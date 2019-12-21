NG Weekly: Key Supply Held Early Week As Balance Developed

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring 2.20s failing as support. This probability path did not play out as a failed buy-side breakout attempt early week to 2.37s resulted in price discovery lower to 2.23s, testing key demand into Thursday’s auction. Sellers trapped there before balance developed, 2.23s-2.34s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.32s.

15-20 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw buying interest, 2.28s, early in Monday’s auction before price discovery higher through last week’s key resistance, 2.34s, developed into key supply overhead. The market achieved the weekly stopping point high, 2.37s, in Monday’s trade as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower continued in Tuesday’s trade as the breakout failed, achieving a stopping point, 2.28s. Buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence and developing balance, 2.28s-2.33s, before buying interest emerged, 2.32s, into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction, as sell-side continuation unfolded in Wednesday’s trade to 2.25s before buying interest emerged, 2.28s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Wednesday’s late buyers also failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.23s, within key demand. Sellers trapped, 2.25s-2.23s, before and after the EIA release (-107 bcf vs. -90 bcf expected), halting the sell-side sequence and driving price higher to 2.29s into Thursday’s NY close. Price discovery higher continued in Friday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.34s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.32s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as a failed buy-side breakout early week at key supply drove price lower to test key support mid-week as balance developed, 2.37s-2.33s, forming a higher low into week’s end. This week’s auction saw development of a higher low (2.15s/2.23s), following the corrective phase from 2.90s to 2.15s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.35s-2.38s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.50s-2.55s/2.70s-2.75s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.24s-2.20s/2.10s-2.02s, respectively. The sell-side sequence from 2.90s likely terminated within key demand following last week’s buy excess formation, 2.15s-2.20s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring 2.23s failing as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area. Next week’s auction behavior is likely to be muted due to the Christmas holiday.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s report shows MM net posture continues to increase (-237k contracts) in the last month, at/near the August low (-235k contracts). The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

