Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 22

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 2/13 3/10 0.645 0.74 14.73% 2.24% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 23 (Ex-Div 12/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 1/9 0.37 32.74 4.5% 8 Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) 1/9 1.76 246.75 2.9% 9

Tuesday December 24 (Ex-Div 12/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 1/14 1.01 227.74 1.8% 9 CME Group Inc. (CME) 1/15 2.5 202.52 Special 9 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 1/31 0.17 0.18 0.5% 6 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 1/2 0.22 22.6 3.9% 9 Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 1/10 0.14 17 3.3% 7 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 1/10 0.1 56.85 0.7% 8

Wednesday December 25

Markets closed for Christmas

Thursday December 26 (Ex-Div 12/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 1/15 0.75 133.21 2.3% 8 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 1/14 0.34 63.89 2.1% 6 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 1/10 0.44 85.97 2.0% 9 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 1/31 0.06 25.21 0.9% 6 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 1/15 0.205 43.4 5.7% 9 TowneBank (TOWN) 1/10 0.18 28.64 2.5% 8

Friday December 27 (Ex-Div 12/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 1/22 0.18 85.19 0.9% 9 Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 1/15 0.29 26.17 4.5% 7 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 1/15 1.03 159.24 2.6% 9 AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 1/15 1.52 208.01 2.9% 8 B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 1/30 0.475 17.92 10.8% 9 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 1/15 0.225 20.55 4.3% 6 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 2/3 0.15 71.45 0.9% 9 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 1/15 0.28 43.32 2.6% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 1/24 0.285 72.62 1.8% 8 EPR Properties (EPR) 1/15 0.375 70.3 6.4% 9 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 1/15 0.24 31.15 3.1% 9 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 1/21 0.23 41.12 2.2% 7 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 1/8 0.15 94.59 0.7% 5 Humana Inc. (HUM) 1/31 0.55 368.79 0.6% 9 Kansas City Southern (KSU) 1/22 0.4 155.1 1.0% 8 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) 1/15 0.12 6.29 7.6% 7 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 1/14 0.285 55.4 2.1% 8 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 1/15 0.185 45.09 1.6% 6 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 1/15 0.9 87.38 4.1% 7 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 1/15 0.1192 31.4 4.6% 9 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 1/10 0.24 34.93 2.8% 9 STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) 1/15 0.35 37.13 3.8% 5 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 1/14 0.27 53.22 2.0% 9 Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 1/15 0.21 17.93 4.6% 9 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 1/15 0.42 59.77 2.8% 9 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 1/15 0.65 205.64 1.3% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 12/26 0.3 2.7% Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/30 0.27 0.9% Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 12/27 0.25 1.5% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 12/27 0.18 2.1% Big Lots Inc. (BIG) 12/30 0.3 4.1% CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/27 0.75 1.5% CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 12/24 0.11 2.3% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 12/27 0.65 0.9% El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 12/27 0.39 2.3% Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 12/27 0.21 3.8% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 12/30 0.63 3.9% Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 12/27 0.7 6.5% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 12/30 1.25 2.2% ITT Corp. (ITT) 12/30 0.15 0.8% Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 12/27 0.32 6.7% Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 12/24 0.67 5.3% Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 12/30 0.96 4.4% Lear Corp. (LEA) 12/26 0.75 2.1% Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 12/26 0.77 4.5% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 12/26 0.24 5.7% MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 12/27 0.2 2.0% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 12/27 0.47 1.8% Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) 12/27 0.56 3.6% PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) 12/30 1.05 2.6% Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd. (RE) 12/24 1.55 2.3% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 12/24 0.44 1.5% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/30 0.22 2.1% Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 12/27 0.3 2.2% Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 12/27 0.08 1.4% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 12/27 0.24 2.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.