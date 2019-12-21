Dick's Has Too Many Risks

The company is righting some of the wrongs from last year in terms of revenue growth, but margins are still deteriorating.

Image source

Sporting goods giant Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has enjoyed a huge run this year. Shares are up by half since 2019 began on the strength of the company’s well-publicized move to stop selling guns, as well as the fact that over the past few years, the herd of sporting goods retailers has thinned out. Dick’s has seen its results improve this year, but I’m afraid future growth may be priced in today. I don’t think Dick’s is at the point where it should be shorted, but I do think profits should be taken given the run we’ve seen.

Returning to growth

Dick’s produced outstanding top line growth for years. As we can see below, revenue – in millions of dollars – grew at 7%+ from fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2018. However, that all came to an end for fiscal 2019, which saw revenue decline for the first time in many years.

Source: TIKR.com

The damage was slight at 2%, but the marked departure from the company’s history of excellence was obviously unnerving for investors, which dumped the stock into year-end. So far this year, sales are up 3.3% on a 3.1% gain in comparable sales. That’s a big improvement over last year, but let’s keep in mind that in the same nine-month period in fiscal 2019, Dick’s produced a comparable sales decline of 3.5%. In other words, it is true that the company has seen its comparable sales move meaningfully higher this year. However, it is also true that it is simply regaining ground lost last year, so I’m nowhere near as bullish as the market apparently is on the top line. It is an unequivocal positive that we’re seeing this rebound, but I think investors are a little too excited about what essentially amounts to a two-year stacked comparable sales number of zero.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Dick’s producing about 3% growth this year, and another 2% annually for the next two years. These are hardly gangbusters showings, and to my eye, it appears this growth is predicated upon the continued adoption of the company’s web platform. E-commerce sales rose 13% in Q3 and now make up 13% of total revenue. As share of that channel continues to grow, and as it produces outsized gains in revenue, it should help drag the company’s total top line incrementally higher. However, I haven’t seen anything that would suggest Dick’s is ready to start producing anything more than incremental revenue gains – say the low single digits – so I don’t see revenue as a meaningful driver of EPS growth moving forward.

Revenue growth isn’t the only way to grow EPS, so next, we’ll take a look at another lever, which is margin expansion.

Source: TIKR.com

As we can see, Dick’s has had a longstanding problem with margins. Gross margins have moved lower incrementally year after year, declining from 31% of revenue – which wasn’t that great to begin with – to 29% last fiscal year. Keep in mind that this period saw Dick’s boost its revenue in the mid-single digits or better until last year, so at a time of very significant sales growth, its gross margins declined. That’s not a good thing.

So far this year, Dick’s has seen its gross margins tick 34bps higher to 26.7% of revenue. That’s fine, and it is an improvement, but that improvement is very slight. This is not a significant source of earnings growth, but progress is progress, I suppose.

SG&A costs did exactly the opposite from gross margins in past years, rising from 22% of revenue to 24% last year. Again, this was during a time when Dick’s was producing strong revenue gains, so presumably, SG&A costs should have been leveraged down. The opposite occurred, and the damage to operating margins over time was enormous.

Operating margins were nearly cut in half from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2019, falling from 9% of revenue to 5%. That sort of profitability decline is tremendously difficult to overcome for any company, and the pain isn't subsiding. SG&A costs have moved higher yet again so far this year, increasing 94bps to 25.1% of revenue. That outpaced the increase in gross margins, causing operating margins to decline once again, this time from 5.1% of revenue to 4.5%.

Given this rather bleak picture of operating margin performance, I’m struggling to understand the outright bullishness the stock is exuding at this point. Yes, revenue has rebounded this year. But profitability continues to be a problem, so I just don’t see it.

The good news is that Dick’s has been able to overcome some weakness over time through share repurchases, which we can see below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Dick’s has spent close to $2 billion from fiscal 2014 through today on buying back its own shares, and the results have been pretty good. This period contained several quarters of the share price being in the $50 to $60 range, so certainly, some repurchases were made at prices materially higher than today’s price. However, the same is true on the lower end of the price spectrum as Dick’s retired millions of shares at prices lower than today.

In totality, the company has meaningfully reduced its float over time, helping boost EPS via a lower share count, which we can see below in millions.

Source: TIKR.com

The share count has declined in the area of 3% or better annually since fiscal 2015, and last year, it was more like 8%. Gains have been even better this year, with Q3’s weighted average diluted share count nearly 12% lower than the same period last year. That is an extraordinary buyback program as Dick’s took advantage of low share prices to reduce its float.

Growth is already priced in

Analysts collectively expect Dick’s to grow earnings by 11% this year, per guidance from the Q3 report. Given what we’ve seen above, that sounds completely reasonable. After all, revenue is up slightly, operating margins are down, and share repurchases have been huge. With the first two factors essentially canceling each other out, that leaves share repurchases to carry the load, so I can get behind 11% or 12% EPS growth this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is after that where I have a problem, because Dick’s has a long history of mediocre or outright poor performance on margins, and recent history on revenue growth has been uninspiring to say the least. In other words, barring some massive growth catalyst that doesn’t currently exist, I believe it is a fair assessment to say that the actual business – revenue and margins combined – will struggle to produce any growth at all for the foreseeable future. I see revenue and margins offsetting each other, as they mostly have for years, including this year. That just leaves share repurchases, so buying Dick’s today is a bet that the company will be able to continuously buy back big chunks of the float forever. Perhaps that will be the case, but even if it is, we’re talking about mid-single-digit growth annually in all likelihood.

Another wrinkle to the story is that Dick’s saw its inventory increase a whopping 17% year-over-year at the end of Q3. Management said it was a planned increased due to strategic investments to support key growth categories, but for a company with ~3% revenue growth, that is an enormous increase in inventory.

This is essentially a very large wager placed by the management team that sales are going to materially accelerate in the coming quarters, and if it doesn’t work, I think we’ll see further gross margin deterioration into calendar 2020. Huge increases in inventory mean the risk of markdowns is much higher, so I don’t like the move to invest so heavily all at one time, particularly since the company's revenue performance in recent quarters has been mediocre.

Putting this all together, I think we have a stock with modest growth prospects at best that has rallied about as much as it should. At ~13 times next year’s earnings, and mid-single-digit projected growth, I think Dick’s is at least fully valued. When I take into account that all of the company’s EPS growth has to accrue from share repurchases, as well as the fact that the risk of even lower margins is higher next year due to the enormous inventory build, I think investors should take profits in Dick’s. I think you’ll get a chance to own it lower when the risk isn’t as high as it is today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.