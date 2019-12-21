Moelis 9% Total Yield With Potential Special Dividends Represent Great Value

Special dividends of $1.00 per share could add another 3.07% of dividend yield. All indications are that Q4 2019 should be another record quarter like last quarter. MC is worth $38.20 per share, an upside of 17%.

In addition, Moelis has a tradition of paying out annual special dividends of up $1.00 to $1.50 per share, depending on Q4 profitability.

Its annualized buybacks of about $56 million provide another 2.9% buyback yield. This gives Moelis' stock an ongoing 9% total yield.

Moelis & Co. Unique Capital Position and Return Policy

Moelis' (MC) stock is unique in that (1) it pays a regular dividend annualized at a 6% yield, (2) its cash and securities of $208 million represents 10.7% of its market cap of $1.95 billion, (3) the company carries no debt whatsoever, and (4) the company has a commitment to return all excess cash to shareholders through dividends, special dividends and buybacks. The latter point means that Moelis' stock could potentially have a total yield of between 9 and 12% annually.

Moreover, the company has a history of paying out special dividends every year. Here is a chart which the company likes to put in its presentations:

Source: Moelis & Co. PDF Presentation

So far this year, the company is on track to have a banner year, as can be seen in these slides:

Source: Same as above.

Dividends, Special Dividends, and Buybacks

Below is a spreadsheet analysis of the dividend yield:

Source: Hake

From this table, you can see that the quarterly dividend costs about $30 million, and that provides Moelis' stock with a 6.1% dividend yield to investors.

The company made $40 million in net income available to shareholders during Q3. So this more than covers the $30 million in quarterly dividend payment.

Source: Q3 Press release, 10/30/2019

So far this year, Moelis has declared four $0.50 per share dividends and paid out three of them by the end of the quarter ending September 30. In addition, Moelis paid a special $1.25 per share dividend in February 2019 along with the quarterly dividend. Note that the quarterly dividend was higher by $0.03 per share or 6.3% than the prior year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Expectations for Q4 and End of Year Special Dividend

I expect Q4 will likely be another banner quarter. Moelis has already made $83.6 million on a GAAP basis so far, and $107.8 million on a non-GAAP basis (mainly assuming all managing directors convert their interest in the company into public shares).

I believe that another $40 to $50 million in Q4 will provide the basis for at least a $0.38 to $0.54 per share special dividend in February 2020:

Source: Hake estimates

Of course, if Q4 turns out to be higher or lower than these estimates, then there might not be a special dividend.

Potential Risks to Moelis' Stock Upside

Recently, the stock took a hit based on some comments by Ken Moelis, the CEO and Chairman, at a Goldman Sachs conference. He apparently was willing to increase the compensation payments to the over 600 investment bankers on staff at Moelis.

For example, in Q3, compensation came in at 61% of total revenue:

Source: Press release

His comments were that the company might bring compensation down to the low 60% to mid-60% range. Well, the company is already there, as of Q3. So this risk seems to be already incorporated into today's stock price.

Upside Potential

I believe MC's stock has additional upside potential if the company were to increase its buybacks. On the conference call, Ken Moelis seemed to indicate that he would do buybacks. However, he also indicated that the company wants to have "dry powder" available in case there was an economic downturn. That could be a major reason why the company has so much cash and government securities on its balance sheet (over 10% of its market value).

Comps. If you look at Moelis & Co.'s peer valuation, you notice that it has a much higher dividend yield, but an average P/E ratio:

Source: Hake estimates

The dividend yield is higher because it pays out over twice as much as the average investment banking company stock. But, of course, MC has no debt. It pays out 100% of its excess cash flow to its shareholders.

Based on the comp analysis, I believe that MC is slightly undervalued, perhaps about 17%. This means it is worth between $35 and $41.40. A lot, of course, depends on how well its revenue and earnings continue to fare. You can see my analysis of the true value below:

Source: Hake

The way this model works is that I took the average of the median and mean P/E ratio of the peers and applied it to the estimated 2019 earnings per share for Moelis (i.e., 20 x $2.09 per share). For the dividend yield, I used the average of the median and mean payout ratio and applied that percentage to MC's earnings to get a normalized dividend payment (i.e., 41.85% x $2.09 = $0.85 per share dividend). Then I divided that by 2.47%, the average dividend yield of the peers. The average of these two true values is $38.20 per share, an upside of 17%.

Moreover, given that the company's managing directors own 21% of the company that earns the revenue (Moelis & Company Group LP), should they ever convert their LP stakes into shares of the public company Moelis & Co., MC would end up having much higher earnings and dividends. This is actually a potential catalyst should this exchange of ownership ever occur. There is no indication that this is the case, but I do believe that over time a number of LPs have individually exchanged their interests, partly to have a liquid ownership stake.

Summary and Conclusion

Moelis and Company is quite unique in that it is extremely entrepreneurial, very profitable, very shareholder-friendly, and is undervalued, despite its high dividend yield. I believe the 6% dividend yield can potentially be a total yield of 9% including special dividends and buybacks. MC's stock is worth $38.20 per share, an upside of 17% from today's price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.