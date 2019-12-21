XLU Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout From Multi-Week Balance, Price Discovery Higher To Test Key Supply

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 63.58s as resistance. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as price discovery higher developed as a buy-side breakout from the multi-week balance developed. Price discovery higher continued to 64.94s, at/near the all-time highs ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 64.59s.

16-20 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s auction as last week’s late sellers failed to hold the auction and key resistance, 63.50s-63.58s, failed. Price discovery higher developed to 64.20s where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 64.77s. Balance developed, 64.77s-64.08s, into Wednesday’s auction.

Balance development continued in both Wednesday and Thursdays’ trade. Buying interest emerged, 64.20s-64.31s, early in Friday’s auction at/near the balance low, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout attempt. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 64.94s. Selling interest emerged, 64.93s-64.81s, amidst structural sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed back into the prior balance to 64.59s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 64.59s.

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as price discovery higher to 64.94s challenged major resistance. Within the larger context, this week’s auction saw price discovery higher from the prior major structural support area, 63s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week centers upon response to key supply, 64.60s-65.12s, following this week’s buy-side breakout from the recent multi-week balance, 62.48s-63.60s. Sell-side failure at this key cluster would target new, all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure within this key cluster would target key demand clusters below, 63.20s-62.65s/61.65s-61.30s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term shifts buy-side, barring failure of 64.06s as support. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) is now at a key juncture and depends on resolution around 64s. The next several weeks may see reduced trade and range amplitude due to the holiday season.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen the beginning of a downtrend from all-time highs formed in August-September 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen recent rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Intermediate term structure shifts neutral as utility breadth declines amidst broader market bullish breadth. This divergence may mute what is potentially sector rotation out of utilities.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.