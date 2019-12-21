XLK Weekly: Breakout Higher Early Week Before Price Discovery To 91.06s, New All-Time Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring buy-side failure at key support, 88.40s. This primary expectation did play out, albeit it modestly, as a gap higher open in Monday’s auction to 90.60s developed. Balance then developed, 90.60s-89.96s, through mid-week before sellers trapped into Friday’s auction, driving price modestly higher to 91.06s, new, all-time highs ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 90.95s.

16-20 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last week’s late sellers failed to hold the auction, achieving a stopping point, 90.60s. Selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence. Minor price discovery lower developed into Tuesday’s open, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 89.96s. Buy excess developed there halting the sell-side sequence, developing narrow balance into Tuesday’s close.

Sellers trapped, 90.04s, early in Wednesday’s trade before balance continued and buying interest emerged, 90.11s/90.23s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as buying interest developed early in Thursday’s trade, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 91.06s, in Friday’s auction. Buyers trapped, 91.04s/90.94s, halting the buy-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 90.95s.

This week’s auction saw a buy-side breakout early week as last week’s resistance failed and price discovery higher continued to 91.06s, new all-time highs. Within the larger context, price discovery higher continues within the bullish bias following the breakout of October 2019.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to this week’s unsecured high, 91.06s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key supply would target key demand clusters below, 90.40s-90s/88.40s-88s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at key support, 89.96s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bullish barring buy-side failure at 85.16s. The next several weeks may see reduced trade and range amplitude due to the holiday season.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw upside activity this week following the bullish breadth bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting similar rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure and breadth are both bullish. This implies potential for higher prices barring buy-side failure at the major support, 85.16s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.