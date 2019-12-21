The Story Of 2019, And What It Means For 2020

This is the (heavily abridged) story of a banner year and a brief look at what it means for 2020.

You might say this is "odd," considering the news flow, but you needn't be a political scientist to explain things.

This was a laughably good year for stocks. In fact, 2019 is shaping up to be the second best year for US equities since 1997.

"Laughably good," is how one might very fairly describe the performance of US equities in 2019.

The S&P put the finishing touches on a fourth weekly gain Friday, but the really impressive part is that the benchmark has risen in ten of the last eleven weeks. Do note that the only down week during that stretch (the week of November 18) saw just a meager 0.33% decline.

2019 is on track to be the second-best (if not the best) year for US equities since 1997. It's the third-best year in a quarter century (bottom pane).

Meanwhile, big-cap tech is up a truly eye-popping 52% off the December 2018 nadir (top pane).

It's worth noting that there's a sense in which these statistics are arbitrary. That is, considering the depth of the Q4 2018 drawdown and the fact that December 2018 was the worst December for US equities since the Great Depression, quoting performance in terms of what various assets have done in 2019 is somewhat misleading, and measuring from the very bottom even more so.

Then again, you can't realistically expect anyone to eschew quoting returns based on the calendar year, because that would be silly. Plus, what's incredible about this year's returns isn't so much the numbers themselves, but the numbers juxtaposed against the circumstances. Here's a bit from Bespoke's Thursday newsletter (one of them, anyway):

If someone had told you on January 1st that the year would start off with fears of an economic recession in the US as Retail Sales showed their largest decline since 2009, and then that the US would be in a trade war with China where at one point the President ordered all US companies to start looking for an alternative to doing business in that country, you would have thought that 2019 would likely end up being a pretty volatile year. As if these two headwinds weren’t enough, add to them that the President would have been impeached towards year-end, and you may have even asked, “How bad was the bear market going to be?”

I prefer to employ a more academic tone when elaborating on the disconnect between, on one hand, geopolitical and macro factors and, on the other, market outcomes, but I imagine Bespoke's straightforward take will play well among readers here. (Bespoke has good charts, by the way, if you're looking for additional resources.)

They go on to note that not only was there no bear market in 2019, there actually weren't any corrections. To wit:

Well, there was no bear market in 2019, and for that matter, there wasn’t even a correction! While years with a drawdown of at least 10% aren’t uncommon, and this year there has been no shortage of potential headwinds, the maximum drawdown for 2019 has been less than 7%!

Again, I'm not sure I would employ the same tone (i.e., with the exclamation points, etc.), but you get the idea. Here's a chart that illustrates the point:

Speaking directly to the first excerpted passage above, I would note that the retail sales print they referenced was something of an aberration, but the slide in ISM manufacturing isn't. Both are plotted in the top pane below.

Keen observers will note that the IHS Markit manufacturing gauge is not sending the same signal as the ISM. Markit's PMI paints a much more flattering picture of the current state of the US factory sector and the hope is that ISM will catch up in short order. But if you're looking for one, simple data point that underscores the extent to which the trade war and generalized sense of uncertainty which has pushed one measure of CEO confidence to the lowest since the crisis, ISM manufacturing is that data point.

Turning to the bottom pane, the proximate cause of the rally in equities in 2019 was clearly the Fed pivot. This is spelled out neatly in the latest edition of "The Weekly Fix," a fixed income newsletter from Bloomberg which, frankly, may be the single best free piece of weekly investment reading available to the masses (I think you can sign up here, although I'm not sure what the page looks like to non-Bloomberg users). Here's the key quote:

The Federal Reserve’s recalibration of its balance sheet and interest-rate trajectory – before any 2019 cuts were being aggressively priced in – were crucial in providing some underpinning for the risk rebound. By mid-March, the 63-session correlation between five-year real yields and the S&P 500 Index was at its most negative since 2010. The implication: the Fed wasn’t going to tighten until something broke, removing one downside risk that preoccupied investors.

That's what's reflected in the yellow box in the chart above.

Subsequently, the Fed of course pivoted to "market protection mode," although that's always officially couched in terms of promoting the expansion and defending the dual-mandate. Stocks (and assets of all stripes) rebounded.

May was rough and so was August, but what I can't emphasize enough (and this is completely lost on quite a few retail investors) is that equities' reaction to yields depends on two things: 1) what's driving nominals (i.e., reals or breakevens) and 2) the prevailing macro narrative.

In 2018, real yields (orange line in the chart) jumped more than 40bps over a very short span, contributing mightily to the onset of the Q4 rout. By August of this year, 10-year real yields had collapsed from peaks above 1.15% in November of 2018, to -0.09% (that's negative 9bps). If soaring real yields are kryptonite to risk assets, negative real yields are amphetamine.

As to the macro narrative, plunging yields can be problematic for risk assets to the extent the decline is led by breakevens (purple line in the chart), as that can signal the market is pricing in dire growth and inflation outcomes. That's what happened in December of 2018 and also in May and August of this year. Just to make it a little easier to see, here's another visual:

Of course, the two are linked through monetary policy. Dovish shifts can push down real yields and promote better growth outcomes, which in turn can eventually manifest in higher inflation expectations as market participants' jitters about the economic outlook recede. That's what you're seeing right now, as rising yields signal optimism around a purportedly imminent improvement in the global economy, hence the concurrent rally in stocks and steepening of the 2s10s back out to the widest in more than a year.

That, in a nutshell, is the story of 2019, one of the best years for equities that anyone younger than 40 can remember.

Applying the above to 2020, what I would encourage you to do is think about the extent to which the macro backdrop will make it possible for the current conditions to persist. That is, what you ideally want to see are growth outcomes good enough to engender a muted rise in long-end yields indicative of constrained economic optimism. At the same time, you want to see inflation outcomes (i.e., realized, "delivered" inflation) that are subdued enough to keep policymakers reliably dovish, and real yields historically low, fostering appetite for risk assets.

Two final points.

First, it seems likely that the Fed will be forced to pivot to coupon purchases (i.e., "real" QE as opposed to T-Bill buying) sooner or later. That won't be an overt effort to compress risk premia. Rather, it will be to address the structural problems plaguing short-term funding markets. But coupon purchases will, presumably, suppress rates vol., thereby anchoring cross-asset volatility.

Second, impeachment is a non-event for markets unless he's removed from office by the Senate. (I don't think I need to specify who "he" is.)

And with that, I'll leave you with a highly amusing bit from the final December University of Michigan sentiment survey. To wit, from Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist:

The two best extended periods of optimism in the history of the survey both included an impeachment: the four years from 1997 to 2000, when the Sentiment Index averaged 105.3, and the three years from 2017 to 2019 when the Index averaged 97.0 (see the Chart). On average, the 2017-2019 Index was 92% of the earlier period. Surprisingly, for the bottom 10% in the income distribution, the Index was 96% of the earlier period, while the top 10% the Index was just 89% of the earlier period. There was little difference across income thirds: 93% for the lowest third to 91% for the highest.

