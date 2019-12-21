50 Dividend Dogs With 10%-Plus Yield At $1-$10 Prices For December

$5k invested 12/19/19 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ yield at $1-$10 equities of ten, showed 13.62% more projected net-gain than from $5k put in all ten. The low-price bargain basement dogs led in December.

December analyst target net-gain estimates for these bargain basement dogs ranged 17.37%-90.92% for TLRD, DELRF, SGTPY, SCGEY, GCI, FSK, TCRD, WPG, MMLP, and top pick, UAN, per YCharts dividend data.

These 10%+ yield at $1-$10 dogs are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist 365 days after the most-recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Beware of those traps.

A reader of August's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice". Hence, it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts' declaration that it allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be inaccurate.

This December list, like November's, was pared down to half the size of October's by rejecting stocks reporting annual returns lower than -39% and any with yields greater than 30% were removed as unsustainable.

Happy hunting but beware of the numbers put up by the top ten by yield on this list of 50. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 17.37% To 90.92% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Yield At $1-$10 Stocks By December 19, 2020

Seven of ten top yield 10%+ yield at $1-$10 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. brokers, was 70% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to December 19, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

CVR Partners LP (UAN) was projected to net $909.21 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% over the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was projected to net $486.41 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% over the market as a whole.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) netted $263.20 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% over the market as a whole.

THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) was projected to net $257.66, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 85% over the market as a whole.

FS KKR Capital (FSK) was projected to net $253.87, based on the median of prices estimated by five analysts, plus dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% over the market as a whole.

Gannett Co. (GCI) was projected to net $234.40, based on dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% under the market as a whole.

Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SCGEY) was projected to net $228.20, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SCGEY.

Surgutneftegas PJSC (OTCPK:SGTPY) was projected to net $184.20 based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% under the market as a whole.

De La Rue PLC (OTCPK:DELRF) was projected to net $178.50, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% under the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) was projected to net $173.71 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 85% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.69% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 23% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

15 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source:YCharts

50 10%+ Yield At $1-$10 Top Dogs By Yield

Source:YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+ Yield At $1-$10 Dog Yields Ranged 15.91%-27.32%.

Top ten 10%+ yield at $1-$10 dogs selected 12/119/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was the one of two real-estate stocks, Washington Prime [1]. The other real estate dog placed seventh, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) [7]. A single communication services stock placed second, Gannett Co. Inc.

Then, a basic materials sector representative placed third, Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. [2].

Two energy representatives placed fourth and fifth, Martin Midstream Partners LP [4], and Surgutneftegas PJSC [5]. Thereafter, three industrials sector members placed sixth, ninth and tenth, De La Rue PLC [6], Autopistas Del Sol SA (OTCPK:APDSF) [9], and BW LPG Ltd. (OTCPK:BWLLY) [10].

Finally, one consumer cyclical stock placed eighth, Tailored Brands Inc. [8], to complete the 10%+ yield st $1-$10 top ten for December 2019-20.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+ Yield At $1-$10 Top Yield Stocks Showed 0.0% To 78.45% Upsides To December 2020; (31) Lowest Downside Caught One at -3.85%

Source:YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 13.62% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Yield At $1-$10 Dogs To December 2020

Ten top 10%+ yield at $1-$10 dogs were culled by yield for this December update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten 10%+ yield at $1-$10 priced dogs selected 12/19/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+ Yield At $1-$10 Dogs (25) Delivering 25.02% Vs. (26) 22.02% Net Gains From All Ten By December 19, 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ yield at $1-$10 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.62% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced 10%+ yield at $1-$10 dog, Martin Midstream Partners LP, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 48.64%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+ yield at $1-$10 dogs as of December 19 were: De La Rue PLC, Washington Prime Group Inc., Autopistas Del Sol SA, Martin Midstream Partners LP, and Tailored Brands Inc., with prices ranging from $1.63 to $4.41.

Five higher-priced >10% yield at <$10 priced dogs from November 20 were: Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd., Orchid Island Capital Inc., Surgutneftegas PJSC, Gannett Co. Inc., BW LPG Ltd., whose prices ranged from $5.48 to $8.25.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

In addition, my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method."

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: somepets.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.