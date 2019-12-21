XLF Weekly: Minor Price Discovery Higher To 31.04s Before Retracement Lower To 30.64s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery higher. This primary expectation did play out, albeit modestly, as minor price discovery higher developed to 31.04s, new, all-time highs. Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest in Tuesday’s auction, before price discovery lower developed to 30.64s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.68s.

16-20 December 2019:

This week’s auction a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Minor price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 31.02s, as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed to 30.79s where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as rotation higher developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 31.04s, new-all time highs. Buying interest emerged there into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed in Wednesday’s auction to 30.81s at/near Monday’s key support. Narrow balance developed, 30.89s-30.77s, through Thursday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 30.78s-30.82s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers initially held the auction into Friday’s trade before buyers failed at key support, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 30.64s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.68s.

This week’s auction saw constricted price discovery higher to 31.04s, new, all-time highs into mid-week. Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest, halting the buy-side sequence and driving price lower to 30.64s into week’s end. Within the broader context, price discovery higher continues following the buy-side breakout above prior key intermediate resistance, 28.70s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to key demand, 30.70s-30.55s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to new all time-highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 30.35s-30.10s/29.60s-29.35s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is buy-side above barring failure of 29.35s as support. The next several weeks may see reduced trade and range amplitude due to the holiday season.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index sees the upward trend stall in the bullish extreme area. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are seeing increasing bullish breadth, from lower levels. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. As the broad market and financials’ breadth is bullish, potential for price discovery higher continues. Breadth and sentiment can remain extreme for prolonged periods, and thus, financials remain bullish until market structure and breadth both confirm a potential for reversal.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.