by a strong US dollar.

Like many companies, Weyco Group has been forced to embrace e-commerce channels and that is helping drive sales growth. Management noted in its most recent earnings call that brick and mortar stores continue to lose operational ground, so this is something to monitor moving forward. We want to see Weyco Group successfully juggle the growth of e-commerce versus brick and mortar channels and wind up with consistent net revenue growth.

Weyco Group does have supply chain exposure to China, so there is legitimate cause for concern regarding ongoing tariffs on Chinese goods. The company has been able to minimize the damage from tariffs through a handful of actions including supply chain diversification, and negotiating wholesale prices with customers, and price reductions with Chinese suppliers. Weyco Group has actually seen an uptick in operating margin, although management did disclose that the margin impact on 2020 is unknown at this time. Investors will want to keep this in mind, although Weyco's recent track record indicates that they are up to the task of managing this issue (as well as the potential for a resolution to the trade conflict).

The Dividend Is A Leading Draw For Investors

While we are looking for sustained performance in Weyco's operations, the company's dividend payout is a symbol of stability. The company is a "Dividend Champion", having raised its dividend payout each year for the past 38 years. The dividend currently totals an annual sum of $0.96 per share and yields 3.71%. This is an attractive yield considering 10-year US Treasuries offer just 1.92%.

In addition to a strong yield, the dividend also offers decent growth. The payout has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 6.1%, which has been closer to 4%-5% over the past few years. This isn't "explosive" growth, but consistent, inflation-beating increases to an already nice yield will go a long ways over time.

Free cash flow streams have shown to be volatile for Weyco Group, but from an earnings perspective, the dividend is well funded at 43% of earnings. This payout ratio has actually gone down over the past several years, so we are expecting continued dividend growth in the 4%-6% range over the long term. If the operating environment of the business continues to improve, we could even see some outperformance (although we don't expect anything substantially higher such as double-digit growth).

The Stock Offers A Margin Of Safety

Because there are some long-term questions that we have about Weyco Group's ability to maintain a high level of performance, we find it important to have a "margin of safety" built into any potential investment. We want to have some wiggle room in the valuation to boost upside should Weyco continue to excel, and to minimize downside should our investment thesis prove to be inaccurate.

Shares have fallen off of 52-week highs and now trade at just under $26 per share. This is the lower end of its 52-week range ($21-$34), although well off of lows.

The stock's current TTM PE ratio of 12.12X is a 30% discount to the stock's 10 year median PE ratio of 17.37X. If we look at book value, the stock's current P/B of 1.23X is also discounted. The stock's 10-year median P/B of 1.55X implies a present discount of 20%.

The stock has seen its valuation compress in the face of operational struggles, but a potential turnaround in the company's operations has not yet been appropriately priced in. We would like to refrain from a completely bullish stance until we see more positive operational momentum, but a 15X earnings multiple would be fair in our view. This would imply a target price of about $32, or 23% upside from the current valuation.

Wrapping Up

Retail is a difficult sector to compete in. The constant price pressure and disruption from e-commerce creates value in companies that can show a long-term ability to thrive. Weyco Group is currently authoring a turnaround, but we are still in the early stages of that. While we remain hesitant to upgrade our views on Weyco Group to that of a long-term holding, we like the short-term opportunity that the stock is offering. A strong dividend, attractive valuation, and improving operations all combine to offer potential upside from current levels.

