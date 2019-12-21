XLE Weekly: Minor Price Discovery Higher To 61.77s Near Early November Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

The primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 61.37s as resistance. This week’s primary expectation did not play out last week’s sell excess failed as resistance. Price discovery higher developed to 61.77s, into November’s key supply ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 61.36s.

16-20 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point 61.36s, within last week’s sell excess. Balance developed there as buying interest emerged, 61.20s, into Monday’s close. A buy-side breakout attempt developed early in Tuesday’s trade to 61.71s, where buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Retracement developed to 60.93s where buying interest emerged, 60.94s-61s, amidst buy excess into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as minor price discovery higher developed in Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 61.77s, at/near early November’s key supply. Selling interest emerged, 61.64s, before buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Minor price discovery lower developed as buying interest emerged, 61.51s-61.38s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as minor price discovery lower developed in Thursday’s trade to 61.25s, before buying interest emerged again, 61.30s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Friday’s auction, driving price lower to 60.85s where buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 61.36s.

This week’s auction saw last week’s resistance fail as price discovery higher developed to 61.77s, within the developing, buy-side phase from 57.78s. Within the larger context, this week’s buy-side sequence occurs within the developing balance area from 64.66s into 2019’s major support area, 55.60s-53.30s, where a structural low, 55.55s, has formed.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to key supply, 61s-61.80s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 63s-63.65s/68s-68.75s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this support will target key demand clusters below, 60s-59.25s/58s-57.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week is buy-side barring 60.85s failing as key support. The larger context remains neutral between 55.50s-63.65s. The next several weeks may see reduced trade and range amplitude due to the holiday season.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, rose this week. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, also trended higher in confluence with the energy sector. Energy sector breadth has seen the key pivot, 50, hold in recent weeks. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a modestly bearish bias near-term within the larger “neutral” zone.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.