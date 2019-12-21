Do Not Buy The 9.4% Dividend Yield Of Targa Resources

Targa Resources (TRGP) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. During this period, the stock has plunged 61% whereas S&P has rallied 53%. Due to this striking underperformance and the shareholder-friendly management of Targa, the stock is now offering an exceptional 9.4% dividend yield. However, investors should not be enticed by this abnormally high yield.

Business overview

Targa is engaged in the gathering, processing, transporting and selling of natural gas and natural gas liquids [NGLs]. It also gathers and stores crude oil and refined products.

Natural gas is considered a much cleaner fuel than coal and petroleum products. As the U.S. makes sustained efforts to reduce the consumption of coal, the consumption of natural gas grows consistently year after year. This secular trend provides a strong tailwind to the business of Targa. In addition, Targa has a premier position in the Permian Basin, where production is expected to continue growing at a fast pace until 2030 thanks to the low-cost, high-return reserves of the area. As production volumes rise in the area, the volumes transported and stored via the network of Targa will remain in an uptrend.

Moreover, approximately 75% of the operating income of Targa is fee-based. Its gathering & processing segment is primarily fee-based while its management is doing its best to enhance the fee-based portion of the business. The fee-based model is supposed to provide stability to the results of Targa, as it means that a great portion of its earnings are not affected by the gyrations of commodity prices.

Unfortunately, this has not proved to be the case for Targa. The company has exhibited a remarkably volatile performance record during the last decade and has failed to grow its distributable cash flow per share throughout this period. This performance record is in sharp contrast to the record of other midstream companies, such as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), which have enjoyed a consistent growth record.

Moreover, the current business momentum of Targa is hardly encouraging. Management keeps praising “the great performance” of the gathering & processing and downstream segments but Targa has posted losses in 4 of the last 5 quarters. The poor results have been caused by the lackluster prices of natural gas and NGLs, increased general and administrative expenses and high interest expense due to the high debt load of the company.

Debt

Targa has invested heavily in growth projects for several years but the return of these projects has been lackluster so far. Consequently, the company has accumulated a huge amount of debt. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $8.8 billion, which is equal to the market cap of the stock. Moreover, interest expense has consumed 84% of the operating income in the last 12 months. It is remarkable that Targa issued bonds at a 6.875% rate early this year. This rate clearly reflects the risk of the stock and the desperation of the company for new funds.

On the bright side, there are no debt maturities for the next three years.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, the above facts indicate that the company is highly leveraged and exposed to any unforeseen headwind.

The debt load would have been even greater if Targa had not issued numerous shares in the last five years. The share count has more than quintupled in the last five years, from 42.1 million in 2014 to 232.1 now. While the issuance of new shares has protected the balance sheet from weakening even further, it has negative implications for the shareholders. Apart from the obvious negative effect on the cash flow per share, it also greatly increases the financial burden of the dividend on the company, as the dividend is distributed to more shares. To cut a long story short, the combination of the debt pile of Targa and the issuance of new shares do not bode well for the safety of the dividend, which is marginally covered by the distributable cash flow right now.

Some managements try to invest heavily in growth projects and offer extremely generous dividends to the shareholders at the same time. If that were feasible, it would be great, as the combination of high growth and high yield is the dream of every investor. However, offering attractive returns is much harder than this. The excessive leverage that results from such strategies almost always results in a dividend cut when an unexpected headwind shows up. Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Genesis Energy (GEL) followed similar strategies and ended up cutting their dividends drastically when they faced a downturn in their businesses.

Final thoughts

Targa has greatly leveraged its balance sheet in order to fund its long pipeline of growth projects and its generous dividends simultaneously. Due to its high interest expense, which has consumed nearly all the operating income in recent quarters, the company has posted losses for three consecutive quarters. Therefore, whenever the company faces a downturn, such as a recession or a plunge of commodity prices, it will be forced to cut its dividend.

The only positive scenario for the dividend is a potential change in the policy of management, which has repeatedly promised that it will prioritize the reduction of debt in the future. If this occurs and the recently completed growth projects begin to have meaningful contributions to the cash flows of Targa, the company may avoid cutting its dividend. Nevertheless, I advise investors to avoid speculation in order to achieve strong long-term returns and thus I advise them to always avoid highly indebted companies, such as Targa.

