Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 22

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 12/31 2/3 0.18 0.185 2.78% 1.91% 53 Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 12/31 1/23 0.17 0.175 2.94% 2.73% 18 Balchem Corp. (BCPC) 12/27 1/17 0.47 0.52 10.64% 0.51% 11 Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) 1/16 1/31 0.1 0.105 5.00% 0.30% 11 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12/31 1/15 0.32 0.33 3.13% 4.17% 10 Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 12/30 1/31 0.0475 0.05 5.26% 0.44% 13 HEICO Corp. (HEI) 1/8 1/23 0.07 0.08 14.29% 0.14% 13 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 1/14 2/3 0.24 0.25 4.17% 2.55% 22 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 1/30 3/6 0.36 0.38 5.56% 3.87% 10 AT&T Inc. (T) 1/9 2/3 0.51 0.52 1.96% 5.31% 36 Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 1/2 1/17 0.275 0.28 1.82% 4.70% 26 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 12/30 1/15 1.036 1.038 0.19% 5.29% 23

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 23 (Ex-Div 12/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Altria Group Inc. (MO) 1/10 0.84 51.13 6.6% 50 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 1/15 0.385 56.82 2.7% 14 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 1/10 0.4 74.37 2.2% 10 Toro Company (TTC) 1/9 0.25 79.13 1.3% 10 Xcel Energy (XEL) 1/20 0.405 64.15 2.5% 16

Tuesday December 24 (Ex-Div 12/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 1/10 0.30625 69.53 1.9% 15 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 1/7 0.75 122.8 2.4% 17 Medtronic plc (MDT) 1/17 0.54 113.74 0.5% 42 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 1/10 0.3 86.45 1.4% 15 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 1/8 0.35 66.15 1.0% 28

Wednesday December 25

Markets closed for Christmas

Thursday December 26 (Ex-Div 12/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Balchem Corp. (BCPC) 1/17 0.52 101.57 0.5% 10 Limoneira Company (LMNR) 1/15 0.075 18.87 1.6% 11 Sempra Energy (SRE) 1/15 0.9675 151.38 2.5% 16

Friday December 27 (Ex-Div 12/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 1/15 0.41 60.92 2.7% 17 BancFirst Corp. OK (BANF) 1/15 0.32 62.82 2.0% 26 Franklin Resources (BEN) 1/10 0.27 25.8 4.1% 39 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 1/15 1.22 113.24 4.3% 10 Edison International (EIX) 1/31 0.6375 75.19 3.5% 16 Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 1/31 0.05 45.64 0.4% 12 Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 1/20 0.16 31 2.1% 15 Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 1/15 0.33 72.25 1.9% 11 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 1/15 1.07 180.31 2.4% 45 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 1/15 0.49 97.8 2.0% 25 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 1/15 0.77 243.8 1.3% 10 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 1/13 0.62 168.25 1.5% 33 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 1/15 0.435 47.34 3.7% 49 National Healthcare Corp. (NHC) 2/3 0.52 86.15 2.4% 16 National Health Investors (NHI) 1/31 1.05 81.45 5.2% 17 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 2/11 0.4025 56.89 2.8% 46 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 1/31 0.575 210 1.1% 26 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1/15 1.038 78.51 5.3% 22 York Water Company (YORW) 1/15 0.1802 46.6 1.6% 22

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) 12/27 0.25 2.0% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 12/30 0.54 2.4% Donaldson Company (DCI) 12/27 0.21 1.5% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 12/27 0.2 3.2% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 12/27 2.4 2.5% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 12/26 0.63 5.2% Monro Inc. (MNRO) 12/24 0.22 1.1% Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 12/27 0.33 3.4% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 12/27 0.55 4.0% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 12/30 0.2 4.5% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 12/27 0.3 3.6% Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 12/30 0.17 2.7% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 12/27 0.65 1.9% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 12/30 0.76 2.5% Union Pacific (UNP) 12/30 0.97 2.2% Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 12/30 0.4 12.8% Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 12/30 0.45 3.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

