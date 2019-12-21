AT&T, Inc.: A 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO From The Biggest Telecom

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by AT&T, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 48M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1.2B. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AT&T Inc. 5.00% Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (NYSE:T-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.00%. The new preferred stock has a "BB+" Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/12/2024. Currently, the new issue trades quite above its par value at a price of $25.98 and has a 4.81% Current Yield and YTC of 4.28%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. It also owns and operates three regional TV sports networks, and retains non-controlling interests in another regional sports network and a network dedicated to game-related programming, as well as Internet interactive game playing. Its services and products include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda. Source: Reuters.com | AT&T Inc

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, T:

Source: Tradingview.com

AT&T's dividend distribution for the common stock has slightly been rising, from $1.80 in 2013 to $2.04 yearly dividend in 2019. With a market price of $38.17, the current yield of T is at 5.34%. As an absolute value, this means it has more than $14.9B in yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock is around $60M.

In addition, AT&T is the biggest telecom in the US with a market capitalization of over $277B. Furthermore, the company is in the top 20 companies listed on a National Exchange in the US by this indicator, taking 18th place.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of AT&T's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, T had a total debt of $181.76B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, T-A is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of AT&T, but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 277,810/(181,760 + 1,200) = 1.51 , which shows very good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 277,810/(181,760 + 1,200) = , which shows very good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also a quite easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 16,370/(8,490 + 60) = 1.91, indicating that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders' and the bondholders' payments. In the following table, also, we can see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Income Statement

The AT&T Family

Currently, there are two outstanding baby bonds and a third-party trust preferred security, listed on a National Exchange, issued by the company:

AT&T Inc. 5.625% Global Notes due 2067 (NYSE:TBC)

AT&T Inc 5.35% Global Notes due 2066 (NYSE: TBB), and

Corporate Asset Backed Corp CABCO Trust 2004-102 SBC Commun Floating Rate (GYC).

Source: Author's database

If we compare the newly issued preferred stock with the rest of T's issues, we can see that T-A has the highest Yield-to-Worst of 4.28%, equal to its yield-to-call. However, we have to notice that as preferred stock, it sits junior to the company's baby bonds, also having a lower rating. It is especially important when a company is highly leveraged. Still, in this case, AT&T has quite good coverage of its debt and the only preferred stock. Besides, T-A pays a cumulative qualified dividend rate, while the company's baby bonds pay their interest payments not qualified. Also, a look at the $14.9B common stock dividend versus the only $60M needed for the Series A Preferred Stock (senior to the common) gives us enough confidence for the company's creditworthiness.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between T's baby bonds and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). What we are observing is a very close behavior during the last December's mini-recession and a categorical outperformance of the "babies" versus the ETF.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are plenty of corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA | AT&T Corporate Bonds

The picture above contains only a part of all issues. For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of the newly issued Series A Preferred Stock, the Corporate Bond due 01/15/2025, T4346719:

Source: FINRA | T4346719

T4346719, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a "BBB" by S&P, is maturing on 01/15/2025 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.435%. This should be compared to the 4.28% Yield-to-Call of T-A, but when making that comparison, remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the stock until 2024. This result is a yield spread of around 1.8% between the two securities. This yield margin can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all fixed-income securities, issued by a telecom company in the US. However, the new IPO is the only fixed-rate preferred stock, while there is only one more preferred stock in the sector, the various-rate GLIBP. A traditional preferred stock, two TRuPS, and eight fixed-rate baby bonds complement the group. Unfortunately, the too much difference between the securities makes them unsuitable for comparison. Still, take a look at the whole group:

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a "BB", "BB+", or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

We may, at our option, redeem the shares of Series A: (II) in whole but not in part at any time within 90 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by us following the occurrence of a ratings event at a cash redemption price equal to $25,500 per share of Series A (equivalent to $25.50 per depositary share), plus (except as otherwise provided herein) an amount equal to all accrued and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the date fixed for redemption. Source: 424B2 Filing by AT&T Inc

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds to us from this offering will be approximately $1,163,826,743.75 after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us, net of reimbursement from the underwriters. We intend to use the net proceeds (before estimated offering expenses) from this offering for general corporate purposes. Source: 424B2 Filing by AT&T Inc

Addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $1.2B, the new IPO can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, T-A is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company has good financials, it is well leveraged and also has a very good Earnings-to-Debt and Preferreds payments ratio. At least, we are talking about the 18th largest company in the U.S. Furthermore, T-A is currently the only preferred stock of the company, which pays almost $15B dividend expense on its common stock that is junior to the preferred stocks. For comparison, the cost required for this liability is only $60M.

When looking at the returns, T-A is currently having the highest Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Call) of the "family" compared to the other exchange-traded issues. Although, as a preferred stock, it is junior to the T's baby bonds, TBB and TBC, but the good capitalization of AT&T and the cumulative and qualified distribution features of the preferred stock make the ranking not so significant. As for the third party, with 3.35% Yield-to-Maturity, it has the lowest return of the group. Unfortunately, in the sector, there aren't any appropriate securities for comparison, and if we continue downwards to the below-investment-grade preferred stocks, T-A takes the place of average-yielding preferred stock. As a negative, in the end, though, it has to be added that as a "BB+" preferred stock that is already trading at a 4% premium, priced at the psychological boundary of 5.00%, makes it extremely sensitive to any rate hikes and carries a significant interest rate risk in the long term.

