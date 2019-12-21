FactSet Research Systems: Muted Growth Outlook Pressuring Sentiment

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is a data and analytics provider to the investment management and financial services industry. The company aggregates various market data, financial statement information, and relevant news sources into its platform that is used for portfolio management analytics targeted at institutional clients. The stock is up over 360% in the past decade on a total return basis supported by a consolidating market share and an evolving product offering. This year, FDS has exhibited more volatility with concerns over operational momentum and a weaker earnings outlook. This article takes a look at the latest quarterly report and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q1 Earnings Recap

FactSet Research Systems reported its 2020 Q1 earnings on December 19th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 and GAAP EPS of $2.43 which both beat estimates by $0.16 and $0.24 each respectively. Revenue of $366.66 million was up 4.3% year over year, but slightly below estimates.

The story this quarter was a continuation of the trend for the past year which has been more muted top-line growth, while earnings have accelerated. GAAP EPS this quarter increased by 12% y/y compared to organic revenue growth of 4.2%. An effort at cost controls coupled with the benefit of higher pricing and revenue-mix has driven an expansion of the adjusted operating margin to 33.9% from 31.5% in the period last year, a positive improvement of 240 basis points. Free cash flow of $69.0 million in the quarter was up from $36.7 million in Q1 2019.

In terms of operating metrics, the company noted a growth in total user count at 126,785, up 10% year over year. Client count of 5,601, including those with revenues over $10,000 per year, increased by 5.8% from the period in fiscal 2019, although the overall client retention ratio at 89% dipped by 200 basis points compared to 2019.

Highlights from the conference call include what the company sees as positive momentum in trading products and services with the integration "OMS" and "EMS" on its platform. Essentially, "order" and "execution management systems" are now integrated with portfolio management tools. These efforts go towards the direction of what market leader and privately held Bloomberg L.P. offers with the industry-leading Bloomberg terminal implying the FactSet is targeting a greater share of that market.

Full-Year 2020 Guidance

For the full year, management sees revenues right around $1.5 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared to the 2019 result. Adjusted EPS guidance in a range between $9.85 and $10.15, essentially flat compared to the fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS result of $10.00. Adjusted operating margin in a range between 31.5% and 32.5% is below the latest Q1 result. FactSet signed a major contract with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for wealth management products back in 2018 which the company sees may create some difficult comps for the upcoming quarter compared to the ramp up period in 2019. The expectation is that investments in content and technology could pressure earnings in the near term, while there would be upside longer term.

Looking ahead, the market remains bullish on share seeing 2020 EPS at $10.02 at the upper range of management target. For 2021, the market estimates FactSet can reach EPS of $10.56 and $11.49. This implies a 5.4% increase in EPS for fiscal 2021, which could rebound to 8.8% in fiscal 2022. Revenue is expected to remain under 5% per year through fiscal 2022.

FDS Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We are familiar with the FactSet platform and have an overall positive opinion of the product as a tool for investment research. The company's strong growth over the past decade can be attributed to the constant evolution of its offering, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the market. In this regard, we expect FactSet to be a major player in the industry and continue to consolidate its market share for the foreseeable future.

That being said, our concern here turns to the stock's current valuation that remains relatively expensive or pricey in our view. We're looking at a current forward P/E multiple of 26.6x based on full-year 2020 consensus estimates compared to a 10-year average P/E of 25.8x. This is in the context of what is a more muted earnings growth outlook in the near-term considering management guidance for flat EPS growth in 2020.

Often times, it's justifiable for a stock to command a higher growth premium with an acceleration of the top line or margin expansion, but in this case FactSet's operating and financial momentum is moderating compared what the company achieved over in recent years. By this measure, we'd like to see the P/E ratio lower implying the stock price would need to be lower to present a compelling buying opportunity. Free cash flow has been strong point for the company reaching $69 million in fiscal Q1, or ~$400 million over the past year. The stock's price to free cash flow ratio at 25.8x, as with the P/E ratio, is also slightly higher than the long-term ratio average.

Verdict

Recognizing what is a solid company with a leadership position in financial market data services, we believe the business and market has matured to the point where the company will be challenged to significantly improve growth rates from current levels. We rate shares of FDS as a hold, without a clear catalyst for upside beyond what is already priced into the stock and the weaker trends. While there is no reason to expect a major sell-off in shares, risks include exposure to global cyclical trends while investors should continue to monitor financial margins.

