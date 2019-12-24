The Walking Dead Infects One Of These REITs

AMC’s addiction to debt is like an infectious disease. No one wants it.

When doing research at The REIT Forum, we take risk seriously. AMC Entertainment (AMC) should understand risks. Their hit show The Walking Dead revolves around the fight for survival. AMC is about to become even more acquainted with that concept.

Lately, AMC’s business plan has been terrible. They fueled dividends and share buybacks by issuing bonds. The excessive debt is crippling the company’s balance sheet and putting their survival in jeopardy. Those risks have potentially damaging consequences for their landlord. No one wants to lease to a zombie.

An alternative for investors resides on the West Coast.

The Infected - EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is a triple net lease REIT. EPR’s properties were divided into 3 categories:

Entertainment Recreation Education

Before we go into the difficulties within the entertainment portfolio, we want to highlight EPR’s recent changes. EPR recently decided to sell the education portion and announced one large sale for about one-third of their educational portfolio. The change in the portfolio structure is demonstrated below:

Source: EPR

Notice that EPR had 18% of annualized NOI (net operating income) from education. Following the transaction, EPR will still get 11% of their portfolio revenue from the education category.

The transaction provides $454 in gross cash proceeds:

Source: EPR

We agree with that decision because we don’t believe the educational properties were a good fit for their portfolio. Specifically, we believe the tenants within the educational portfolio did not have sufficient credit metrics to be reliable customers.

Source: EPR

The tenant’s issues were demonstrated by frequent termination fees, which were included in “FFOAA”. It might seem simpler if they just called it “AFFO”, but we’ve found many REITs have slightly different definitions for the term anyway.

FFOAA

The term FFOAA stands for “Funds From Operations As Adjusted”. It is a metric EPR provides to help investors understand their results. We consider the metric to be moderately useful. The biggest issue we had was that it is simply too “lumpy”. It included substantial income from tenants in educational properties terminating their leases. We don’t consider termination fees a reliable source of recurring income. As EPR removes these properties, their FFOAA may be reduced materially. Therefore, the market may take a negative view on these property sales. We see this as a potential headwind, even though we agree with the decision.

Cap Rates

Following the transaction to sell, management hosted a call for analysts. The sales occurred at a cap rate of about 9% on cash NOI. They are planning to reinvest in other experiential assets at a cap rate around 7% to 8% on cash NOI. We believe the new assets they are purchasing are superior, so they deserve a lower cap rate. However, transitioning from assets with a 9% cap rate to assets with a 7% to 8% cap rate still reduces FFO (funds from operations).

Since the properties were also providing termination payments, the FFOAA (management’s metric) could be reduced twice. Once from the lower cap rate and once from the end of termination payments. Consequently, this is a headwind to growth in FFOAA per share for 2020 and potentially for 2021.

Dividend Impacts

We still expect EPR to grow the dividend, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see slower dividend growth for the next few years due to the headwind in growing FFOAA per share. If we strip out the benefit from the termination fees and adjust for a small amount of expected capital expenditures, we find EPR’s payout ratio would be nearing 100%. Consequently, a lower average growth rate for the next few years is likely.

Note: Using consensus estimates, the dividend payout ratio shows as 83%. These consensus estimates don’t appear to be discounting payments from termination fees or normalized capital expenditures.

The current dividend represents a 6.35% yield. We expect small increases in the near term but will detail additional risks for the long-term due to tenants.

Issuing Shares

As a triple net lease REIT with a good internal management team, EPR often trades above “net asset value”. When that happens, they can issue new shares and use the proceeds to buy additional properties. This is very common for triple net lease REITs with internal management. Often the REITs will also issue some debt to fund part of the purchase price. The result is an increase in FFO per share.

Source: EPR

Let’s look at that process:

Trade above net asset value per share Issue new equity Issue new debt Buy new properties that produce more in NOI than required to cover the new shares and new debts.

Note: EPR’s median NAV estimate is $66.16. We ran the numbers internally and the median estimate is at the top end of our range. We believe $60.34 to $66.11 is a reasonable range for estimating NAV at EPR.

Issuing shares above NAV is a simple formula used by many of the best REITs, but it is especially common among the triple net lease REITs. EPR has used this program very well and their recent history suggests that at prices above $76 or so, they want to issue new equity. How can we tell? We looked at the prices for equity issuance in recent quarters.

We support the decision to issue shares at that price. If they could issue a substantial amount of new equity and match it with some debt raised at today’s low-interest rates, it would boost FFO per share and could offset the challenges we’ve discussed so far. However, this is only possible if EPR can maintain a share price where issuing makes sense (such as high $70s). Issuing around $77 is materially better than issuing around $70 would be.

Getting an extra 10% on the share price means an equity issuance that would’ve funded 10 new assets could fund 11 assets of the same quality. That kind of impact adds up over time and is the single largest reason for the dominant performance of several triple net lease REITs. The monthly dividend can help here. Monthly payment of dividends can enhance demand for shares and help a REIT to trade at higher valuations. When that premium valuation allows them to issue new equity at accretive values, it increases the growth rate in earnings (FFO per share).

We Would Prefer Slightly Lower Leverage

EPR’s portfolio is based on discretionary spending.

Source: EPR slide with our notes added to it.

Properties that are based on “entertainment” or “recreation” are inherently discretionary. However, as EPR has highlighted on prior calls, movie theatres perform well during recessions. It is a little counter-intuitive, but many consumers ditch high-priced entertainment in favor of movies. Instead of going to an event with tickets running $50 to $200, they are buying a movie ticket and hitting the concession stands:

Source: AMC

Consequently, EPR’s properties are not as exposed to recessionary risk as it would appear. However, they are still moderately exposed. They had a slight dividend reduction during the great recession.

Source: Seeking Alpha

They face another significant risk. Something we see as far more concerning than the potential exposure to recessions. 45% of their remaining portfolio is in “Theatres”. This is a relatively small niche. EPR’s top tenants contribute about 50% of revenue, down from 64% in 2011:

Source: EPR

One tenant, AMC Entertainment Holdings provides about 17% of their total base revenue (18% in the slide). The concentration of revenue coming from only a few tenants creates additional risk. We would like to see EPR running at lower levels of leverage to reduce that risk.

AMC Entertainment Holdings

We would prefer to have the bulk of this article be about EPR, but it isn’t possible to provide great analysis of EPR without diving into one of the largest risks. We aren’t the kind of analysts to ignore a major threat simply because it conflicts with the desired narrative. If you aren’t familiar with AMC, you’re not really familiar with EPR. Remember, AMC creates about 17% of EPR’s revenues.

One of the largest risks to EPR comes from AMC. Consequently, we spent the last few days digging into the financial health of AMC. Management has previously indicated that if one theatre operator performs poorly, they can still get another tenant for the property. We believe that they “can” get a new tenant, but if AMC failed it would give the remaining renters incredible leverage in negotiations.

Investors may be familiar with this scenario. We’ve seen it playing out in mall REITs. As apparel retailers went under, the remaining tenants found themselves in a strong position to negotiate for lower rents. Reductions in rent and increases in vacancy have been a major challenge for mall REITs. A similar challenge is possible for owners of theaters if AMC fails.

How Did AMC Screw Up?

We don’t usually analyze companies within this subsector. So we aren’t going to look for the “small things”. We can tell that there is an issue with AMC because the share price tanked hard:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is entirely possible that the price tanked too hard. Maybe AMC actually deserves a higher price. However, it is unlikely that the price should be $30. Maybe it should be $5, maybe $10, or maybe $15. In any of those scenarios, it would still be down dramatically. Therefore, the question is not:

“Were mistakes made?”

Instead, the question is:

“What are the most glaring mistakes?”

Some investors may believe that it is the entire theatre industry that is tanking, but that isn’t the case. Some of AMC’s peers are still performing well.

As we will demonstrate, debt is the biggest issue.

AMC’s Financial Statements

We began pulling AMC’s financial statements to evaluate the change in results year over year. Since the latest results are for Q3 2019, we compared the first 9 months of 2015 and 2016 against the first 9 months of 2018 and 2019. Why did we leave out 2017? Because in 2015 and 2016 AMC had a much higher share price compared to 2018 and 2019. The market clearly liked 2015 and 2016 much more than it liked 2018 and 2019.

Source: Author’s table using SEC data

We can see that this is a fairly low margin business because the main expense categories and the G&A categories eat up most of the revenue. However, we wanted to start by evaluating factors such as the change in total revenue. It looks like total revenue is still doing okay. It’s down slightly, but not a disaster. Their expenses are up slightly, but that could just be volatility. However, we see a major increase in interest expense. To break these metrics down further, we evaluated each category as a percentage of “Total Revenue”. That gave us the following table:

Source: Author’s calculations

Big Debt

We have a few ways to evaluate leverage. One we like to use for simplicity is the debt to total market capitalization. We evaluate the debt by looking at the liabilities of AMC and removing the lease liabilities. That gets us $7,151 million in liabilities. The market capitalization is about $875 million. We add them together to reach $8,026 million. So how much of that value comes from common stock? 10.9%.

We could adjust the ratio to remove debts that could be repaid with cash on hand or with other current assets. That would be more favorable to AMC. However, that only improves the ratio to about 11.55%.

Where would be comfortable? We’d like to see equity as more than 50% in that equation. That would require 1 of the following:

Equity more than quadruples Debt is reduced by more than 88% Some mix of the two factors above

How did AMC’s Position Get So Bad?

It wasn’t by operating theatres. It was a choice to issue large amounts of debt:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Well, that was a bad choice. They bought up their peers before valuations could go even lower. It made them the largest company in the sector:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The transaction made them the largest operator. Over 661 theaters and 8,200 screens in the United States. That’s a big merger, but what a time to issue tons of new debt. They were pumping out new debt precisely when they should’ve been working to strengthen their balance sheet.

Sadly, it doesn’t end there. Since issuing debt worked so well, they went back to the money fountain in 2018. From the Q3 2018 earnings call transcript:

Want to write a textbook example on how to risk the solvency of a company worth billions of dollars? You can use this as your case study.

If you don’t have internally generated cash flows and can’t sell assets, you’re not in a good position to repurchase stock. Bad decision. We won’t even go into that special dividend. Terrible choice.

To provide an analogy in personal finance. You might ask:

“Should I pay down my mortgage or add to my investment account?”

That special dividend is the equivalent of answering the question by saying:

“I’ll go rent-to-own a huge TV.”

That decision was so bad it shouldn’t have been on the menu.

Why Does AMC Love Debt?

AMC indicates that capital expenditures on properties are driving major improvements in their performance. We can understand that. I’m not attending a theatre without reclining seats. It appears many people agree with that view:

Source: AMC

It should be clear AMC has good uses for its cash flows. Paying out special dividends isn’t one of them.

AMC Debt

AMC’s 2026 bonds (due 11/15/2026, symbol: AMC4506547) have a CCC+ rating from S&P (one of the major rating agencies). They have a 5.875% coupon rate. That’s much better than Treasury rates, but the bonds last traded at $90.232 per $100 of face value, creating about a 7.7% yield to maturity.

In July 2017, these same bonds were trading for more than $104.00 per $100 of face value. In July 2017, AMC’s credit was seen as being strong enough to warrant a premium on their bonds.

The fall in AMC’s bond prices isn't’ due to the change in interest rates. The 10-year Treasury generally carried a yield in the 2.25% to 2.35% range in July 2017, compared to 1.77% in late November 2019.

What does that mean? It means investors are now demanding a much larger spread over Treasury rates to accept the risk of AMC failing to pay off their bonds. The debt investors are wary of AMC.

In a nutshell: Treasury prices went up (rates fell), but AMC’s bond price fell from over $104 to just over $90.

Can They Just Lease to Another Tenant?

AMC had over 10,000 screens globally and over 8,200 screens domestically after the Carmike merger. Think about the difficulty of replacing Sears (SHLD). Sears was garbage. They had quite a few locations and they were easy to find by looking for the empty parking spots. Replacing Sears was a challenge for landlords. Replacing AMC would be a nightmare. Unlike Sears, AMC has strong revenues. AMC’s issues are simply driven by the decision to dramatically increase debt.

What About EPR?

You might be thinking that half of this article is on AMC. In a sense, that is true. When we first evaluated the high-quality mall REITs, we underestimated the damage that would occur from terrible tenants. Those tenants often had weak sales, but they were also characterized by having excessive amounts of debt. When a major customer suffers from excessive leverage, it must be factored in. If a small theatre operator went under, we think EPR would be able to brush it off. If AMC goes under, it puts EPR in a terrible situation. AMC could negotiate for lower rents. If they were completely dissolved, the remaining potential tenants would have an incredible bargaining position.

In this scenario, the decline in revenue could shove EPR’s payout ratio well past 100% unless they reduced the dividend. There is no way to tell whether AMC will go under. They could make major changes to significantly reduce the risk, but AMC’s last few years have demonstrated a reckless disregard for safety. For instance, AMC has a 9.5% dividend yield. We believe AMC should eliminate the dividend entirely to focus on paying down their excessive debts. Otherwise, AMC’s debt holders may end up in the driver’s seat. It is true that AMC “could” slash the dividend at any point, but they haven’t shown any fear about taking on risk so far.

As we assign risk ratings, it is our duty to evaluate several sources of potential risk.

Risk Rating

This is the reason EPR remains at a risk rating of 3.5. It isn’t excessive leverage on net-debt-to-EBITDA. It is a matter of tenant risk. At first, it was the weak tenants in educational properties. Management made a great decision to sell those properties and redeploy the proceeds. We were looking at lowering the risk rating, but the deep dive on AMC indicated that EPR still faces a major source of tenant risk.

The $100k Chart

We were hoping AMC would turn out to be a non-issue. We pulled up the $100k chart for the 7 major triple net lease REITs. The $100k chart allows us to visualize how much money needed to be invested on any given day in the past to have $100,000 today. The $100k chart for EPR was beautiful:

The purple line for EPR (deliberately drawn larger) shows that the REIT delivered solid long-term results. However, over the last few years, they were too expensive relative to peers leading to a recent underperformance. Despite shares climbing quite a bit since early 2018, they were the weakest performer among the big 7. That means other analysts were too early, but the valuation relative to peers looks better following the dip.

For investors who like EPR, their valuation today is dramatically superior to a few months ago. They’ve demonstrated success in selling part of the educational portfolio and the danger from AMC already existed a few months ago. If you’re comfortable with EPR, this looks like a much better opportunity. We’re staying away for now because we don’t like the two major risks identified in this article:

Negative revisions to expected growth rates in dividends and FFOAA per share for the next few years. AMC’s disregard for their own balance sheet.

Final thoughts on EPR

EPR is a good REIT with a respectable management team. It may not seem that way given the high level of exposure to AMC, but AMC wasn’t always so highly leveraged. Looking back several years, AMC had a decent balance sheet. It wasn’t great, but it was decent. Commentary from AMC suggested that they were open to considering acquisitions or paying down debt. As it turns out, they decided on acquisitions and taking out more debt. When management was signing leases, we don’t believe they had a reasonable way to know how much AMC was going to ramp up leverage.

EPR operates in a niche. As they shift out of educational properties, it should put pressure on FFOAA per share. Given lower FFOAA per share, we should expect a lower dividend growth rate. That also creates the potential for weakness in the share price. The recent dip could be the market starting to recognize the risk.

However, EPR also faces a major source of risk from AMC’s role in their portfolio. Those leases may have made great sense when AMC was a stronger company, but recent decisions devastated AMC’s value by crippling its balance sheet with excessive debt.

On the other hand, the $100k chart indicates EPR is suddenly offering a much better deal compared to peers. This is a factor the $100k chart can’t evaluate and it is one of the major reasons we haven’t jumped into EPR.

We were very interested in EPR when we checked the latest $100k charts. It appeared to be a beautiful opportunity to buy the dip. It still might be. However, there are two significant sources of risk that may be overlooked. That is going to keep us on the sidelines for now.

Recent price: $70.92 ($69.75 as of publication, $70.92 during research)

Median NAV estimate: $66.16 $8.13

Our Estimated NAV: $60.34 to $66.11

Price to Median NAV estimate: 1.07

Median FFO Estimate: $5.43

Price to FFO: 13.06

Outlook: We’re staying neutral for now and will occasionally check in on EPR.

Risk Rating: 3.5

How to survive - Buy Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is currently one of our favorite apartment REITs.

Recently, we provided an update on the entire apartment REIT sector. In that update, we began the discussion of ESS. In this article, we go into greater depth on ESS.

The company has a portfolio of apartments in Seattle and California.

Source: ESS

17% of their net operating income is generated in Seattle while the other 83% comes from California. This focus on the west coast has served ESS very well since its IPO in 1994. They delivered total returns as of September 2019 of 5369% with dividends reinvested. For comparison, that is the highest value for any of the equity REITs around since 1994.

Source: ESS

That performance also thoroughly beats the NAREIT index for apartment REITs. The NAREIT index for apartment REITs delivered 1666% during that same time period. Consequently, we should be asking ourselves how ESS was able to outperform by such a large margin.

One of the factors was a higher growth rate in same-property NOI.

Source: ESS

The west coast has been an excellent area for investment over the last decade. Same-property NOI grew materially faster for ESS than for many of their competitors. The higher growth rate in same-property NOI translated into a higher growth rate in core FFO per share.

For investors who are familiar with our terminology, core FFO per share is roughly equivalent to normalized FFO. The higher growth rate in core FFO per share also enabled ESS to deliver a solid dividend growth rate.

Why the rapid growth rate in same-property NOI?

One of the reasons for the rapid growth rate in same-property NOI on the west coast is the limitations on building new housing. Most of the west coast is California. We are not defining the west coast as the entire western coastline. We are going to stick with California and Seattle. As far as ESS is concerned, Oregon is less interesting. Within the markets ESS serves, there has been a consistently smaller level of new housing permitted each year relative to the starting value.

Source: ESS

Throughout much of the country, the average level for new permits has been roughly equal to 1% of existing housing per year dating back to 1990. In the ESS markets, the average is closer to 0.6%. The lower growth rate in new housing for California has enabled faster growth in rental rates.

You might ask how renters in California can handle the rapid growth in rental rates. It is a fair question and we don’t want to skip past it. By most accounts, housing in California is fairly expensive. Since 2010, the cumulative level of growth in rental rates has reached nearly 60%. By 2020, we expect the 60% mark to be hit. However, growth in household income is expected to reach 48%. While it may sound concerning that rental rates are growing faster than household income, the same phenomenon has happened throughout the country. For the rest of the country, the expected cumulative growth in rental rates is 45% while the household income growth is only 33%.

Source: ESS

In both cases, the gap is 12%. However, with higher numbers favoring ESS, the gap of 12% is slightly smaller compared to the total amount of growth.

Over the next few years, we expect to see further growth in demand for apartments in California outpacing many other parts of the country.

Source: ESS

The growth in demand is heavily correlated with growth in wages.

One metric we can use in this area is the rent-to-income ratio.

Source: ESS

In many of the markets for ESS, the most recent rent-to-income ratios are only slightly above their historical averages. We define the historical average as the average from 1990 to 2018. The market with the biggest gap is Seattle. In Seattle, the current household income to rent ratio is 21.3% compared to a historical average of 18.6%. Therefore, we would expect Seattle's growth in rental rates to slow over the next few years unless we see a meaningful increase in wages for the city.

This is not a political statement.

It bothers me when people attempt to confuse economics with politics. We are not arguing for any outcome. We are not arguing for any method. We are simply stating that income to rent ratios maintain a general range over time. Renters generally determine their renting budget and make decisions on where they will lease a property based on their income levels.

Development pipeline

ESS has a significant pipeline for development and many of those properties are expected to begin leasing in 2019.

Source: ESS

It is important for investors to understand the leasing process for an apartment REIT. After a new apartment building is constructed, it needs to bring in residents. To rapidly fill the apartment building, the owners will offer significant concessions on the 1st year of leases. Therefore, the total rental income of the property is materially lower for the first year. Those lower lease rates will gradually burn off, but it takes time to sign the leases and bring in new tenants.

Assuming it takes 6-12 months for the apartment building to reach higher occupancy, such as 93% to 96%, it would still take another 12 months for those leases to be rolling over into higher rates. Therefore, the apartment building provides materially less net operating income in the 1st and 2nd year of its life compared to what it is expected to produce each year thereafter. On the other hand, new apartment construction is often funded with debt. The interest on that debt is capitalized while the building is under construction, but it begins to be expensed as soon as the property is ready. That means the entire interest expense kicks in in the 1st quarter of operations while the full level of income from the property won’t show up until at least 6 to 8 quarters have passed.

Investors who are only looking at FFO per share in the current year are ignoring the expected growth over the next few years from the developments. This is a material part of the REITs total value for shareholders. The current development pipeline has a total cost of $1.25 billion. Nearly $1 billion has already been spent on these projects. Consequently, about $1 billion of Essex’s market value is not incorporated in their FFO per share.

Disciplined process

ESS has delivered exceptional returns for shareholders through a disciplined process of managing apartments on the west coast and being wise about their decisions on when to acquire properties, when to develop properties, and when to issue new stock to grow the company. Since its initial public offering, ESS has raised the dividend every year. They’ve been around for 25 years now, so that is a very impressive record.

Source: ESS

That growth was enabled through a combination of prudent management and solid growth within their markets. Over the long-term (measured in decades), we expect the major apartment REITs, including ESS, to continue delivering solid returns. Currently, we find ESS to be the most attractively valued of the apartment REITs despite a significant run higher over the last few years.

Buying ESS

We purchased ESS on 3 separate occasions:

Boxes aren’t good enough? I didn’t think so either. Let’s go over all three purchases. The first purchase was on May 17th, 2018:

The second purchase was on June 20th, 2018:

The 3rd purchase was on August 2nd, 2018:

We record every single buy and sell in real-time. At any time, subscribers can view our portfolio.

REITs are better than directly investing in apartments

We believe that investing in apartment REITs is a better plan than investing directly in apartment buildings. The REITs offer significant advantages to the shareholders. One of those advantages is the incredible scale on their operating expenses. The local management for an individual apartment building will eat a larger portion of revenue than the overhead from a large publicly traded REIT. When we reference large REITs, we are specifically talking about those with market capitalizations in excess of a few billion dollars.

ESS would certainly qualify. Beyond the efficiency in their operating expenses, ESS also has superior knowledge about the individual apartment buildings. By managing so many apartment buildings, they have a much deeper knowledge base on which cites and properties are likely to outperform.

Superior access to debt

ESS has superior access to debt. The weighted average interest rate for Essex’s debt is only 3.9%. The highest interest rate debt is expiring in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Source: ESS

As those debts are replaced, we expect lower interest rates on the new debt which will further decrease the weighted average interest rate. The lower interest rate will leave even more money for shareholders. As ESS replaces these debts at lower interest rates, it should enhance growth in FFO per share.

Individual investors in apartment buildings are unlikely to have access to debt financing at 3.9%.

Source: ESS

ESS has access to cheaper debt sources because of their solid credit ratings. The company has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and from Fitch. Their interest coverage ratio has remained above 400%. For investors who are not used to the interested coverage ratio, it is a metric to evaluate how easily the company can pay their interest expenses. ESS has been very responsible in their investing. They have primarily used equity and supplemented it with a smaller amount of debt.

If you were considering buying part of an apartment building and having a mortgage for 50% of the building’s value, you would be taking on ridiculously more debt leverage than ESS uses. That is a huge difference. It puts ESS in a much better position to withstand negative events, such as the Great Recession. You might remember that the Great Recession was extremely negative for home prices. It was also extremely negative for apartment landlords. That should be a huge problem for REITs which exclusively own apartment buildings. Despite that difficulty, ESS delivered returns of 5369% since the IPO. They positioned themselves carefully to withstand upheaval in the economy. Even when that upheaval was specifically in residential properties, they were able to withstand the difficulties and continue growing their dividend and delivering value to shareholders. Contrast that with many individual landlords who proceeded to go bankrupt and return properties to the lenders.

Final thoughts

ESS is a solid fit for dividend growth portfolios. They have a strong track record of incredible growth in core FFO per share and dividends. They maintain a very disciplined balance sheet and are prudent stewards of the shareholders' money.

Current Rating: Buy under $302.03

Current Share Price: $296.19

Risk Rating: 1.5

Excellent for long-term dividend growth investors

