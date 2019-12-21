Natural Gas: Upside Potential Starting To Increase After Forecast Models Depict Colder Changes Early January

Incredibly mild pattern to persist over next 10 days; however, forecast models shift colder for early January.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas bulls are in play with signs of colder weather coming early January. Upside potential will continue to increase as long as models continue to feature colder changes through early January.

Natural gas prices finish higher to close out the week amid colder shifts in forecast models for early January

On Friday, the front-month January contract settled up 5.5 cents ($0.055) to $2.328/MMBtu, the February contract settled up 4.5 cents ($0.045) to $2.310/MMBtu, and the March contract settled up 3.3 cents ($0.033) to $2.240/MMBtu.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month January contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the un-leveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 1.36% to $17.84.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 4.26% and 2.02% at $8.80 and $9.08, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 4.34% and 2.19% at $158.65 and $35.98, respectively.

EIA inventory report shocks the market with a bullish triple-digit draw of -107 BCF; still bearish however against last year and the 5-year average

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory draw of -107 BCF for the week ending December 13. This came in higher than the trading range of -68 to -102 BCF, and higher than the consensus withdrawal estimate of -90 BCF. The draw of -107 BCF for the week ending December 13 was seen as bearish compared to the -132 BCF withdraw from a year ago and versus the five-year average withdraw of -112 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,411 BCF vs. 2,793 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,420 BCF. Stocks are now 618 BCF higher than last year, but 9 BCF below the five-year average.

Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of December 9-13.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Total natural gas supply flat week/week while demand increased led by U.S. natural gas consumption in the power and residential/commercial sectors

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon for the week ending December 18. The data revealed that the average total supply of natural gas remained flat week over week at 100.6 Bcf/d. That put the year/year surplus at 9.1 BCF/d (100.6 BCF/d vs. 91.5 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand also increased week over week 6.3 BCF/d from 111.7 BCF/d to 118.0 BCF/d for the week ending December 18, putting the year/year surplus at 14 BCF/d (118.0 BCF/d vs. 104.0 BCF/d).

Marketed and dry natural gas production saw slight decreases week over week, while Canadian imports increased 17% from last week. Meanwhile, total demand saw a week/week increase driven mostly by U.S natural gas consumption (particularly from the power sector and residential/commercial sector).

Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending December 18.

Source: EIA

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending December 18.

Source: EIA

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Source: EIA

Exceptionally mild and tranquil weather pattern over the next 10 days, but forecast models have trended colder in support for colder changes in the 10-15 day or for the beginning parts of the New Year

Over the past 3-4 days, the European model solutions have trended colder for the 10-15 day time frame or beginning parts of the New Year. The GFS solutions have been a bit inconsistent, first backing off from its colder trends to more warmer trends, before just recently showing more of a colder pattern in the 10-15 day. Overall, trends point to colder changes across the Lower 48 for the 10-15 day time frame.

When looking at the near term outlook, the main story will be the exceptionally mild/bearish and dry weather pattern. Upper level troughing will dominate western North America including Alaska. This weather feature will cut off Arctic sourced air from flowing into the Lower 48 (thus keeping the Lower 48 risk-free from cold air outbreaks) and instead allow for mild Pacific sourced air to flow into the nation. Additionally, this large scale setup will support impressive downstream ridging/higher geo-potential heights over the central and eastern U.S. with broad anti-cyclonic flow situated over the south-central and southeastern U.S. Furthermore, this will support winds out of the southwest further enhancing the warmth/mild air mass. The next 10 days or so will feature a very mild/bearish weather pattern for December standards across much of the nation with temperature anomalies running well above normal (15-25+ degrees above normal). The epicenter or focus of the mildest temperatures will stretch from the Central Plains to Midwest late this weekend into early next week.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (December 20-25) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (December 20-25) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Once into the 10-15 day or the week ending January 3, the pattern starts off mild across the eastern half of the country, but turns colder (from west to east) as the week progresses (cooling trend commences). More upper level ridging support across the northeast Pacific/Gulf of Alaska and weakening troughing over the Arctic Ocean into Alaska supports troughing and thus colder changes across the lower 48.

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (December 26-31) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 10 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 30-January 4) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 15 day (January 4) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Per CFTC, MM net long positions increased week/week by 5k

Managed money for long positions have grown but continues to be outweighed by short positions by ~239k contracts (689k vs. 450k). Net long positions increased by 5k. Colder weather trends for January, soon to be expiring January contract, and long holiday break amongst reasons for increased long exposure.

Final Trading Thoughts

The theme from last article remains the same and that is upside potential will increasingly become more supported in the days ahead with prospects of colder temperatures moving into the Lower 48 the start of the New Year.

Expect a price range between $2.25 and $2.50 for the front-month January futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.50 and $19.50.

Figure 12 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 13 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 13: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 14 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 14: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.