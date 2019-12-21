Giant Q3 Charge Masks Sector-Leading Schlumberger Changes

A global leader, Schlumberger has weathered the dramatic downturn and bloodletting in oilfield services by changing management and strategy.

The company’s giant 3Q loss of -$11.4 billion is due to a pre-tax charge, mainly non-cash, related to goodwill, intangible assets, and fixed assets, much due to two acquisitions.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB), a global oil services company, took a $12.7 billion pretax charge in the third quarter of 2019. While this was largely a non-cash impairment due to changed market conditions for two of its oilfield service company acquisitions, potential investors should ask what has changed.

The answer: the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, the board chair, and strategy, including operational headquarters focus in Houston rather than Paris.

What hasn’t changed and what keeps Schlumberger attractive is its size, stability, global and offshore operations that counterbalance North American onshore weakness, and a commitment to its dividend, now yielding 5.0%.

The oilfield services sector will continue to be challenged by lower oil company drilling budgets; still, Schlumberger is well-positioned to grow worldwide, including even in the Permian Basin, where larger international companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) are now more active.

I recommend Schlumberger to dividend hunters for its 5.0% dividend, and also to investors interested in growth a large, internationally-diversified oilfield service company at a low point in the sector cycle.

Company Description

Schlumberger Limited has 105,000 full-time employees and four executive headquarters locations: Paris, France; London, UK; The Hague, Netherlands, and Houston, Texas (US). Houston is the company’s primary operational headquarters and this article focuses on its US NYSE stock listing.

At a December 19, 2019 closing price of $39.61/share, Schlumberger’s market capitalization is $54.7 billion.

The company characterizes its five business areas as:

seismic,

surface and downhole logging,

reservoir testing,

rock and fluid analysis, and

interpretation and analysis.

Oil and Gas Prices

The December 19, 2019 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price (February NYMEX contract) was $61.22/barrel. However, the December 19 Henry Hub natural gas price (January NYMEX contract) was only $2.29/MMBTU, very low, especially for winter.

Price support for oil comes from an OPEC+ announcement in early December. Per the Energy Information Administration, in the most recent Short Term Energy Outlook:

“On December 6, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a group of other oil producers announced they were deepening production cuts originally announced in December 2018. The group is now targeting production that is 1.7 million barrels per day (b/d) lower than in October 2018, compared with the former target reduction of 1.2 million b/d. OPEC announced that the cuts would be in effect through the end of March 2020. However, EIA assumes that OPEC will limit production through all of 2020, amid a forecast of rising oil inventories. EIA forecasts OPEC crude oil production will average 29.3 million b/d in 2020, down by 0.5 million b/d from 2019.”

Thus, WTI prices in NYMEX trading are above $60/barrel through April 2020. Recall that world reference Brent prices typically trade $5-$10/barrel higher.

WTI Crude Oil, $/bbl

Credit: macrotrends.net

Third Quarter 2019 Results

During the third quarter of 2019, Schlumberger reported $8.5 billion in revenue, pretax segment operating income, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.1 billion, but a huge net income loss of -$11.4 billion, or -$8.22/share.

This quarterly net income contrasts with second-quarter net income of $492 million, or $0.35/share, and third-quarter 2018 net income of $644 million, or $0.46/share.

Third-quarter cash flow was $1.7 billion

While strength in international and North American offshore operations offset weakness in the North American onshore business, Schlumberger took a significant $12.7 billion pretax charge, mostly non-tax and related to impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and fixed assets. In timing, this is similar to Chevron’s (CVX) expected write-down of $10-$11 billion for underperforming assets.

A large portion of the write-downs, $8.8 billion, are specifically due to Schlumberger’s earlier acquisitions of US oilfield service company Smith International and offshore service company Cameron International, with another $1.6 billion due to write-downs of the company’s North American hydraulic fracturing business.

The company’s third-quarter pretax operating income by division, with margin, is shown in the next chart.

Competitors

Some of Schlumberger’s largest oilfield service competitors are Baker Hughes (BKR), Halliburton (HAL), Patterson-UTI (PTEN), and Nabors Industries (NBR).

Much smaller oil field services competitors have been severely financially challenged by the sector downturn, in some cases unable to even provide approved financials. Companies such as Basic (BAS) and Superior (SPN) have announced they are getting out of the hydraulic fracturing business altogether. This makes the contrast of Schlumberger’s size, stability, offshore reach, and global operations more appealing.

Strategy and Growth Prospects

According to its third-quarter report, the company’s new strategic goals are:

leading and driving digital transformation;

developing fit-for-basin solutions;

capturing value from the performance impact for our customers; and

fostering capital stewardship.

The optionality for growth in Schlumberger’s worldwide and offshore operations, post its balance sheet retrenchment, can be seen in this chart comparing worldwide oil reserves. Note that these reserves include not just crude oil but also lease condensate, natural gas liquids, and oil sands.

Source: Oil and Gas Journal, Dec. 2, 2019 and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Governance

At October 4, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranks Schlumberger’s overall governance as a 5, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (6), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (6). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At November 28, 2019, shorted shares were only 1.54% of floated shares. Insiders own a tiny fraction (0.12%) of the outstanding stock.

The company named a new chief executive officer, Olivier Le Peuch, in July 2019, simultaneously naming veteran US oilman Mark Papa, formerly founder and head of EOG Resources (EOG), as non-executive board chair. Stephane Biguet was announced as the new chief financial officer in December 2019.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $5.51 billion and levered free cash flow was a hefty $3.15 billion.

The average of analysts’ estimates for 2019 earnings per share (EPS) is $1.46 and 2020 EPS of $1.37, giving a near-current price/earnings ratio of 27.1 and a forward price/earnings ratio of 22.9. As with all other stocks, this is in the context of stock indices reaching new highs.

Trailing twelve months’ return on assets is 2.8% and return on equity is negative at -32.3%.

Data by YCharts

As a result of its asset write-down, at September 30, 2019, Schlumberger had $33.7 billion in liabilities and a smaller denominator with $58.0 billion in assets. This results in a liability-to-asset ratio of 58%.

The company’s market capitalization is $54.7 billion at a December 19, 2019 stock closing price of $39.61 per share. Enterprise value (EV) is $68.8 billion and the ratio of enterprise value/EBITDA is 10.6. This is just above the preferred ratio of 10 or less, suggesting, like the forward price-earnings ratio, that Schlumberger is not a discount stock.

Schlumberger’s 52-week price range is $30.65-$48.88 per share, so its December 19, 2019 closing price is 81% of its one-year high. The company’s average one-year target price is $42.36/share, putting the closing price at 94% of that level.

Schlumberger pays a $2.00/share dividend, thus yielding 5.0% on its most recent stock price. Notably, despite all the oilfield service carnage in the last eighteen months, the company has been able to maintain the dividend. The company also repurchased a small number of shares (2.2 million at an average price of $36.64/share) in the third quarter.

At 1.58, beta is markedly high for the company’s large size: its stock moves directionally with the overall market but with more volatility.

Market value per share is more than double its book value per share of $17.27, indicating positive market sentiment.

The company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.1, or “buy,” from the 37 analysts who follow it. Most of Schlumberger’s stock is held by institutions, some of which represent index funds that match the overall market. The five largest institutional holders on September 29, 2019 were Vanguard at 8.2%, BlackRock at 6.6%, State Street at 4.8%, Dodge & Cox at 4.3%, and Capital International Investors at 3.9%.

The company’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings call will be relatively early, on January 17, 2020.

Positive and Negative Risks

Schlumberger’s major exposure is to reduced long-term oil company drilling budgets worldwide. Within this risk, its international and offshore operations offset its North American land operations.

The oilfield services sector is still oversupplied, especially in North American onshore, and Schlumberger will face continued pricing pressure in any commodity-type services for which many companies compete. In its overseas, specialized divisions and in areas of innovation, pressure will be less.

Recommendations for Schlumberger

Schlumberger is not a bargain on price/earnings basis, but it has the heft to continue to actively grow its market share. Its dividend of $2.00 yields 5.0%, so the stock is recommended to dividend hunters. Schlumberger is also recommended to contrarians and to growth investors interested in a large, stable company with a newly-adapted strategy and management coming out of a low point in the sector cycle.

