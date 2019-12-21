Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 22
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
- Companies which declared increased dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Get started today »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
2/13
|
3/10
|
0.645
|
0.74
|
14.73%
|
2.24%
|
6
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday December 23 (Ex-Div 12/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
1/9
|
0.37
|
32.74
|
4.5%
|
8
|
Vail Resorts Inc.
|
(MTN)
|
1/9
|
1.76
|
246.75
|
2.9%
|
9
Tuesday December 24 (Ex-Div 12/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corp.
|
(AMT)
|
1/14
|
1.01
|
227.74
|
1.8%
|
9
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
1/15
|
2.5
|
202.52
|
Special
|
9
|
Danaher Corp.
|
(DHR)
|
1/31
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
0.5%
|
6
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|
(KW)
|
1/2
|
0.22
|
22.6
|
3.9%
|
9
|
Mackinac Financial Corp.
|
(MFNC)
|
1/10
|
0.14
|
17
|
3.3%
|
7
|
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
1/10
|
0.1
|
56.85
|
0.7%
|
8
Wednesday December 25
Markets closed for Christmas
Thursday December 26 (Ex-Div 12/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
EastGroup Properties Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
1/15
|
0.75
|
133.21
|
2.3%
|
8
|
Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
1/14
|
0.34
|
63.89
|
2.1%
|
6
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
1/10
|
0.44
|
85.97
|
2.0%
|
9
|
Investar Holding Corp.
|
(ISTR)
|
1/31
|
0.06
|
25.21
|
0.9%
|
6
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
1/15
|
0.205
|
43.4
|
5.7%
|
9
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
1/10
|
0.18
|
28.64
|
2.5%
|
8
Friday December 27 (Ex-Div 12/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies Inc.
|
(A)
|
1/22
|
0.18
|
85.19
|
0.9%
|
9
|
Acadia Realty Trust
|
(AKR)
|
1/15
|
0.29
|
26.17
|
4.5%
|
7
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
1/15
|
1.03
|
159.24
|
2.6%
|
9
|
AvalonBay Communities Inc.
|
(AVB)
|
1/15
|
1.52
|
208.01
|
2.9%
|
8
|
B&G Foods Inc.
|
(BGS)
|
1/30
|
0.475
|
17.92
|
10.8%
|
9
|
CareTrust REIT Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
1/15
|
0.225
|
20.55
|
4.3%
|
6
|
Dillard's Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
2/3
|
0.15
|
71.45
|
0.9%
|
9
|
Douglas Emmett Inc.
|
(DEI)
|
1/15
|
0.28
|
43.32
|
2.6%
|
9
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
1/24
|
0.285
|
72.62
|
1.8%
|
8
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
1/15
|
0.375
|
70.3
|
6.4%
|
9
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
1/15
|
0.24
|
31.15
|
3.1%
|
9
|
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
|
(FR)
|
1/21
|
0.23
|
41.12
|
2.2%
|
7
|
FirstService Corp.
|
(FSV)
|
1/8
|
0.15
|
94.59
|
0.7%
|
5
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
1/31
|
0.55
|
368.79
|
0.6%
|
9
|
Kansas City Southern
|
(KSU)
|
1/22
|
0.4
|
155.1
|
1.0%
|
8
|
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|
(LOAN)
|
1/15
|
0.12
|
6.29
|
7.6%
|
7
|
Mondelez International Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
1/14
|
0.285
|
55.4
|
2.1%
|
8
|
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
1/15
|
0.185
|
45.09
|
1.6%
|
6
|
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.
|
(RHP)
|
1/15
|
0.9
|
87.38
|
4.1%
|
7
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/15
|
0.1192
|
31.4
|
4.6%
|
9
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
1/10
|
0.24
|
34.93
|
2.8%
|
9
|
STORE Capital Corp.
|
(STOR)
|
1/15
|
0.35
|
37.13
|
3.8%
|
5
|
Terreno Realty Corp.
|
(TRNO)
|
1/14
|
0.27
|
53.22
|
2.0%
|
9
|
Umpqua Holdings Corp.
|
(UMPQ)
|
1/15
|
0.21
|
17.93
|
4.6%
|
9
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
1/15
|
0.42
|
59.77
|
2.8%
|
9
|
Willis Towers Watson plc
|
(WLTW)
|
1/15
|
0.65
|
205.64
|
1.3%
|
8
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Assets Trust Inc.
|
(AAT)
|
12/26
|
0.3
|
2.7%
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
12/30
|
0.27
|
0.9%
|
Amerisafe Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
12/27
|
0.25
|
1.5%
|
Bank of America Corp.
|
(BAC)
|
12/27
|
0.18
|
2.1%
|
Big Lots Inc.
|
(BIG)
|
12/30
|
0.3
|
4.1%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
12/27
|
0.75
|
1.5%
|
CNO Financial Group Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
12/24
|
0.11
|
2.3%
|
Domino's Pizza Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
12/27
|
0.65
|
0.9%
|
El Paso Electric Co.
|
(EE)
|
12/27
|
0.39
|
2.3%
|
Flushing Financial Corp.
|
(FFIC)
|
12/27
|
0.21
|
3.8%
|
Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
12/30
|
0.63
|
3.9%
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
(GLPI)
|
12/27
|
0.7
|
6.5%
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
(GS)
|
12/30
|
1.25
|
2.2%
|
ITT Corp.
|
(ITT)
|
12/30
|
0.15
|
0.8%
|
Kite Realty Group Trust
|
(KRG)
|
12/27
|
0.32
|
6.7%
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
(KSS)
|
12/24
|
0.67
|
5.3%
|
Lamar Advertising Co.
|
(LAMR)
|
12/30
|
0.96
|
4.4%
|
Lear Corp.
|
(LEA)
|
12/26
|
0.75
|
2.1%
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|
(LVS)
|
12/26
|
0.77
|
4.5%
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
12/26
|
0.24
|
5.7%
|
MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|
(MFSF)
|
12/27
|
0.2
|
2.0%
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
12/27
|
0.47
|
1.8%
|
Children's Place Inc.
|
(PLCE)
|
12/27
|
0.56
|
3.6%
|
PS Business Parks Inc
|
(PSB)
|
12/30
|
1.05
|
2.6%
|
Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd.
|
(RE)
|
12/24
|
1.55
|
2.3%
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
12/24
|
0.44
|
1.5%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
12/30
|
0.22
|
2.1%
|
Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|
(TXRH)
|
12/27
|
0.3
|
2.2%
|
Unity Bancorp Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
12/27
|
0.08
|
1.4%
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
12/27
|
0.24
|
2.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.