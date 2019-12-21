Rebuttal To An 'Unprecedented Opportunity' In Oil Paradigm Shift: Energy Transition Requires High Oil Price

A Seeking Alpha reader asked me to comment upon a lengthy thesis that the oil market is about to make a regime change from a “regime of abundance” to a “return to scarcity.” And so the value of oil exploration and production (“E&P”) equities would be a “multi-bag” opportunity. The investment officer has his own fund of E&P stocks, but he referenced the SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration ETF (XOP) to show the ETF is near its all-time low, and that he thinks it will turn in the next six months.

My reason for addressing this thesis has nothing to do with the specific individual or fund. Rather, it presents a specific opportunity to respond to the various prongs of the bull oil thesis.

The first prong of the argument is that oil inventories really do not drive oil prices. They are driven by sentiment or the regime, which is about to change. I discussed my rebuttal to that argument in this article.

As a second prong in the presentation that investing in E&P companies provides an “Unprecedented Opportunity,” Mr. Mark Gordan, CIO of Ascent Oil Fund, made a case that unsurpassed Capex cuts and the peak oil theory of geology would soon result in lower conventional production. I address that in a second article.

A third prong of the thesis is that an energy transition away from oil will require high oil prices. Therefore, “the current transition is on track to create a substantial oil price spike.”

Source: Mark Gordon.

Long-Term Oil Price $10-$20

In a recent study, “Wells, Wires and Wheels… EROCI and the Tough Road Ahead for Oil,” published by BNP Paribas Asset Management, the author, Mark Lewis, writes:

Our analysis indicates that for the same capital outlay today, new wind and solar-energy projects in tandem with battery electric vehicles (EVs)* will produce 6x-7x more useful energy at the wheels than will oil at $60/bbl for gasoline-powered LDVs, and 3x-4x more than will oil at $60/bbl for LDVs running on diesel. Accordingly, we calculate that the long-term break-even oil price for gasoline to remain competitive as a source of mobility is $9-$10/bbl, and for diesel $17-19/ bbl.”

Lewis argues that renewable energy can replace 36% of the demand for crude oil for LDV transportation that is susceptible to electrification and a further 5% demand for power generation. Renewables have a marginal cost of almost zero, are much cleaner, and electricity is much cheaper to transport.

We conclude that the economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles versus wind- and solar-powered EVs are now in relentless and irreversible decline, with far-reaching implications for both policymakers and the oil majors…If all of this sounds far-fetched, then the speed with which the competitive landscape of the European utility industry has been reshaped over the last decade by the rollout of wind and solar power – and the billions of euros of fossil-fuel generation assets that this has stranded – should be a flashing red light on the oil industry’s dashboard.”

Investor Sentiment

After a year of study, the Finance Ministry of the Norwegian central bank, which runs the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, advised that it should dump its shares in all but the major oil and gas companies. It is divesting $7.5 billion of E&P companies that focus entirely upon oil and gas in their business model. It is sparing the major oil companies because it expects them to transform their businesses to renewables as technologies becomes cost-effective.

The Norwegian decision comes six years after there have been over 1,000 divestments, bringing the size of the portfolios to almost $8 trillion. The most recent are major French and Australian pension funds, and Brandeis University in Massachusetts. But the list includes:

religious institutions large and small (the World Council of Churches, the Unitarians, the Lutherans, the Islamic Society of North America, Japanese Buddhist temples, the diocese of Assisi); philanthropic foundations (even the Rockefeller family, heir to the first great oil fortune, divested its family charities); and colleges and universities from Edinburgh to Sydney to Honolulu are on board, with more joining each week. Forty big Catholic institutions have already divested; now a campaign is urging the Vatican bank itself to follow suit. Ditto with the Nobel Foundation, the world’s great art museums, and every other iconic institution that works for a better world.’

As a result, there has been a disconnect between oil prices and oil equities. That decoupling is illustrated in the graph below using XOP.

Norway

I thought it would be important to highlight one example where the combination of renewable energy combined with electric vehicles has made a huge leap. The government provided a host of incentives to nudge the public into adopting electric vehicles.

In Norway almost all of its electricity is produced from renewable hydroelectric energy. Last March, electric vehicles accounted for 58 percent of all new car sales. Tesla's (TSLA) mass market Model 3 accounted for nearly 30 percent of new passenger vehicle sales, the Norwegian Information Council for Road Traffic, or OFV, reported.

Conclusions

Norway is a prime example of what the future holds. Though not every country can be like Norway, India, China and the US have their own unique renewable energy sources. This is not to say that fossil fuels will not be used at any time for the rest of this century. It's more a degree of use and the oversupply which will push oil and gas prices down to the marginal costs of the lowest cost producers around the globe.

The thesis that the energy transition will require a high oil price is flawed. On the contrary, the marginal costs of energy goes down close to zero once the infrastructure exists. And so it is only a matter of time that the investments will be made to convert a large share of oil used for transportation to EVs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.