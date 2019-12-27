Alliance Resource Partners:  19% Yield, Hated Sector, Buy Now And Hold As Prices Improve

ARLP is diversifying into oil and gas royalties, and with time, it will no longer be a pure coal producer.

We are pleased to provide an update on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) a stock that we hold in our Core Portfolio. There has been a lot of negative sentiment on this stock in the past several months that drove the price down significantly. Currently we are seeing a strong upward momentum, and we explain why we are bullish on this stock given its very attractive price.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are immediate income, value-focused long-term investors. This means that as long as the fundamentals remain sound for a pick, we see little reason to ditch it when sentiment shifts in the short-term. We're no stranger to playing the opposite side of public opinion and letting shorts and sellers provide us with stable, high yielding picks to fund our retirements at cheap prices.

Such picks like the 12% yielding GEO Group (GEO), or the 11.5% yielding Macerich Company (MAC). Both are deep value picks in the high yield space. Energy stocks and Retail REITs have been a target of tax-loss selling and generating covered high yield opportunities. Recently, we have been personally adding to our position in one deeply discounted security - Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP). ARLP currently yields 19%.

Note: ARLP issues K-1 tax forms.

The Recent Shakedown

Why has it been sold so heavily? Coal producers have been pressured by poor API 2 coal prices and domestic peers falling into bankruptcy. In these situations, a careful consideration of fundamentals is required.

ARLP versus its peers have struck the middle ground between the completely fallen Peabody Energy (BTU) - a Powder River basin coal company - and Consol Coal Resources (CCR) - an Appalachian coal company. Coal from Appalachia sells at the highest prices due to its high quality, while Powder River basin coal is the lowest quality - and environmentally the dirtiest coal, but cheapest to mine.

ARLP mines in the middle ground - the Illinois basin - for thermal coal and in the Appalachian basin for metallurgical coal.

Coal earnings season started out strong, Arch Coal (ARCH) reported stronger than expected earnings which buoyed coal producer prices.

ARCH was a major US thermal coal producer in the past, but has labeled those assets as legacy assets and now focuses on Met coal primarily. Hidden in their earnings call their management noted:

Turning to metallurgical markets. Coking coal prices pulled back markedly during the quarter in the face of trade-related tensions and concerns over global economic growth as well as slowing steel demand, weakening steel prices and compressed steel margins.

Source: ARCH Q3 Earning Transcript

Now the coal sector turned to the next big announcements: ARLP and BTU earnings. These earnings came like a one-two punch to the sector. Both ARLP and BTU reported worse than expected earnings and the selling began. Was it justified? For ARLP no. BTU recently came out of bankruptcy and investors are rightfully jittery that its future is far from secure.

ARLP's management mentioned that Coal demand globally will continue to grow, but weaker pricing will remain until mid-next year. They also commented on the state of the market further in the transcript below.

Our goal is to beat an excess of one times, but it may fall slightly short of that in 2020, but believing that the consolidation in 2020 that will occur, I think it has to occur that we will roll out at 2020 and move to a better pricing environment that will allow us to get back to greater than one times coverage ratio more likely to 1.2 times. But it's really going to be dependent on how fast the export market returns and how fast the consolidation occurs. So that's the way we look at it. So we're not counting on any of the things outside our control.

Source: ARLP Q3 Earning Transcript

So what lead to this environment? Overproduction by failing peers. In an attempt to remain solvent, peers are producing and selling coal as quickly as they can, at any price, to reduce inventories and pay their bills. This is flooding the market, but it will only last for a short time. Murray - one of the largest coal producers in the US - has declared bankruptcy and BTU closed a mine that historically competed with ARLP for domestic volume. ARLP has been actively winning domestic contracts from closing mines - providing additional revenue at better profits than exporting coal provided.

Murray Energy will continue to proceed through bankruptcy trying to restructure its various debts. It was ARLP's largest competitor for domestic contracts tied to Illinois basin coal. Foresight Energy (OTCQX: FELPU) made headlines by missing interest payments alongside Murray. FELPU is a publicly traded MLP subsidiary of Murray.

So where does ARLP go from here? ARLP is surviving the downward pressure on the sector and carefully rationalizing production. It led to them stopping production at a costly mine and moving those employees to other mines while maintaining overall production.

Lets Look at the Financials

Taking an overhead look, ARLP's coverage has dropped rapidly year over year, not on any new unexpected expenses, but on the value of coal dropping:

ARLP distribution coverage is certainly tight and we understand that investors are nervous.

Expenses drop when less coal is sold partially due to ARLP producing less, as demand was lower. ARLP also bought coal from other producers and resold it higher - which again lowered some expenses for them. ARLP noted that weaker peers were flooding the market at rock bottom prices to try to get their inventories out the door, ARLP was hurt and helped by this. On one hand, their returns dropped, but they also worked as a middleman and captured additional profits from this while reducing their production.

These fire-priced sales to unload inventory, only last so long as inventory lasts - which ARLP can continue to ride out.

Diversification At Work

ARLP isn't betting completely on coal production anymore, which is wise. Coal is still a hated power source in the western world. So ARLP is taking its excess cash and diversifying into oil and gas royalties. This year they are forecast to produce 8-9% of ARLP's total EBITDA according to 2019 updated guidance.

Source: ARLP Earning Release

I expect ARLP to be carefully adding to this segment overtime. Currently, acreage for royalties is trading at expensive valuations and ARLP is trading at extremely cheap prices. Other royalty focused companies are trading at double to over 10x the price to earning ratio.





As ARLP continues to diversify, their PE ratio will continue to look cheaper and cheaper relative to peers.

Looking Forward

Investors in ARLP are looking at investing in ARLP near the worst time in this commodity cycle. Coal prices dropped rapidly last quarter, continue to linger near the bottom and are expected to rise again mid-next year.

ARLP has faced extreme selling pressure, due to pessimism on the sector tied with missed earnings. ARLP will see continued annual dividend coverage - next quarter is forecast to be less than 1x depending on coal prices.

While insider buying is not the be-all-end-all decider, during ARLP's rapid fall, one insider came out and started buying up shares at their extremely cheap prices.

Source: Open Insider

ARLP's distribution is management's main way to return capital to investors.

Management was continually pressed about cutting the distribution and if you listen to the call - they get increasingly frustrated in saying they will not do so.

Peers in the coal space have primarily been focused on buybacks of shares, but this is proving to not be a valid means of returning capital. Why? because share prices are volatile still. BTU reported the next day after ARLP with worse results. This cut off 20% of their share value in a single day.

ARLP CEO Joe Craft explicitly states his view during the Q and A time of the call:

I’m of the view that using that $15 million for distributions provides more value to the shareholders than buying back $15 million worth of units.

A Few Risks to Consider

No investment is "risk-free" as such we would be amiss if we did not address some risks to ARLP in general.

1- Coal Prices Remain Depressed

The largest risk to ARLP - and its peers - is continued depressed coal prices. ARLP saw 1x coverage this quarter on $39 per ton Illinois basin coal prices - this leaves little wiggle room in the event prices drop further domestically. Currently spot prices for Illinois coal are reaching lows of $36 per ton. While 65% of ARLPs production is contracted for 2020- spot prices will have a moderate impact on their cash flow. But ARLP contracts are typically only 1-2 years with 3 years being considered extremely long for the sector.

If coal prices remained depressed for longer than expected, ARLP would face some hard choices. The bright side here is that future prices for domestic coal are expected to rise back to $39 throughout next year and head towards $40 again. While futures are not a guarantee, they do suggest consensus opinion of where commodity prices are headed.

Weaker peers - who see higher cost per ton - are already declaring bankruptcy and disappearing or reforming with a focus on Met coal - like ARCH. This leaves more domestic contract opportunities for ARLP, who has been actively bidding and winning them. ARLP is one of the lowest cost producers per ton for coal and should survive and thrive as industry consolidation occurs next year. Expect scary general headlines, but know that ARLP wins when others lose.

Source: ARLP Presentation

The most costly mine ARLP operates on this chart was idled earlier this year as a cost saving measure. Its next most expensive mine was put on notice that it may also be idled during low coal values - all as a means to adapt to the pricing environment.

2- International Pricing

Currently, API 2 coal prices - the measure by which ARLP prices its coal, are outside of ARLP's pricing ability. Essentially, API 2 needs to trade near $70 to be "in the money" for ARLP according to a 2018 chart they provided:

While ARLP's costs have changed slightly - with the closure of expensive mines for example - they have been able to compete at lower international prices. Again, currently international coal prices are forecast to rise by mid-2020 allowing ARLP to compete more effectively internationally.

3- Low Natural Gas Prices

Natural Gas and Coal have a competitive pricing problem. If NG stays cheap, utilities will be more interested in switching from coal to NG for power generation - and many western locations are doing so. Utilities running on Illinois coal have been slower to transition due to the coal being more effective (higher BTUs) and emitting less emissions. Utilities that ARLP currently ships to have no plans of moving away from coal:

There is an expectation that right now that their volume in 2020 will be comparable to 2019.

Source: ARLP Earning Transcript

This doesn't mean those buying from failing peers will not use this opportunity to switch. NextEra Energy (NEE) is doing just that with its Pensacola, Fl coal power plant. FELPU was supplying this power plant its coal, but due to concerns about FELPU, NEE is now paying to convert this power plant to NG.

ARLP's customers will continuously evaluate switching while NG prices are depressed, we see switching as a long-term risk so long as NG prices are low. Base load diversity of power grids is a main concern for utilities and coal will continue to play a role, but this also reduces the total domestic contracts available for ARLP to pick up.

Offsetting all of these risks is ARLP's continued diversification away from coal. Note that every risk is directly related to coal and its pricing. ARLP benefits from rising oil prices and NG prices in connection to their royalties segment. ARLP is a company in transition and coal itself is also not ARLP's future perspective.

Conclusion

As immediate income investors and value investors, ARLP remains an option for strong income. The distribution coverage has weakened substantially this year but the current price discounts more than a 50% cut. Personally, we see ARLP as extremely undervalued and worth an investment as an income play while coal prices return to their historic norms. Coal remains a strong source of power globally as previously highlighted.

ARLP is the strongest player in this space and is set to weather the storm while providing investors a strong income stream. Industry consolidation and further mine closures may cause additional waves of panic in the market, these opportunities should be welcomed by ARLP investors to add to their positions and know that the failing of weaker peers opens new domestic contract opportunities for ARLP.

We see ARLP as a long-term investment, 2020 will be a volatile year. However if coal prices rise and ARLP capitalizes on failing peers to gain additional domestic contracts, we see strong upside potential here. Low cost producers like ARLP weather storms and come out stronger and better than before. Buying during those storms provides strong yields and upside potential. Investors who buy ARLP will need to do so with a long-term mindset and the understanding that if coal prices stay at current levels, a 25% distribution cut is possible towards the end of 2020.

Looking beyond 2020, ARLP is working towards becoming a royalty focused business which trade at much higher PE ratios vs coal producers. Royalty income is inexpensive and more readily drops to the bottom line than additional coal production which has higher overhead costs. We look forward to ARLP continuing to invest in more acreage as we move into the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP, MAC, GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.