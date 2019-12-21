Hot Housing Data Powers Stocks To Fresh Records

Homebuilders, along with the broader US housing industry, have been an unexpected source of stability and strength for an economy that seemed to be searching for direction for much of the year.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

What a difference a year makes, and what a year it's been. This Christmas season has been a far merrier one for investors than a year ago when global equity markets were in a state of free-fall that ultimately bottomed on Christmas Eve with the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its previous highs. The Christmas spirit is alive and well this year, however, as US equity markets climbed to fresh record highs for the fourth straight week, powered by another month of impressive housing data, a fitting full-circle-type-ending to a year and to a decade that began with dramatic turbulence in the housing market.

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished at record weekly closing highs, climbing another 1.7% on the week and bringing this year's total return to roughly 30% and within striking distance of the index's best year since 1997. Investors shrugged off this week's impeachment vote and the continued political drama unfolding in Washington, and instead keyed-in on the still-solid domestic economic outlook and on the renewed clarity regarding the geopolitical uncertainties that hung over the market for much of the year. Despite a 10 basis point jump in the 10-year Treasury yield (IEF), the typically yield-sensitive real estate sector bounced back after dipping more than 3% last week with the broad-based Real Estate ETF (VNQ) climbing 1.4% on the week.

Leading this week's gains in the commercial real estate sector was the cell tower and data center REITs as American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) each gained more than 7% on the week after a potential 'mystery partner' for DISH Network (DISH) emerged during T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint (NYSE:S) merger trial. As we discussed in our recent Cell Tower REIT report, the emergence of a fourth competitor as a precondition to approval has been an unexpected coup for cell tower REITs, but questions remain about DISH’s viability as a national competitor. The emergence of a strategic partner - potentially Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Amazon (AMZN) - would greatly enhance the likelihood of viability. We discussed four possible merger scenarios and their impact on the sector, concluding that cell tower REIT investors should be happy with three viable competitors, ecstatic at the potential four, but worried about the possibility of two. As it currently stands, DISH would be a distant fourth competitor behind AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile.

Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) was the top-performing REIT on the week, jumping more than 10% on reports that apartment REIT UDR (UDR) is exploring an acquisition of the firm's multifamily assets. After a dearth of activity in 2018 and early 2019, the wheels have started to spin again in the REIT M&A machine over the last few months. Five deals in excess of $2 billion have been announced since late March, including two by industrial giant Prologis (PLD) and one by data center REIT Digital Realty Trust (DLR). With REITs still trading near the loftiest valuations of the post-recession period, we expect capital deployment through strategic M&A to be a major theme in 2020 if valuations hold near these levels. One area where we're not seeing the effects of the "REIT Rejuvenation" yet is the IPO market. Just one REIT, Postal Realty Trust (PSTL), has gone public this year in a small $77 million offering, the slowest year for REIT IPOs since 2001.

Also of note, the prison REITs CoreCivic (CXW) and GEO Group (GEO), which have traded in near-lockstep correlations with the betting market odds of President Trump's 2020 re-election, jumped more than 10% on the week. Taking a step back and looking at the broader equity market performance on the week, despite the climb higher in Treasury yields, the generally more defensive and yield-oriented sectors were among the best performers this week with the Utilities (XLU) and Healthcare (XLV) sector ETFs leading the way while the Industrials (XLI) and Financials (XLF) sectors lagged.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Industry Continues Positive Momentum

Homebuilders, along with the broader US housing industry, have been an unexpected source of stability and strength for an economy that seemed to be searching for direction for much of the year. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, remains higher by nearly 35% on a total return basis. Homebuilders have led the charge this year with average gains of more than 45% while companies across the home furnishings, home building products, and home improvement sectors have also delivered strong years as lower mortgage rates have stimulated the appetite both for new home purchases and repair and renovation activity on existing homes, a trend that we expect to continue into 2020 given the still-favorable rate environment.

Housing data showed signs of continued reacceleration with better-than-expected Homebuilder Sentiment, Housing Starts and Building Permits data. Existing Home Sales, however, remain constrained by lack of supply. On Monday, the NAHB reported that homebuilders are as confident as ever. With a reading of 76, the Housing Market Index climbed to the highest level in 20 years. Among the three subcomponents, Current Sales rose eight points to 84, Futures Sales increased one point to 79, and Buyer Traffic hit all-time record highs at 58, up 4 points. Among the regional indexes, the Midwest saw a jump to the highest level on record while the West and South regions continue to record the strong gains.

On Tuesday, the US Census Bureau reported that housing starts rose to a pace of 1.365 million in November, higher than consensus estimates of 1.345 million. Building permits rose to a rate of 1.485 million, higher than estimates of 1.418 million. The gains were broad-based with single-family rising for the sixth consecutive month and multifamily showing continued signs of reacceleration as well. The monthly rate of Building Permits jumped to new 12-year highs in November, eclipsing the prior highs set last month. Multifamily permitting rose 16.4% year-over-year and is now higher by 7.4% on a TTM basis. Single-family permitting was no slouch either, however, rising 8.9% year-over-year but remains lower by 2.1% over the last twelve months.

Seemingly an impossible feat just five months ago, 2019 may actually record positive growth in housing starts when all is said and done. The strong end of 2019 for home construction comes after one of the worst eight-to-twelve months for home construction since the financial crisis. The 13.6% year-over-year jump in total starts in November pulled the trailing twelve-month rate into positive territory for the first time since early 2019. Single-family starts climbed 8.9% year-over-year while multifamily starts jumped 16.4%. As discussed in Homebuilders: Rejuvenation Set To Continue Into 2020, homebuilders focusing on the entry-level product have generally outperformed this year, led by KB Home (KBH), Meritage (MTH), D.R. Horton (DHI), NVR (NVR), PulteGroup (PHM), and Lennar (LEN), all of which are up more than 40% this year.

Released on Thursday, Existing Home Sales data was mildly disappointing in November, pressured by the lingering shortage of sales listings. The National Association of Realtors reported that Existing Home Sales dropped 1.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million, which is 2.7% above last year's rate. Despite this monthly decline, this was the fifth consecutive month seeing year-over-year growth following seventeen straight months of declines. October's rate of sales, meanwhile, was revised lower to 5.44 million from 5.46 million. Existing home sales will likely end 2019 with flat to slightly negative growth after recording -3.5% growth in 2018.

You can't buy what's not for sale. Supply constraints were the headline of this report as the number of properties for sale dropped to 1.64 million units, a 5.7% dip from the same period last month. This represented just 3.7 months of supply at the current sales rate, near historically low levels. After building throughout 2018 and into early 2019, inventory levels of existing homes have retreated over the last eight months, corresponding with the sharp pullback in mortgage rates. Inventory levels of newly completed homes have begun to finally tick higher given the reacceleration in new home construction over the last two quarters.

New home construction has been slow to recover since plunging during the recession, and by nearly every metric, the US has been significantly under-building homes - particularly single-family homes - over the last decade. The effects of this housing shortage, the data suggests, have been a rise in housing costs through higher rents and a growing share of spending allocated towards housing and housing-related services. Meanwhile, millennials - the largest generation in American history - are coming full-steam into the housing markets over the next decade amid this period of historically low housing supply.

2019 Performance Recap

The broad-based commercial real estate indexes are now higher by 23% YTD on a price basis, lagging the 29% gains on the S&P 500. At 1.94%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 75 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 130 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%. Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Industrial, and Cell Tower REITs have led the charge this year with gains of over 40% while Mall REITs remain the lone sector in negative territory on the year.

While the real estate sector has taken its foot off the gas pedal a bit over the last few months, 2019 will likely still go down as banner year for the US real estate sector as the ‘Goldilocks’ economic conditions of low interest rates and steady, domestic-led economic growth have been an ideal backdrop for commercial and residential real estate equities. More than $5 billion has poured into the 11 core US real estate ETFs this year, the best year for inflows since 2016, coming after $2.6 billion in outflows last year.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Following a jam-packed week of economic data, it'll be a quiet Christmas week. New Home Sales data released on Monday headlines the week with analysts expecting another strong month of 735k, which would be a 19.5% jump from November 2018. The Christmas Eve trading session on Tuesday will be a half-day with stock and bond markets closing at 1 pm. Markets will be closed for Christmas on Wednesday and re-open on Thursday. Merry Christmas to all!

