International Flavors & Fragrances: Making A Huge Bet On DuPont's Nutrition And Biosciences Unit

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) announced a mega deal. While the deal did not come as a complete surprise, investors are left scrambling as the huge purchase of DuPont's (NYSE:DD) Nutrition & Biosciences business raises quite some questions. Hence, investors are acting cautious and are voting with their feet, sending the stock sharply lower.

While such a retreat looks compelling, I note that IFF has taken on quite some leverage, has made some ambitious synergy estimates, and has far from a rosy track record in terms of dealmaking. All of this means that I am not buying the dip just yet.

The Deal

IFF has reached a deal in which it will merge its operations with the N&B business of DuPont in a stunning $26.2 billion deal. This is actually quite a bit higher than the near $20 billion enterprise value attached to IFF ahead of the news announcement.

Deal terms dictate that investors in DuPont will combined own 55.4% of the shares of IFF after the deal will close, while they receive a $7.3 billion cash payment as well.

Management believes that the deal creates a giant with strength in taste, texture, scent, nutrition, enzymes, cultures and soy, among others. Scale, complementary portfolios and exposure to growing segments should (at least in theory) create a giant with a great positioning. With positioning towards better for you, and other healthier foods, the future looks good for this business.

Once completed, the merger should create a giant with $11 billion in sales and EBITDA margins of around 23%, as margins could come in even three points higher if we account for synergies. Besides the strong margins, the organic growth profile is solid as well, seen at mid single digits over the long run.

The combination sees cost synergies of $300 million a year, expected to be achieved three years following deal closure. Furthermore, $400 million in revenue synergies are expected thanks to cross selling synergies. The company claims $175 million in additional EBITDA on these synergies as well, so investors can really look forward to solid earnings accretion, provided that management delivers on its promises.

Leverage ratios are seen at 4.0 times upon closure of the deal, expected to fall towards to 3 times two years later once synergies kick in and earnings are retained.

A Look At The Deal, Pro-Forma Impact

The $26.2 billion deal tag for DuPont's business is pretty steep given that sales are seen at $6 billion this year, while operating EBITDA margins are seen at 24%. In comparison, IFF generates about $5 billion in sales and has slightly lower margins of 22%.

With EBITDA of DuPont seen around $1.44 billion, multiples are far from cheap at around 18 times, although expected to fall to 15 times if synergies are included. Based on the reported revenue base, DuPont's business is valued at 4.4 times sales.

In comparison, IFF was valued at around $19 billion ahead of the IPO which implies a valuation at around 3.8 times sales and around 17.3 times EBITDA. Given all of this, it seem that IFF has paid a premium which is probably the reason for the disappointing trading action. Investors might furthermore not be happy with the increase in leverage and the fact that mega mergers often do not work.

Pro-forma EBITDA will come in around $2.6 billion. Knowing that IFF operates with a current net debt load of around $3.9 billion, and factoring in a $7.3 billion cash payment in connection to the deal, results in a $11.2 billion net debt load. This translates into a leverage ratio of 4.3 times, although leverage ratios could fall to 3.7 times if synergies are being realized.

Shares of IFF fell from $134 to $120 upon announcement of the deal. With IFF shareholders holding about 45% of the shares of the pro-forma company, that suggests a share count around 250 million following deal closure. That means that the $14 drop amounts to about $3.5 billion in value having gone up into smoke in response to the deal announcement, despite the potential for synergies. Note that actual value destruction has come in around $5 billion if we take even a bigger stance. Trading above the $140 mark earlier this December, shares had already come down a bit in response to rumors about an imminent deal.

What Now?

In May of 2018, I noted that the $7 billion Frutarom acquisition at the time was not well received. Shares traded around $125 at the time, but that deal was no winner as the contribution of the acquired activities did not live upto expectations. I am furthermore hesitant of companies buying parts of other businesses. This comes as deal presentations often do not fully account for corporate costs overhead, DuPont is not really a winner, and the track record of IFF is flawed after the poor purchase of Frutarom.

Nonetheless, I am appealed to the pullback, yet do not really see appeal yet with earnings power trending around $6 at the moment. While synergies have the potential to add about a dollar in earnings to the current profit base, I am not compelled to buy the dip just yet. A leveraged balance sheet, a questionable track record in dealmaking and execution risks means that I am still not chasing shares here despite the pullback seen already.

For now, I am patiently waiting for lower levels towards the $100 mark (as seen this summer) and some update on the deal in the quarters to come, before making a potential move.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.