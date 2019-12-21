Kraft Heinz Could Be A Turnaround Story, But It's Not Time To Buy Yet

KHC has a new CEO who could drive performance upward over the next 2 years.

KHC has fallen by 70% in the last 2 years.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is one of the largest food producers in the world. They are perhaps most famous for two of my favorites, Heinz Ketchup and Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

5 Reasons Why I Like It

1. I love ugly charts and here are 3 of the very ugliest.

KHC compared to two other food companies, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and General Mills (GIS):

Nestle and General Mills are doing OK over the last year, but KHC has dropped by about half.

And comparing KHC to S&P 500 (SPY) doesn't look good either:

But just looking at KHC by itself over the last 3 years is really enlightening: down from a high of $93 in June of 2017 to under $30 today, a breathtaking drop of 70%.

2. This isn't rocket science it's management 101

Similar to Hostess (TWNK), KHC has a plethora of well-known brands that are not selling as well as expected. And their costs are too high. But they don't need to invent a new chip or get government approval after 3 years of drug trials. All they need to do is sell more ketchup and buy their tomatoes cheaper. It's blocking and tackling.

This is called sales and marketing management and the new CEO Miguel Patricio did exactly that for Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). They probably overpaid for Heinz when they bought them 4 years ago, but that is water over the dam. They have started to pay down the debt involved in that deal, and with their substantial cash flow, they should be able to accelerate that as they move forward.

3. Insiders are buying big.

Kraft Heinz director Alexandre Van Damme reports indirect ownership of 250,000 Kraft Heinz shares at an average weighted price of $28.45 each, according to an SEC filing.

That amounts to a $7.11M investment.

And a $93 million purchase:

Kraft Heinz director Jorge Lemann picked up 3.496M shares of Kraft on September 16 at a price of $28.60.

Today's price (Oct. 29) opened at $28.38 right about what these two guys paid for theirs about a month ago.

4. KHC has a nice juicy 5.6% dividend

This is the kind of stock I sometimes do a buy-write. Buy the shares than sell some call options that mature just beyond the ex-dividend date. Repeat every 3 months and protect your downside while catching the upside.

5. Did you ever hear of Boca Burgers?

Speaking of product development, did you know that KHC has had a meatless meat subsidiary since 2000, 9 years before Beyond Meat (BYND) was born?

How is it possible that the previous management team did not see the value of rapidly expanding this product line when BYND was in the news constantly over the last 5 years? Whatever BYND's recipe is I am sure KHC can match it then using its huge reach and marketing muscle to expand it rapidly worldwide. I'll even give Patricio free marketing advice. Name the new product "Beyond Boca" and watch it fly off the shelf.

How many other lost products are there in the KHC stable that Patricio can jump on and expand? I would think quite a few.

Conclusion:

KHC has great potential but also a great variety of problems to resolve. Like I said previously, this is blocking and tackling not rocket science.

They need to move and move fast, and if they do, the price will at least approach the previous highs if not exceed them over the next 2 years or so.

Since the stock has risen so fast, I will probably wait until after the tax loss season ends in December. Any holders of KHC as of January 2019 have a big loss to deal with and one way to deal with it is to sell and take the loss this year. That may drive the price down towards the end of the year.

But long term, KHC looks like a buy to me. But wait until January.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.