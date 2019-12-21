Groupon: Bottom-Fishers Beware

While it's been a massive year for the S&P 500 (SPY) and the majority of its constituents, stock selection has been paramount when it comes to the total universe of US stocks. Despite the S&P 500 being up over 25% and the Nasdaq Composite up nearly 30%, Groupon (GRPN) has put up a (-) 30% return year-to-date, a 60% underperformance vs. its strongest benchmark. This weak performance for the stock is not surprising, given that the company continues to see year-over-year declines in revenue, with a 16% decline year-over-year in its most recent report. While revenue growth rates are expected to improve based on estimates as we head into FY-2020, they are still likely to remain in negative territory. Based on this, I continue to see Groupon as an Avoid and believe that any 25% rallies are selling opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just over three months ago, I wrote my first article on Groupon and discussed that any sharp rallies in the stock would provide selling opportunities. The stock was trying to bottom out near $2.50 per share, but I expected any bounces into seasonal strength for the market to run into selling pressure into the top of the arch pattern I had shown on the chart. As we can see, this is almost precisely what played out, with the stock running into resistance at $3.00 last month, right near the arch resistance outlined. Since the run-up to the $3.00 level, the stock is now down 25% this month and has managed to put in new 52-week lows. I don't think this should be a surprise at all to investors, as I have never found stocks with negative sales growth year-over-year to make for decent investments. Instead, these stocks tend to significantly outperform the general market, even in a period when the major averages are strong like we've seen in 2019.

(Source: TC2000.com) (Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from Groupon's Q3 earnings report, active global customers are continuing to trend down, with this figure down by 3.5 million year-over-year and another 900,000 in the most recent quarter. The company noted in its Q3 earnings call that active global customers are less their focus vs. gross profit per customer, but this metric hasn't made much progress either. On a year-over-year basis, global trailing-twelve-month gross profit per active customer is down $0.06, from $27.51 to $27.45. Therefore, until we see significant traction in gross profit per active customer, I do not believe we should be discounting the loss in active global customers, which has trended lower for six quarters in a row now. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Earnings Call Slides)

As we can see from Groupon's quarterly revenues, there's no question that they are on the decline. Q4 2017 revenues peaked at $873.2 million and are forecasted to come in at $703.6 million based on Q4 2019 estimates. This figure translates to a drop-off in revenue of nearly 20% in just two years, with the brunt of this decline coming this year, with a (-) 12% year-over-year decline expected. This is significant as this is the company's strongest quarter typically, but this is nowhere near the same demand since FY-2017.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we dig deeper into quarterly revenue growth rates, we can see that quarterly revenue growth rates slipped from (-) 4% in Q4 2017 to (-) 16% in the most recent quarter. While the significant year-over-year decline in Q3 2019 is likely to mark the low, we aren't expecting to see much improvement as we head into Q4 2019 yet. Q4 2019 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $703.6 million, which would translate to a 12% decline year over year. It's worth noting that these estimates may end up being too ambitious after the company missed its estimates by over $28 million in the most recent quarter. Therefore, as a best-case scenario, I would expect Groupon to see revenues of $715.0 million for Q4 2019, representing a 10% decline year over year, which doesn't translate to a figure that is representative of a turnaround.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, both the quarterly revenue growth rate and two-quarter average revenue growth rate should improve as we head into Q2 2020. However, while an improvement from double-digit year-over-year declines in revenue to low-single-digit might seem impressive, this is on the back of year-over-year growth of (-) 8% in Q1 2019 and a (-) 14% growth rate in Q2 2019. Therefore, the company is up against the easiest comps it's ever been up against, and we still expect to see modest declines. Based on this, I see no reason to entertain a turnaround until Groupon can return to high-single-digit growth in revenues on a year-over-year basis.

Impressively, these year-over-year declines in revenue growth have translated to increases in annual EPS, mostly due to share buybacks, minor improvement in gross margins, and cost cutting. However, as I noted with Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in my 2018 article, earnings growth should be discounted when it is not coupled with revenue growth. This is because growing annual EPS through cost-cutting measures is not sustainable long term. After a few years of cost cutting, there is only so much more a company can due to reduce costs, as this will generally halt growth in the bottom line. It's important to note that while Groupon is expected to grow annual EPS from $0.19 in FY-2018 to $0.25 in FY-2021, this is relatively weak growth, with a growth rate of just 30% over a period of three years. Generally, my cut-off for all companies is a minimum of 12% growth in annual EPS per year.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While the company highlighted in its call that SG&A is improving and was down 1% year over year, it is worth noting that most of this came from one-time benefits. As the below 10-Q excerpt shows, SG&A for the first nine months of 2019 was $619.1 million, down $57 million year over year from the same period in FY-2018. However, $40.4 million of this was due to a reduction in payments relating to a patent litigation case with IBM (IBM), and $15.1 million was due to a favorable impact in foreign currency exchange rates. Therefore, if we parse out these two items, the difference in SG&A from FY-2018 to FY-2019 was barely $1.5 million year over year, or a difference of less than 0.25%. Therefore, while cost cutting has been a strategy to bolster the bottom line in the past, it will likely get harder going forward to use this as a benefit for padding earnings growth.

(Source: Earnings Call Slides)

(Source: Form 10-Q)

Based on the fact that Groupon's annual EPS growth is combined with negative growth in both active customers and revenues, I see this as low-quality earnings growth. Therefore, I believe the company will have a more difficult time meeting its earnings estimates going forward and would be surprised if the company can beat the forecast for $0.25 in EPS for FY-2021. My primary metric for assessing turnarounds in stocks is two consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, and we are nowhere achieving this when it comes to Groupon.

Let's take a look at the technical picture to see if there are any signs of improvement here:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from a long-term chart of Groupon, the stock continues to massively lag the S&P 500's performance, as it's one of the few stocks sitting next to new all-time lows while the market is at all-time highs. In addition, Groupon remains in an arch pattern that is weighing on the stock into rallies. While bounces up towards this downtrend line near $3.25 are possible, they will merely be noise within a bear market until this downtrend line is broken.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom into a daily chart, we can see that Groupon will likely break its short-term support this week at $2.40, which increases the probability that the stock is heading to new all-time lows below $2.15 next year. Strong resistance continues to sit at $3.00, and I would view any rallies up towards this level as opportunities for investors to exit their positions. I see absolutely no reason to hold a stock with weak fundamentals and negative downside momentum while most stocks are in bull markets. Therefore bottom-fishing at current levels is a high-risk proposition also.

To summarize, I continue to see zero reasons to go bottom-fishing for Groupon shares, and I would expect bounces next year to provide selling opportunities. There is nothing impressive about earnings growth when it's combined with year-over-year declines in total revenue and erosion in active customers. Until the company can prove that its initiative of increasing gross profit per customer is paying off, I would give Groupon an Underperform Rating and view it as a sell into the $2.80-3.00 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.